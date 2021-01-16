INDST
ILLST

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
INDST
Sycamores
31
ILLST
Redbirds
26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Sycamores gains possession)  
19:44   Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:42   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
19:27   Dusan Mahorcic turnover (bad pass) (Tobias Howard Jr. steals)  
19:07   Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot  
19:05   Jake Laravia offensive rebound  
19:02 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point putback layup 2-0
18:47   Dusan Mahorcic turnover (lost ball) (Jake Laravia steals)  
18:36 +2 Cooper Neese makes two point layup (Jake Laravia assists) 4-0
18:11 +3 Josiah Strong makes three point jump shot (Antonio Reeves assists) 4-3
17:46   Cooper Neese turnover (bad pass) (Dusan Mahorcic steals)  
17:37 +2 Josiah Strong makes two point layup (DJ Horne assists) 4-5
17:15   Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot  
17:13   DJ Horne defensive rebound  
16:59   DJ Horne misses three point jump shot  
16:57   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
16:45   Jake Laravia misses two point layup  
16:43   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
16:26   Harouna Sissoko misses three point jump shot  
16:24   Tobias Howard Jr. defensive rebound  
16:15   Tre Williams misses two point layup  
16:13   Jake Laravia offensive rebound  
16:09   Jake Laravia misses two point layup  
16:07   Jake Laravia offensive rebound  
16:00 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point layup 6-5
15:55   DJ Horne turnover (traveling)  
15:55   TV timeout  
15:47   Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot  
15:45   Jake Laravia offensive rebound  
15:34   Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot  
15:32   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
15:21   Dusan Mahorcic turnover (bad pass) (Tyreke Key steals)  
15:10   Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot  
15:08   Alex Kotov defensive rebound  
14:59   Dusan Mahorcic turnover (bad pass) (Tyreke Key steals)  
14:50 +2 Tobias Howard Jr. makes two point layup (Tyreke Key assists) 8-5
14:25   Dusan Mahorcic misses two point hook shot  
14:23   Jake Laravia defensive rebound  
14:13 +3 Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists) 11-5
13:49   Alex Kotov misses two point layup  
13:47   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
13:39   Tre Williams turnover (traveling)  
13:22   Antonio Reeves turnover (lost ball)  
13:08 +3 Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot 14-5
12:53   Jake Laravia shooting foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)  
12:53 +1 Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-6
12:53   Antonio Reeves misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:53   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
12:37   Cobie Barnes misses two point layup  
12:35   Julian Larry offensive rebound  
12:32   Julian Larry turnover (traveling)  
12:17   Abdou Ndiaye misses three point jump shot  
12:15   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
12:06   Julian Larry turnover (bad pass)  
11:56   Julian Larry blocks Josiah Strong's two point jump shot  
11:54   Randy Miller Jr. defensive rebound  
11:42   Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:40   Antonio Reeves defensive rebound  
11:26   Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot  
11:24   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
11:16   Abdou Ndiaye blocks Cobie Barnes's two point layup  
11:14   Abdou Ndiaye defensive rebound  
11:09 +2 Josiah Strong makes two point layup (Dedric Boyd assists) 14-8
10:50 +2 Randy Miller Jr. makes two point jump shot 16-8
10:30   TV timeout  
10:19   Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot  
10:17   Julian Larry defensive rebound  
9:54   Randy Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot  
9:52   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
9:37   Dusan Mahorcic turnover (lost ball) (Julian Larry steals)  
9:31   Julian Larry misses two point layup  
9:29   Tre Williams offensive rebound  
9:29   Antonio Reeves personal foul  
9:24   Tobias Howard Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Dusan Mahorcic steals)  
9:16   Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot  
9:14   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
8:56   Jake Laravia turnover (traveling)  
8:41 +3 DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists) 16-11
8:31   Cam Bacote turnover (lost ball) (Antonio Reeves steals)  
8:27   Cam Bacote personal foul  
8:13   Josiah Strong misses two point jump shot  
8:11   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
8:03   Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot  
8:01   Abdou Ndiaye defensive rebound  
7:56   Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot  
7:54   Tobias Howard Jr. defensive rebound  
7:52   Cooper Neese misses two point layup  
7:39 +2 Harouna Sissoko makes two point jump shot (Abdou Ndiaye assists) 16-13
7:39 +2 Harouna Sissoko makes two point jump shot (Abdou Ndiaye assists) 16-13
7:14   Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot  
7:12   Tyreke Key offensive rebound  
7:05   Jake Laravia misses two point dunk  
6:43   Jake Laravia personal foul  
3:58   TV timeout  
3:44   Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot  
3:42   Emon Washington offensive rebound  
3:38   Emon Washington misses two point layup  
3:36   Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound  
3:36   Dusan Mahorcic misses two point hook shot  
3:34   Emon Washington offensive rebound  
3:34   Cobie Barnes shooting foul (Emon Washington draws the foul)  
3:34   Emon Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:34   Emon Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:34   Cobie Barnes defensive rebound  
3:09 +2 Tre Williams makes two point layup 23-18
2:50   Tre Williams shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)  
2:50   Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:50 +1 Dusan Mahorcic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-19
2:39   Julian Larry turnover (bad pass)  
2:31 +2 Emon Washington makes two point layup (DJ Horne assists) 23-21
2:17   Cobie Barnes turnover (lost ball) (DJ Horne steals)  
2:10 +3 Josiah Strong makes three point jump shot (DJ Horne assists) 23-24
1:55 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point layup 25-24
1:38   Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot  
1:36   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
1:20 +3 Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Cobie Barnes assists) 28-24
1:01 +2 Dusan Mahorcic makes two point dunk 28-26
0:47 +3 Cobie Barnes makes three point jump shot (Randy Miller Jr. assists) 31-26
0:26   Tyreke Key blocks Antonio Reeves's three point jump shot  
0:24   Redbirds offensive rebound  
0:03   Emon Washington offensive foul  
0:03   Emon Washington turnover  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
INDST
Sycamores
42
ILLST
Redbirds
39

Time Team Play Score
0:00    
19:40   Jake Laravia personal foul  
19:32   Dusan Mahorcic misses two point hook shot  
19:30   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
19:20   Tobias Howard Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Dusan Mahorcic steals)  
19:11   Tre Williams blocks Josiah Strong's two point layup  
19:09   Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound  
19:04   Antonio Reeves misses two point layup  
19:02   Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound  
19:02 +2 Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup 31-28
19:02   Cooper Neese shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)  
19:02 +1 Dusan Mahorcic makes regular free throw 1 of 1 31-29
18:48   Antonio Reeves shooting foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)  
18:48   Tre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:48 +1 Tre Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-29
18:21   Tyreke Key blocks Josiah Strong's three point jump shot  
18:19   Redbirds offensive rebound  
18:17 +3 Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (DJ Horne assists) 32-32
18:04   Cooper Neese turnover (bad pass)  
17:54   Tre Williams blocks DJ Horne's two point jump shot  
17:52   Cobie Barnes defensive rebound  
17:39 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point dunk (Cooper Neese assists) 34-32
17:29 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point layup (Dusan Mahorcic assists) 34-34
17:16   Dusan Mahorcic blocks Tre Williams's two point layup  
17:14   Tre Williams offensive rebound  
17:06 +2 Tre Williams makes two point layup 36-34
16:50   Harouna Sissoko misses three point jump shot  
16:48   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
16:41 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point jump shot 38-34
16:09   DJ Horne misses three point jump shot  
16:07   Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound  
16:03   Dusan Mahorcic misses two point hook shot  
16:01   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
15:54   Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot  
15:52   Tre Williams offensive rebound  
15:52   Harouna Sissoko shooting foul  
15:52   TV timeout  
15:52   Tre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:52 +1 Tre Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-34
15:44   Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Randy Miller Jr. steals)  
15:39   Harouna Sissoko shooting foul (Tobias Howard Jr. draws the foul)  
15:39 +1 Tobias Howard Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-34
15:39 +1 Tobias Howard Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-34
15:24 +2 Harouna Sissoko makes two point layup (Howard Fleming Jr. assists) 41-36
15:15 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point layup 43-36
15:05   Abdou Ndiaye turnover (lost ball) (Ndongo Ndaw steals)  
14:45   Abdou Ndiaye shooting foul (Cobie Barnes draws the foul)  
14:45 +1 Cobie Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-36
14:45 +1 Cobie Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-36
14:30   Howard Fleming Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:28   Cobie Barnes defensive rebound  
14:22   Tyreke Key turnover (lost ball) (Harouna Sissoko steals)  
14:00   Abdou Ndiaye turnover (bad pass) (Julian Larry steals)  
13:55 +2 Julian Larry makes two point dunk 47-36
13:54   Redbirds 60 second timeout  
13:54   TV timeout  
13:38 +3 DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists) 47-39
13:14   Josiah Strong shooting foul (Cooper Neese draws the foul)  
13:14 +1 Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 1 of 3 48-39
13:14 +1 Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 2 of 3 49-39
13:14 +1 Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 3 of 3 50-39
12:58 +2 DJ Horne makes two point jump shot 50-41
12:51   Cobie Barnes turnover (bad pass) (DJ Horne steals)  
12:42 +2 Harouna Sissoko makes two point layup (DJ Horne assists) 50-43
12:23   Harouna Sissoko shooting foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)  
12:23 +1 Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 51-43
12:23 +1 Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-43
12:10 +2 DJ Horne makes two point layup (Dusan Mahorcic assists) 52-45
11:52   Cam Bacote turnover (bad pass)  
11:52   TV timeout  
11:44   Josiah Strong misses two point layup  
11:42   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
11:15 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point layup 54-45
10:54   Dusan Mahorcic turnover (lost ball) (Tyreke Key steals)  
10:47   Harouna Sissoko blocks Tyreke Key's two point layup  
10:45   DJ Horne defensive rebound  
10:34 +2 Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup (Harouna Sissoko assists) 54-47
10:13   Tre Williams misses two point hook shot  
10:11   DJ Horne defensive rebound  
10:05   Harouna Sissoko turnover  
9:49   Dedric Boyd turnover (lost ball) (Randy Miller Jr. steals)  
9:43   Tyreke Key turnover (lost ball) (DJ Horne steals)  
9:37   Tobias Howard Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Dusan Mahorcic steals)  
9:37 +2 Dusan Mahorcic makes two point dunk 54-49
9:36   Howard Fleming Jr. personal foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)  
9:36 +1 Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-49
9:36 +1 Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-49
9:01   DJ Horne turnover (bad pass) (Jake Laravia steals)  
8:58   Howard Fleming Jr. personal foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)  
8:58 +1 Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-49
8:58 +1 Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 58-49
8:41   Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot  
8:39   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
8:20   Abdou Ndiaye blocks Randy Miller Jr.'s two point jump shot  
8:18   Antonio Reeves defensive rebound  
8:14   Tobias Howard Jr. personal foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)  