20:00
Jake Forrester vs. Nobal Days (Tylan Pope gains possession)
19:51
Jaylen Forbes turnover (traveling)
19:41
+3
J.P. Moorman II makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Williams assists)
3-0
19:21
+2
Jaylen Forbes makes two point jump shot
3-2
18:57
Damian Dunn offensive foul (Nobal Days draws the foul)
18:57
Damian Dunn turnover
18:44
Tylan Pope misses two point jump shot
18:42
Jeremiah Williams defensive rebound
18:24
+2
Jake Forrester makes two point layup (Jeremiah Williams assists)
5-2
18:12
Nobal Days misses two point jump shot
18:10
J.P. Moorman II defensive rebound
17:48
+3
Jeremiah Williams makes three point jump shot (J.P. Moorman II assists)
8-2
17:23
Gabe Watson misses three point jump shot
17:21
Jake Forrester defensive rebound
17:14
Tylan Pope shooting foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)
17:14
+1
Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-2
17:14
+1
Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-2
16:49
+2
Tylan Pope makes two point jump shot (Gabe Watson assists)
10-4
16:36
+3
De'Vondre Perry makes three point jump shot (Damian Dunn assists)
13-4
16:05
Jeremiah Williams blocks Jordan Walker's two point jump shot
16:03
Jeremiah Williams defensive rebound
15:57
+2
De'Vondre Perry makes two point dunk (J.P. Moorman II assists)
15-4
15:39
Gabe Watson misses three point jump shot
15:37
Jeremiah Williams defensive rebound
15:28
De'Vondre Perry misses three point jump shot
15:26
Owls offensive rebound
15:25
TV timeout
15:15
Jake Forrester turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Walker steals)
15:01
Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
14:59
Khalif Battle defensive rebound
14:51
Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot
14:49
R.J. McGee defensive rebound
14:49
Jake Forrester personal foul
14:49
Official timeout
14:37
R.J. McGee misses two point jump shot
14:35
Khalif Battle defensive rebound
14:21
Jordan Walker personal foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)
14:08
Khalif Battle misses three point jump shot
14:06
Sion James defensive rebound
13:56
+3
Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot (Jordan Walker assists)
15-7
13:32
Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot
13:30
R.J. McGee defensive rebound
13:23
Khalif Battle personal foul
13:16
Jordan Walker misses two point layup
13:14
Brendan Barry defensive rebound
13:04
+3
Brendan Barry makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Williams assists)
18-7
12:43
+3
Kevin Cross makes three point jump shot (R.J. McGee assists)
18-10
12:09
Quincy Ademokoya misses three point jump shot
12:07
Owls offensive rebound
12:07
Owls turnover (shot clock violation)
11:46
+2
Kevin Cross makes two point jump shot
18-12
11:38
Quincy Ademokoya misses three point jump shot
11:36
Sion James defensive rebound
11:30
Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
11:28
De'Vondre Perry defensive rebound
11:14
De'Vondre Perry turnover (traveling)
11:14
TV timeout
11:00
+2
Sion James makes two point jump shot
18-14
10:39
Khalif Battle misses two point jump shot
10:37
R.J. McGee defensive rebound
10:28
Sion James misses two point layup
10:26
De'Vondre Perry defensive rebound
10:16
+2
De'Vondre Perry makes two point fadeaway jump shot (J.P. Moorman II assists)
20-14
9:56
Kevin Cross misses three point jump shot
9:54
Khalif Battle defensive rebound
9:23
J.P. Moorman II misses two point jump shot
9:21
Green Wave defensive rebound
8:56
Jordan Walker turnover (traveling)
8:28
Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot
8:26
Kevin Cross defensive rebound
8:16
+2
Tylan Pope makes two point jump shot (Gabe Watson assists)
20-16
7:56
Khalif Battle misses three point jump shot
7:54
De'Vondre Perry offensive rebound
7:45
Brendan Barry misses three point jump shot
7:43
De'Vondre Perry offensive rebound
7:43
De'Vondre Perry offensive foul (Kevin Cross draws the foul)
7:43
De'Vondre Perry turnover
7:43
TV timeout
7:26
Tylan Pope misses two point jump shot
7:24
J.P. Moorman II defensive rebound
7:06
Tylan Pope personal foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)
6:44
J.P. Moorman II misses two point jump shot
6:42
Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
6:27
Nobal Days misses three point jump shot
6:25
J.P. Moorman II defensive rebound
6:10
+3
J.P. Moorman II makes three point jump shot (Brendan Barry assists)
23-16
5:45
+3
Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot (Nobal Days assists)
23-19
5:27
+2
Damian Dunn makes two point pullup jump shot
25-19
5:15
+3
Sion James makes three point jump shot
25-22
5:00
Jaylen Forbes blocks Damian Dunn's two point jump shot
4:58
Nobal Days defensive rebound
4:37
Jordan Walker turnover (bad pass)
4:23
R.J. McGee blocks Khalif Battle's two point jump shot
4:21
Khalif Battle offensive rebound
4:12
Khalif Battle turnover (lost ball) (R.J. McGee steals)
4:04
Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
4:02
De'Vondre Perry defensive rebound
3:54
Jeremiah Williams misses three point jump shot
3:52
R.J. McGee defensive rebound
3:44
Kevin Cross misses three point jump shot
3:42
De'Vondre Perry defensive rebound
3:34
Kevin Cross shooting foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)
3:34
TV timeout
3:34
Damian Dunn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
3:34
Damian Dunn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
3:34
Kevin Cross defensive rebound
3:14
Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot
3:12
Jake Forrester defensive rebound
2:52
R.J. McGee shooting foul (Jake Forrester draws the foul)
2:52
Jake Forrester misses regular free throw 1 of 2
2:52
+1
Jake Forrester makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-22
2:35
Jeremiah Williams personal foul (Gabe Watson draws the foul)
2:17
Gabe Watson misses two point jump shot
2:15
Green Wave offensive rebound
2:14
Damian Dunn personal foul
2:00
+2
Sion James makes two point driving layup
26-24
1:35
Jake Forrester turnover (traveling)
1:15
Kevin Cross misses two point jump shot
1:13
J.P. Moorman II defensive rebound
0:45
+2
Jake Forrester makes two point jump shot (J.P. Moorman II assists)
28-24
0:28
+2
Jaylen Forbes makes two point jump shot (Gabe Watson assists)
28-26
0:17
Owls 30 second timeout
0:02
Jeremiah Williams misses two point jump shot
0:00
Nobal Days defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
