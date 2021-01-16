INDST
ILLST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|(Sycamores gains possession)
|19:44
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:42
|
|Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
|19:27
|
|Dusan Mahorcic turnover (bad pass) (Tobias Howard Jr. steals)
|19:07
|
|Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
|19:05
|
|Jake Laravia offensive rebound
|19:02
|
|+2
|Jake Laravia makes two point putback layup
|2-0
|18:47
|
|Dusan Mahorcic turnover (lost ball) (Jake Laravia steals)
|18:36
|
|+2
|Cooper Neese makes two point layup (Jake Laravia assists)
|4-0
|18:11
|
|+3
|Josiah Strong makes three point jump shot (Antonio Reeves assists)
|4-3
|17:46
|
|Cooper Neese turnover (bad pass) (Dusan Mahorcic steals)
|17:37
|
|+2
|Josiah Strong makes two point layup (DJ Horne assists)
|4-5
|17:15
|
|Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
|17:13
|
|DJ Horne defensive rebound
|16:59
|
|DJ Horne misses three point jump shot
|16:57
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|16:45
|
|Jake Laravia misses two point layup
|16:43
|
|Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
|16:26
|
|Harouna Sissoko misses three point jump shot
|16:24
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. defensive rebound
|16:15
|
|Tre Williams misses two point layup
|16:13
|
|Jake Laravia offensive rebound
|16:09
|
|Jake Laravia misses two point layup
|16:07
|
|Jake Laravia offensive rebound
|16:00
|
|+2
|Jake Laravia makes two point layup
|6-5
|15:55
|
|DJ Horne turnover (traveling)
|15:55
|
|TV timeout
|15:47
|
|Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
|15:45
|
|Jake Laravia offensive rebound
|15:34
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:32
|
|Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
|15:21
|
|Dusan Mahorcic turnover (bad pass) (Tyreke Key steals)
|15:10
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:08
|
|Alex Kotov defensive rebound
|14:59
|
|Dusan Mahorcic turnover (bad pass) (Tyreke Key steals)
|14:50
|
|+2
|Tobias Howard Jr. makes two point layup (Tyreke Key assists)
|8-5
|14:25
|
|Dusan Mahorcic misses two point hook shot
|14:23
|
|Jake Laravia defensive rebound
|14:13
|
|+3
|Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists)
|11-5
|13:49
|
|Alex Kotov misses two point layup
|13:47
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|13:39
|
|Tre Williams turnover (traveling)
|13:22
|
|Antonio Reeves turnover (lost ball)
|13:08
|
|+3
|Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot
|14-5
|12:53
|
|Jake Laravia shooting foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)
|12:53
|
|+1
|Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-6
|12:53
|
|Antonio Reeves misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:53
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|12:37
|
|Cobie Barnes misses two point layup
|12:35
|
|Julian Larry offensive rebound
|12:32
|
|Julian Larry turnover (traveling)
|12:17
|
|Abdou Ndiaye misses three point jump shot
|12:15
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|12:06
|
|Julian Larry turnover (bad pass)
|11:56
|
|Julian Larry blocks Josiah Strong's two point jump shot
|11:54
|
|Randy Miller Jr. defensive rebound
|11:42
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:40
|
|Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|11:26
|
|Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot
|11:24
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|11:16
|
|Abdou Ndiaye blocks Cobie Barnes's two point layup
|11:14
|
|Abdou Ndiaye defensive rebound
|11:09
|
|+2
|Josiah Strong makes two point layup (Dedric Boyd assists)
|14-8
|10:50
|
|+2
|Randy Miller Jr. makes two point jump shot
|16-8
|10:30
|
|TV timeout
|10:19
|
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|10:17
|
|Julian Larry defensive rebound
|9:54
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot
|9:52
|
|Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
|9:37
|
|Dusan Mahorcic turnover (lost ball) (Julian Larry steals)
|9:31
|
|Julian Larry misses two point layup
|9:29
|
|Tre Williams offensive rebound
|9:29
|
|Antonio Reeves personal foul
|9:24
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Dusan Mahorcic steals)
|9:16
|
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|9:14
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|8:56
|
|Jake Laravia turnover (traveling)
|8:41
|
|+3
|DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists)
|16-11
|8:31
|
|Cam Bacote turnover (lost ball) (Antonio Reeves steals)
|8:27
|
|Cam Bacote personal foul
|8:13
|
|Josiah Strong misses two point jump shot
|8:11
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|8:03
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot
|8:01
|
|Abdou Ndiaye defensive rebound
|7:56
|
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|7:54
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. defensive rebound
|7:52
|
|Cooper Neese misses two point layup
|7:39
|
|+2
|Harouna Sissoko makes two point jump shot (Abdou Ndiaye assists)
|16-13
|7:14
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:12
|
|Tyreke Key offensive rebound
|7:05
|
|Jake Laravia misses two point dunk
|6:43
|
|Jake Laravia personal foul
|3:58
|
|TV timeout
|3:44
|
|Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot
|3:42
|
|Emon Washington offensive rebound
|3:38
|
|Emon Washington misses two point layup
|3:36
|
|Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound
|3:36
|
|Dusan Mahorcic misses two point hook shot
|3:34
|
|Emon Washington offensive rebound
|3:34
|
|Cobie Barnes shooting foul (Emon Washington draws the foul)
|3:34
|
|Emon Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:34
|
|Emon Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:34
|
|Cobie Barnes defensive rebound
|3:09
|
|+2
|Tre Williams makes two point layup
|23-18
|2:50
|
|Tre Williams shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)
|2:50
|
|Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:50
|
|+1
|Dusan Mahorcic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-19
|2:39
|
|Julian Larry turnover (bad pass)
|2:31
|
|+2
|Emon Washington makes two point layup (DJ Horne assists)
|23-21
|2:17
|
|Cobie Barnes turnover (lost ball) (DJ Horne steals)
|2:10
|
|+3
|Josiah Strong makes three point jump shot (DJ Horne assists)
|23-24
|1:55
|
|+2
|Jake Laravia makes two point layup
|25-24
|1:38
|
|Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot
|1:36
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|1:20
|
|+3
|Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Cobie Barnes assists)
|28-24
|1:01
|
|+2
|Dusan Mahorcic makes two point dunk
|28-26
|0:47
|
|+3
|Cobie Barnes makes three point jump shot (Randy Miller Jr. assists)
|31-26
|0:26
|
|Tyreke Key blocks Antonio Reeves's three point jump shot
|0:24
|
|Redbirds offensive rebound
|0:03
|
|Emon Washington offensive foul
|0:03
|
|Emon Washington turnover
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|19:40
|
|Jake Laravia personal foul
|19:32
|
|Dusan Mahorcic misses two point hook shot
|19:30
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|19:20
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Dusan Mahorcic steals)
|19:11
|
|Tre Williams blocks Josiah Strong's two point layup
|19:09
|
|Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound
|19:04
|
|Antonio Reeves misses two point layup
|19:02
|
|Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound
|19:02
|
|+2
|Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup
|31-28
|19:02
|
|Cooper Neese shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)
|19:02
|
|+1
|Dusan Mahorcic makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|31-29
|18:48
|
|Antonio Reeves shooting foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
|18:48
|
|Tre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:48
|
|+1
|Tre Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-29
|18:21
|
|Tyreke Key blocks Josiah Strong's three point jump shot
|18:19
|
|Redbirds offensive rebound
|18:17
|
|+3
|Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (DJ Horne assists)
|32-32
|18:04
|
|Cooper Neese turnover (bad pass)
|17:54
|
|Tre Williams blocks DJ Horne's two point jump shot
|17:52
|
|Cobie Barnes defensive rebound
|17:39
|
|+2
|Tyreke Key makes two point dunk (Cooper Neese assists)
|34-32
|17:29
|
|+2
|Antonio Reeves makes two point layup (Dusan Mahorcic assists)
|34-34
|17:16
|
|Dusan Mahorcic blocks Tre Williams's two point layup
|17:14
|
|Tre Williams offensive rebound
|17:06
|
|+2
|Tre Williams makes two point layup
|36-34
|16:50
|
|Harouna Sissoko misses three point jump shot
|16:48
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|16:41
|
|+2
|Tyreke Key makes two point jump shot
|38-34
|16:09
|
|DJ Horne misses three point jump shot
|16:07
|
|Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound
|16:03
|
|Dusan Mahorcic misses two point hook shot
|16:01
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|15:54
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:52
|
|Tre Williams offensive rebound
|15:52
|
|Harouna Sissoko shooting foul
|15:52
|
|TV timeout
|15:52
|
|Tre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:52
|
|+1
|Tre Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-34
|15:44
|
|Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Randy Miller Jr. steals)
|15:39
|
|Harouna Sissoko shooting foul (Tobias Howard Jr. draws the foul)
|15:39
|
|+1
|Tobias Howard Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-34
|15:39
|
|+1
|Tobias Howard Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-34
|15:24
|
|+2
|Harouna Sissoko makes two point layup (Howard Fleming Jr. assists)
|41-36
|15:15
|
|+2
|Tyreke Key makes two point layup
|43-36
|15:05
|
|Abdou Ndiaye turnover (lost ball) (Ndongo Ndaw steals)
|14:45
|
|Abdou Ndiaye shooting foul (Cobie Barnes draws the foul)
|14:45
|
|+1
|Cobie Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-36
|14:45
|
|+1
|Cobie Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-36
|14:30
|
|Howard Fleming Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:28
|
|Cobie Barnes defensive rebound
|14:22
|
|Tyreke Key turnover (lost ball) (Harouna Sissoko steals)
|14:00
|
|Abdou Ndiaye turnover (bad pass) (Julian Larry steals)
|13:55
|
|+2
|Julian Larry makes two point dunk
|47-36
|13:54
|
|Redbirds 60 second timeout
|13:54
|
|TV timeout
|13:38
|
|+3
|DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists)
|47-39
|13:14
|
|Josiah Strong shooting foul (Cooper Neese draws the foul)
|13:14
|
|+1
|Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|48-39
|13:14
|
|+1
|Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|49-39
|13:14
|
|+1
|Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|50-39
|12:58
|
|+2
|DJ Horne makes two point jump shot
|50-41
|12:51
|
|Cobie Barnes turnover (bad pass) (DJ Horne steals)
|12:42
|
|+2
|Harouna Sissoko makes two point layup (DJ Horne assists)
|50-43
|12:23
|
|Harouna Sissoko shooting foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)
|12:23
|
|+1
|Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-43
|12:23
|
|+1
|Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-43
|12:10
|
|+2
|DJ Horne makes two point layup (Dusan Mahorcic assists)
|52-45
|11:52
|
|Cam Bacote turnover (bad pass)
|11:52
|
|TV timeout
|11:44
|
|Josiah Strong misses two point layup
|11:42
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|11:15
|
|+2
|Tyreke Key makes two point layup
|54-45
|10:54
|
|Dusan Mahorcic turnover (lost ball) (Tyreke Key steals)
|10:47
|
|Harouna Sissoko blocks Tyreke Key's two point layup
|10:45
|
|DJ Horne defensive rebound
|10:34
|
|+2
|Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup (Harouna Sissoko assists)
|54-47
|10:13
|
|Tre Williams misses two point hook shot
|10:11
|
|DJ Horne defensive rebound
|10:05
|
|Harouna Sissoko turnover
|9:49
|
|Dedric Boyd turnover (lost ball) (Randy Miller Jr. steals)
|9:43
|
|Tyreke Key turnover (lost ball) (DJ Horne steals)
|9:37
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Dusan Mahorcic steals)
|9:37
|
|+2
|Dusan Mahorcic makes two point dunk
|54-49
|9:36
|
|Howard Fleming Jr. personal foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)
|9:36
|
|+1
|Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-49
|9:36
|
|+1
|Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-49
|9:01
|
|DJ Horne turnover (bad pass) (Jake Laravia steals)
|8:58
|
|Howard Fleming Jr. personal foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)
|8:58
|
|+1
|Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-49
|8:58
|
|+1
|Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-49
|8:41
|
|Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot
|8:39
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|8:20
|
|Abdou Ndiaye blocks Randy Miller Jr.'s two point jump shot
|8:18
|
|Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|8:14
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. personal foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)