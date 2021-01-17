|
20:00
|
|
|
Austin Richie vs. DeAndre Williams (Alex Lomax gains possession)
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Lester Quinones misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II defensive rebound
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse personal foul (Curtis Haywood II draws the foul)
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II misses two point layup
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|
|
18:55
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Jeffries makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Williams assists)
|
3-0
|
18:32
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Rachal makes three point jump shot (Elijah Joiner assists)
|
3-3
|
18:03
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Emmanuel Ugboh defensive rebound
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Alex Lomax defensive rebound
|
|
17:26
|
|
+2
|
Lester Quinones makes two point layup (DeAndre Williams assists)
|
5-3
|
17:11
|
|
|
Alex Lomax technical foul
|
|
17:11
|
|
+1
|
Austin Richie makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
5-4
|
17:11
|
|
|
Austin Richie misses technical free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Golden Hurricane offensive rebound
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Lester Quinones personal foul (Brandon Rachal draws the foul)
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Darien Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Rey Idowu turnover (bad pass) (DeAndre Williams steals)
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal turnover (lost ball) (Boogie Ellis steals)
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal turnover (bad pass) (Landers Nolley II steals)
|
|
15:27
|
|
+3
|
Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot (Boogie Ellis assists)
|
8-4
|
15:12
|
|
+2
|
Keshawn Williams makes two point jump shot
|
8-6
|
14:48
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Golden Hurricane defensive rebound
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams shooting foul (Rey Idowu draws the foul)
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Rey Idowu misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Rey Idowu misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Rey Idowu misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Rachal steals)
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal offensive foul (Boogie Ellis draws the foul)
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal turnover
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Lance Thomas offensive rebound
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Lance Thomas turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Darien Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Keshawn Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse offensive rebound
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Emmanuel Ugboh shooting foul (Moussa Cisse draws the foul)
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries personal foul
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Emmanuel Ugboh turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Emmanuel Ugboh shooting foul (D.J. Jeffries draws the foul)
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal offensive rebound
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse shooting foul (Brandon Rachal draws the foul)
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:33
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Rachal makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-7
|
12:33
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Rachal makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-7
|
12:21
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams offensive rebound
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams misses two point layup
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
|
|
12:04
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Joiner makes two point layup
|
8-9
|
11:44
|
|
|
Austin Richie shooting foul (Landers Nolley II draws the foul)
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:44
|
|
+1
|
Landers Nolley II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-9
|
11:44
|
|
+1
|
Landers Nolley II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-9
|
11:19
|
|
|
Keshawn Williams turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:04
|
|
+2
|
Landers Nolley II makes two point jump shot
|
12-9
|
10:45
|
|
+2
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes two point dunk
|
12-11
|
10:28
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Darien Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries shooting foul (Rey Idowu draws the foul)
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Rey Idowu misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Rey Idowu misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Rey Idowu misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|
|
9:39
|
|
+2
|
Malcolm Dandridge makes two point layup (Jayden Hardaway assists)
|
14-11
|
9:22
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II turnover (bad pass) (DeAndre Williams steals)
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
8:36
|
|
+2
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes two point jump shot
|
14-13
|
8:09
|
|
+2
|
Lester Quinones makes two point jump shot
|
16-13
|
7:52
|
|
|
Darien Jackson misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Darien Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
7:45
|
|
+2
|
Rey Idowu makes two point layup (Darien Jackson assists)
|
16-15
|
7:34
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses two point layup
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Rey Idowu defensive rebound
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal offensive foul (Lester Quinones draws the foul)
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal turnover
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:19
|
|
+2
|
Landers Nolley II makes two point jump shot (Alex Lomax assists)
|
18-15
|
7:01
|
|
|
Rey Idowu turnover (double dribble)
|
|
6:46
|
|
+2
|
DeAndre Williams makes two point jump shot
|
20-15
|
6:33
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|
|
6:23
|
|
+2
|
Landers Nolley II makes two point jump shot
|
22-15
|
5:59
|
|
|
Darien Jackson turnover (bad pass) (DeAndre Williams steals)
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Darien Jackson turnover (bad pass) (DeAndre Williams steals)
|
|
5:38
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Hardaway makes two point layup
|
24-15
|
5:22
|
|
|
Darien Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Alex Lomax defensive rebound
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams personal foul (Keshawn Williams draws the foul)
|
|
4:44
|
|
+1
|
Keshawn Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-16
|
4:44
|
|
+1
|
Keshawn Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-17
|
4:31
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:25
|
|
+3
|
Austin Richie makes three point jump shot (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson assists)
|
24-20
|
4:10
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Rey Idowu defensive rebound
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Keshawn Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Keshawn Williams offensive rebound
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner turnover (bad pass) (Lester Quinones steals)
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Austin Richie shooting foul (Lester Quinones draws the foul)
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:39
|
|
+1
|
Lester Quinones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-20
|
3:39
|
|
+1
|
Lester Quinones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-20
|
3:11
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis turnover (bad pass) (Keshawn Williams steals)
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Alex Lomax personal foul (Keshawn Williams draws the foul)
|
|
2:48
|
|
+1
|
Keshawn Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-21
|
2:48
|
|
+1
|
Keshawn Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-22
|
2:25
|
|
+2
|
Malcolm Dandridge makes two point dunk (Boogie Ellis assists)
|
28-22
|
2:06
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge blocks Rey Idowu's two point jump shot
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Lester Quinones misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II offensive rebound
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Rey Idowu defensive rebound
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II offensive rebound
|
|
0:58
|
|
+2
|
Landers Nolley II makes two point layup
|
30-22
|
0:41
|
|
|
Lance Thomas personal foul (Rey Idowu draws the foul)
|
|
0:41
|
|
+1
|
Rey Idowu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-23
|
0:41
|
|
+1
|
Rey Idowu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-24
|
0:41
|
|
+1
|
Rey Idowu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-24
|
0:32
|
|
+2
|
Lance Thomas makes two point jump shot
|
32-24
|
0:03
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Joiner makes two point jump shot
|
32-26