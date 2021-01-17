|
20:00
|
|
|
(Braves gains possession)
|
|
19:42
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:24
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman turnover (bad pass) (Sean East II steals)
|
|
19:13
|
|
+2
|
Sean East II makes two point jump shot
|
0-4
|
18:48
|
|
|
Shamar Givance turnover (bad pass) (Sean East II steals)
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Elijah Childs turnover (bad pass) (Jax Levitch steals)
|
|
18:25
|
|
+3
|
Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|
3-4
|
18:12
|
|
|
Sean East II misses two point layup
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Sean East II defensive rebound
|
|
17:33
|
|
+2
|
Rienk Mast makes two point jump shot
|
3-6
|
17:14
|
|
|
Jax Levitch misses two point layup
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|
|
16:59
|
|
+3
|
Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
|
3-9
|
16:38
|
|
|
Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
16:27
|
|
+3
|
Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
3-12
|
16:10
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry offensive rebound
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton blocks Terry Nolan Jr.'s two point jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Shamar Givance turnover (bad pass) (Ville Tahvanainen steals)
|
|
15:31
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry makes two point layup (Ville Tahvanainen assists)
|
3-14
|
15:31
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton shooting foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:31
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
3-15
|
15:05
|
|
+3
|
Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot
|
6-15
|
14:54
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry misses two point layup
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry blocks Jawaun Newton's two point layup
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound
|
|
14:30
|
|
+3
|
Sean East II makes three point jump shot (Ja'Shon Henry assists)
|
6-18
|
14:15
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Trey Hall shooting foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)
|
|
13:52
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-19
|
13:52
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-20
|
13:34
|
|
|
Iyen Enaruna turnover (bad pass) (Ville Tahvanainen steals)
|
|
13:19
|
|
+3
|
Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Danya Kingsby assists)
|
6-23
|
12:47
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby personal foul
|
|
12:27
|
|
+2
|
Jawaun Newton makes two point jump shot
|
8-23
|
12:13
|
|
+2
|
Darius Hannah makes two point layup (Antonio Thomas assists)
|
8-25
|
11:52
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses two point layup
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman misses two point layup
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton personal foul
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Jump ball. Elijah Childs vs. Noah Frederking (Purple Aces gains possession)
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Elijah Childs turnover (lost ball) (Noah Frederking steals)
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|
|
10:25
|
|
+3
|
Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot (Elijah Childs assists)
|
8-28
|
10:06
|
|
|
Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|
|
9:56
|
|
+2
|
Darius Hannah makes two point jump shot
|
8-30
|
9:31
|
|
|
Shamar Givance misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Jayson Kent misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Gage Bobe misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Jax Levitch offensive rebound
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Noah Frederking offensive rebound
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Shamar Givance turnover (Antonio Thomas steals)
|
|
8:55
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Thomas makes two point layup
|
8-32
|
8:52
|
|
|
Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Braves defensive rebound
|
|
8:22
|
|
+3
|
Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot (Ville Tahvanainen assists)
|
8-35
|
7:56
|
|
+3
|
Iyen Enaruna makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|
11-35
|
7:40
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. personal foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen shooting foul (Alex Matthews draws the foul)
|
|
7:08
|
|
+1
|
Alex Matthews makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
12-35
|
7:08
|
|
+1
|
Alex Matthews makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
13-35
|
7:08
|
|
+1
|
Alex Matthews makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
14-35
|
7:01
|
|
+3
|
Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Sean East II assists)
|
14-38
|
6:47
|
|
|
Shamar Givance misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Rienk Mast shooting foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)
|
|
6:39
|
|
+1
|
Iyen Enaruna makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-38
|
6:39
|
|
|
Iyen Enaruna misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound
|
|
6:25
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry makes two point layup (Sean East II assists)
|
15-40
|
6:02
|
|
+2
|
Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup
|
17-40
|
5:54
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry offensive rebound
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Noah Frederking personal foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Iyen Enaruna shooting foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)
|
|
5:33
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Childs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-41
|
5:33
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Childs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-42
|
5:09
|
|
|
Shamar Givance turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Iyen Enaruna shooting foul (Danya Kingsby draws the foul)
|
|
4:54
|
|
+1
|
Danya Kingsby makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-43
|
4:54
|
|
+1
|
Danya Kingsby makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-44
|
4:43
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Elijah Childs offensive foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Elijah Childs turnover
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton misses two point layup
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Antonio Thomas misses two point layup
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry offensive rebound
|
|
2:13
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry makes two point layup
|
17-46
|
1:49
|
|
|
Elijah Childs shooting foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)
|
|
1:49
|
|
+1
|
Iyen Enaruna makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-46
|
1:49
|
|
|
Iyen Enaruna misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Jax Levitch shooting foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:21
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-47
|
1:01
|
|
+3
|
Trey Hall makes three point jump shot (Iyen Enaruna assists)
|
21-47
|
0:47
|
|
|
Sean East II misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Noah Frederking defensive rebound
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Trey Hall turnover (bad pass) (Sean East II steals)
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Sean East II offensive rebound
|
|
0:19
|
|
+2
|
Sean East II makes two point jump shot
|
21-49
|
0:02
|
|
|
Gage Bobe misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|