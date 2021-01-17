UMASS
FORD
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Tre Mitchell vs. Joel Soriano (Minutemen gains possession)
|19:46
|
|Tre Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|19:44
|
|Jalen Cobb defensive rebound
|19:27
|
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point hook shot (Jalen Cobb assists)
|0-2
|19:15
|
|Dibaji Walker turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Rose steals)
|18:49
|
|Jalen Cobb misses two point layup
|18:47
|
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|18:26
|
|Tre Mitchell blocks Joel Soriano's two point layup
|18:26
|
|Rams offensive rebound
|18:16
|
|Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:16
|
|Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|18:14
|
|Jalen Cobb defensive rebound
|18:14
|
|Joel Soriano misses two point jump shot
|18:12
|
|Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
|17:43
|
|+3
|Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Tre Mitchell assists)
|3-2
|17:28
|
|Jalen Cobb turnover (bad pass)
|17:05
|
|Jump ball. Tre Mitchell vs. Kyle Rose (Rams gains possession)
|17:05
|
|Tre Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Rose steals)
|16:44
|
|Chris Austin misses two point layup
|16:42
|
|Chris Austin offensive rebound
|16:38
|
|Josh Navarro misses three point jump shot
|16:36
|
|Minutemen defensive rebound
|16:36
|
|Joel Soriano personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|16:20
|
|Tre Mitchell misses two point layup
|16:18
|
|Jalen Cobb defensive rebound
|16:02
|
|Kyle Rose misses two point layup
|16:00
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|15:50
|
|+3
|Tre Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists)
|6-2
|15:11
|
|Chris Austin misses two point jump shot
|15:09
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|14:52
|
|+3
|Tre Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists)
|9-2
|14:46
|
|Rams turnover (5-second violation)
|14:46
|
|TV timeout
|14:32
|
|Jovohn Garcia misses three point jump shot
|14:30
|
|Ty Perry defensive rebound
|14:20
|
|Onyi Eyisi offensive foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|14:05
|
|Chris Austin shooting foul (T.J. Weeks draws the foul)
|14:05
|
|T.J. Weeks misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:05
|
|+1
|T.J. Weeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-2
|13:34
|
|Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
|13:09
|
|+3
|T.J. Weeks makes three point jump shot (Jovohn Garcia assists)
|13-2
|12:36
|
|Ronnie DeGray III shooting foul (Chris Austin draws the foul)
|12:36
|
|Chris Austin misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|12:36
|
|Chris Austin misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|12:36
|
|+1
|Chris Austin makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|13-3
|12:26
|
|+3
|Tre Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Jovohn Garcia assists)
|16-3
|11:59
|
|+2
|Chris Austin makes two point layup
|16-5
|11:41
|
|+3
|T.J. Weeks makes three point jump shot (Dibaji Walker assists)
|19-5
|11:16
|
|Ty Perry turnover (lost ball)
|11:03
|
|Joel Soriano shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|11:03
|
|Joel Soriano shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|11:03
|
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-5
|11:03
|
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-5
|10:54
|
|Yame Butler turnover (lost ball) (Dibaji Walker steals)
|10:41
|
|T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot
|10:39
|
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|10:35
|
|Dibaji Walker personal foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)
|10:15
|
|Yame Butler misses two point layup
|10:13
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|9:59
|
|T.J. Weeks turnover (bad pass) (Joel Soriano steals)
|9:50
|
|Jump ball. Chris Austin vs. T.J. Weeks (Minutemen gains possession)
|9:50
|
|Chris Austin turnover (lost ball) (T.J. Weeks steals)
|9:33
|
|Kyle Rose shooting foul (T.J. Weeks draws the foul)
|9:33
|
|+1
|T.J. Weeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-5
|9:33
|
|+1
|T.J. Weeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-5
|9:04
|
|Jalen Cobb misses two point jump shot
|9:02
|
|Carl Pierre defensive rebound
|8:53
|
|Tre Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|8:51
|
|Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound
|8:51
|
|Kyle Rose personal foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)
|8:50
|
|Noah Fernandes turnover (bad pass) (Josh Navarro steals)
|8:35
|
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point layup (Kyle Rose assists)
|23-7
|8:10
|
|+2
|T.J. Weeks makes two point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists)
|25-7
|7:39
|
|Chris Austin misses two point jump shot
|7:37
|
|T.J. Weeks defensive rebound
|7:26
|
|T.J. Weeks misses two point layup
|7:24
|
|Mark Gasperini offensive rebound
|7:19
|
|Joel Soriano blocks Mark Gasperini's two point layup
|7:17
|
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|7:17
|
|Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot
|7:15
|
|Carl Pierre defensive rebound
|7:14
|
|TV timeout
|7:00
|
|+3
|Jovohn Garcia makes three point jump shot
|28-7
|6:39
|
|Mark Gasperini personal foul (Josh Navarro draws the foul)
|6:23
|
|Joel Soriano misses two point hook shot
|6:21
|
|Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
|6:15
|
|Josh Navarro shooting foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)
|6:15
|
|+1
|Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-7
|6:15
|
|+1
|Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-7
|6:05
|
|Jalen Cobb turnover (bad pass)
|5:53
|
|+2
|Jovohn Garcia makes two point pullup jump shot
|32-7
|5:37
|
|+2
|Jalen Cobb makes two point jump shot
|32-9
|5:12
|
|Tre Mitchell turnover (traveling)
|4:56
|
|Jalen Cobb misses two point layup
|4:54
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|4:48
|
|Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|4:46
|
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|4:33
|
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point dunk (Josh Navarro assists)
|32-11
|4:15
|
|Ronnie DeGray III misses two point layup
|4:13
|
|Josh Navarro defensive rebound
|4:06
|
|Kyle Rose turnover (traveling)
|3:53
|
|+2
|Ronnie DeGray III makes two point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists)
|34-11
|3:15
|
|Chris Austin misses two point jump shot
|3:13
|
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|3:06
|
|Joel Soriano misses two point layup
|3:04
|
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|3:00
|
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point layup
|34-13
|2:54
|
|+2
|Ronnie DeGray III makes two point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists)
|36-13
|2:44
|
|Jalen Cobb misses two point jump shot
|2:42
|
|Carl Pierre defensive rebound
|2:26
|
|+3
|Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Ronnie DeGray III assists)
|40-13
|2:11
|
|Kyle Rose turnover (bad pass)
|2:11
|
|TV timeout
|1:47
|
|Joel Soriano personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|1:47
|
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-13
|1:47
|
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-13
|1:23
|
|Joel Soriano misses two point layup
|1:20
|
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|1:21
|
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point layup
|41-15
|1:22
|
|Rams 30 second timeout
|1:08
|
|T.J. Weeks misses two point layup
|1:06
|
|Onyi Eyisi defensive rebound
|0:46
|
|Josh Navarro misses two point layup
|0:44
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|0:38
|
|+3
|Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Jovohn Garcia assists)
|44-15
|0:11
|
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|0:09
|
|Dibaji Walker defensive rebound
|0:07
|
|Minutemen 30 second timeout
|0:01
|
|Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Onyi Eyisi defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:48
|
|Joel Soriano misses two point hook shot
|19:46
|
|Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
|19:35
|
|Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|19:33
|
|Rams defensive rebound
|19:07
|
|Chris Austin misses three point jump shot
|19:05
|
|Minutemen defensive rebound
|18:40
|
|Noah Fernandes misses two point jump shot
|18:38
|
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|18:24
|
|+2
|Josh Navarro makes two point layup
|44-17
|17:54
|
|Jovohn Garcia misses two point jump shot
|17:52
|
|Tre Mitchell offensive rebound
|17:50
|
|Tre Mitchell misses two point layup
|17:48
|
|Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound
|17:48
|
|+2
|Ronnie DeGray III makes two point layup
|46-17
|17:48
|
|Onyi Eyisi shooting foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)
|17:48
|
|Ronnie DeGray III misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|17:48
|
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|17:39
|
|Jalen Cobb turnover (Jovohn Garcia steals)
|17:24
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point hook shot
|48-17
|17:24
|
|Joel Soriano shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|17:24
|
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|49-17
|16:57
|
|Chris Austin misses three point jump shot
|16:55
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|16:49
|
|Josh Navarro personal foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)
|16:33
|
|Jovohn Garcia misses three point jump shot
|16:31
|
|Onyi Eyisi defensive rebound
|16:17
|
|Kyle Rose turnover (bad pass)
|15:57
|
|+3
|Noah Fernandes makes three point jump shot (Ronnie DeGray III assists)
|52-17
|15:46
|
|TV timeout
|15:35
|
|Josh Navarro turnover (bad pass)
|15:21
|
|T.J. Weeks misses two point layup
|15:19
|
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|15:13
|
|+2
|Kyle Rose makes two point layup (Ty Perry assists)
|52-19
|15:13
|
|Rams 30 second timeout
|15:13
|
|TV timeout
|15:01
|
|Jalen Cobb blocks Ronnie DeGray III's two point layup
|14:59
|
|Ty Perry defensive rebound
|14:44
|
|+2
|Onyi Eyisi makes two point layup (Jalen Cobb assists)
|52-21
|14:29
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup
|54-21
|14:09
|
|Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot
|14:07
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|13:59
|
|Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|13:57
|
|Jalen Cobb defensive rebound
|13:48
|
|Chris Austin misses two point layup
|13:46
|
|Minutemen defensive rebound
|13:39
|
|Tre Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Rose steals)
|13:31
|
|Kyle Rose misses two point layup
|13:29
|
|Jovohn Garcia defensive rebound
|13:20
|
|Ronnie DeGray III misses two point dunk
|13:19
|
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|13:07
|
|Mark Gasperini misses two point hook shot
|13:05
|
|Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound
|12:58
|
|Ronnie DeGray III misses two point layup
|12:56
|
|Onyi Eyisi defensive rebound
|12:41
|
|Official timeout
|12:36
|
|Mark Gasperini shooting foul (Ty Perry draws the foul)
|12:36
|
|+1
|Ty Perry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-22
|12:36
|
|Ty Perry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:36
|
|Mark Gasperini defensive rebound
|12:16
|
|T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot
|12:14
|
|Noah Fernandes offensive rebound
|12:03
|
|Onyi Eyisi blocks Mark Gasperini's two point layup
|12:01
|
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|11:48
|
|+2
|Ty Perry makes two point layup (Kyle Rose assists)
|54-24
|11:43
|
|Jalen Cobb personal foul (Mark Gasperini draws the foul)
|11:43
|
|TV timeout
|11:38
|
|Ronnie DeGray III misses two point layup
|11:36
|
|Rams defensive rebound
|11:26
|
|Noah Fernandes shooting foul (Ty Perry draws the foul)
|11:26
|
|Ty Perry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:26
|
|+1
|Ty Perry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-25
|10:58
|
|Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|10:56
|
|Jalen Cobb defensive rebound
|10:47
|
|Ty Perry misses three point jump shot
|10:44
|
|Rams offensive rebound
|10:28
|
|Noah Fernandes shooting foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)
|10:28
|
|Kyle Rose misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:28
|
|+1
|Kyle Rose makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-26
|10:24
|
|T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot
|10:22
|
|Jalen Cobb defensive rebound
|10:16
|
|Tre Mitchell personal foul (Onyi Eyisi draws the foul)
|10:02
|
|+2
|Jalen Cobb makes two point jump shot
|54-28
|9:47
|
|T.J. Weeks misses two point jump shot
|9:45
|
|Ty Perry defensive rebound
|9:35
|
|Chris Austin misses three point jump shot
|9:33
|
|Carl Pierre defensive rebound
|9:08
|
|+2