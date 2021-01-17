UMASS
FORD

1st Half
UMASS
Minutemen
44
FORD
Rams
15

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Tre Mitchell vs. Joel Soriano (Minutemen gains possession)  
19:46   Tre Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
19:44   Jalen Cobb defensive rebound  
19:27 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point hook shot (Jalen Cobb assists) 0-2
19:15   Dibaji Walker turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Rose steals)  
18:49   Jalen Cobb misses two point layup  
18:47   Joel Soriano offensive rebound  
18:26   Tre Mitchell blocks Joel Soriano's two point layup  
18:26   Rams offensive rebound  
18:16   Rams turnover (shot clock violation)  
18:16   Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
18:14   Jalen Cobb defensive rebound  
18:14   Joel Soriano misses two point jump shot  
18:12   Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound  
17:43 +3 Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Tre Mitchell assists) 3-2
17:28   Jalen Cobb turnover (bad pass)  
17:05   Jump ball. Tre Mitchell vs. Kyle Rose (Rams gains possession)  
17:05   Tre Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Rose steals)  
16:44   Chris Austin misses two point layup  
16:42   Chris Austin offensive rebound  
16:38   Josh Navarro misses three point jump shot  
16:36   Minutemen defensive rebound  
16:36   Joel Soriano personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
16:20   Tre Mitchell misses two point layup  
16:18   Jalen Cobb defensive rebound  
16:02   Kyle Rose misses two point layup  
16:00   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
15:50 +3 Tre Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists) 6-2
15:11   Chris Austin misses two point jump shot  
15:09   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
14:52 +3 Tre Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists) 9-2
14:46   Rams turnover (5-second violation)  
14:46   TV timeout  
14:32   Jovohn Garcia misses three point jump shot  
14:30   Ty Perry defensive rebound  
14:20   Onyi Eyisi offensive foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
14:05   Chris Austin shooting foul (T.J. Weeks draws the foul)  
14:05   T.J. Weeks misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:05 +1 T.J. Weeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-2
13:34   Rams turnover (shot clock violation)  
13:09 +3 T.J. Weeks makes three point jump shot (Jovohn Garcia assists) 13-2
12:36   Ronnie DeGray III shooting foul (Chris Austin draws the foul)  
12:36   Chris Austin misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
12:36   Chris Austin misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
12:36 +1 Chris Austin makes regular free throw 3 of 3 13-3
12:26 +3 Tre Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Jovohn Garcia assists) 16-3
11:59 +2 Chris Austin makes two point layup 16-5
11:41 +3 T.J. Weeks makes three point jump shot (Dibaji Walker assists) 19-5
11:16   Ty Perry turnover (lost ball)  
11:03   Joel Soriano shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
11:03   Joel Soriano shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
11:03 +1 Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-5
11:03 +1 Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-5
10:54   Yame Butler turnover (lost ball) (Dibaji Walker steals)  
10:41   T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot  
10:39   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
10:35   Dibaji Walker personal foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)  
10:15   Yame Butler misses two point layup  
10:13   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
9:59   T.J. Weeks turnover (bad pass) (Joel Soriano steals)  
9:50   Jump ball. Chris Austin vs. T.J. Weeks (Minutemen gains possession)  
9:50   Chris Austin turnover (lost ball) (T.J. Weeks steals)  
9:33   Kyle Rose shooting foul (T.J. Weeks draws the foul)  
9:33 +1 T.J. Weeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-5
9:33 +1 T.J. Weeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-5
9:04   Jalen Cobb misses two point jump shot  
9:02   Carl Pierre defensive rebound  
8:53   Tre Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
8:51   Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound  
8:51   Kyle Rose personal foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)  
8:50   Noah Fernandes turnover (bad pass) (Josh Navarro steals)  
8:35 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point layup (Kyle Rose assists) 23-7
8:10 +2 T.J. Weeks makes two point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists) 25-7
7:39   Chris Austin misses two point jump shot  
7:37   T.J. Weeks defensive rebound  
7:26   T.J. Weeks misses two point layup  
7:24   Mark Gasperini offensive rebound  
7:19   Joel Soriano blocks Mark Gasperini's two point layup  
7:17   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
7:17   Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot  
7:15   Carl Pierre defensive rebound  
7:14   TV timeout  
7:00 +3 Jovohn Garcia makes three point jump shot 28-7
6:39   Mark Gasperini personal foul (Josh Navarro draws the foul)  
6:23   Joel Soriano misses two point hook shot  
6:21   Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound  
6:15   Josh Navarro shooting foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)  
6:15 +1 Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-7
6:15 +1 Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-7
6:05   Jalen Cobb turnover (bad pass)  
5:53 +2 Jovohn Garcia makes two point pullup jump shot 32-7
5:37 +2 Jalen Cobb makes two point jump shot 32-9
5:12   Tre Mitchell turnover (traveling)  
4:56   Jalen Cobb misses two point layup  
4:54   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
4:48   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
4:46   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
4:33 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point dunk (Josh Navarro assists) 32-11
4:15   Ronnie DeGray III misses two point layup  
4:13   Josh Navarro defensive rebound  
4:06   Kyle Rose turnover (traveling)  
3:53 +2 Ronnie DeGray III makes two point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists) 34-11
3:15   Chris Austin misses two point jump shot  
3:13   Joel Soriano offensive rebound  
3:06   Joel Soriano misses two point layup  
3:04   Joel Soriano offensive rebound  
3:00 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point layup 34-13
2:54 +2 Ronnie DeGray III makes two point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists) 36-13
2:44   Jalen Cobb misses two point jump shot  
2:42   Carl Pierre defensive rebound  
2:26 +3 Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Ronnie DeGray III assists) 40-13
2:11   Kyle Rose turnover (bad pass)  
2:11   TV timeout  
1:47   Joel Soriano personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
1:47 +1 Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-13
1:47 +1 Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-13
1:23   Joel Soriano misses two point layup  
1:20   Joel Soriano offensive rebound  
1:21 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point layup 41-15
1:22   Rams 30 second timeout  
1:08   T.J. Weeks misses two point layup  
1:06   Onyi Eyisi defensive rebound  
0:46   Josh Navarro misses two point layup  
0:44   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
0:38 +3 Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Jovohn Garcia assists) 44-15
0:11   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
0:09   Dibaji Walker defensive rebound  
0:07   Minutemen 30 second timeout  
0:01   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Onyi Eyisi defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
UMASS
Minutemen
21
FORD
Rams
31

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Joel Soriano misses two point hook shot  
19:46   Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound  
19:35   Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
19:33   Rams defensive rebound  
19:07   Chris Austin misses three point jump shot  
19:05   Minutemen defensive rebound  
18:40   Noah Fernandes misses two point jump shot  
18:38   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
18:24 +2 Josh Navarro makes two point layup 44-17
17:54   Jovohn Garcia misses two point jump shot  
17:52   Tre Mitchell offensive rebound  
17:50   Tre Mitchell misses two point layup  
17:48   Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound  
17:48 +2 Ronnie DeGray III makes two point layup 46-17
17:48   Onyi Eyisi shooting foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)  
17:48   Ronnie DeGray III misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
17:48   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
17:39   Jalen Cobb turnover (Jovohn Garcia steals)  
17:24 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point hook shot 48-17
17:24   Joel Soriano shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
17:24 +1 Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 1 49-17
16:57   Chris Austin misses three point jump shot  
16:55   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
16:49   Josh Navarro personal foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)  
16:33   Jovohn Garcia misses three point jump shot  
16:31   Onyi Eyisi defensive rebound  
16:17   Kyle Rose turnover (bad pass)  
15:57 +3 Noah Fernandes makes three point jump shot (Ronnie DeGray III assists) 52-17
15:46   TV timeout  
15:35   Josh Navarro turnover (bad pass)  
15:21   T.J. Weeks misses two point layup  
15:19   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
15:13 +2 Kyle Rose makes two point layup (Ty Perry assists) 52-19
15:13   Rams 30 second timeout  
15:13   TV timeout  
15:01   Jalen Cobb blocks Ronnie DeGray III's two point layup  
14:59   Ty Perry defensive rebound  
14:44 +2 Onyi Eyisi makes two point layup (Jalen Cobb assists) 52-21
14:29 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point layup 54-21
14:09   Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot  
14:07   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
13:59   Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
13:57   Jalen Cobb defensive rebound  
13:48   Chris Austin misses two point layup  
13:46   Minutemen defensive rebound  
13:39   Tre Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Rose steals)  
13:31   Kyle Rose misses two point layup  
13:29   Jovohn Garcia defensive rebound  
13:20   Ronnie DeGray III misses two point dunk  
13:19   Minutemen offensive rebound  
13:07   Mark Gasperini misses two point hook shot  
13:05   Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound  
12:58   Ronnie DeGray III misses two point layup  
12:56   Onyi Eyisi defensive rebound  
12:41   Official timeout  
12:36   Mark Gasperini shooting foul (Ty Perry draws the foul)  
12:36 +1 Ty Perry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-22
12:36   Ty Perry misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:36   Mark Gasperini defensive rebound  
12:16   T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot  
12:14   Noah Fernandes offensive rebound  
12:03   Onyi Eyisi blocks Mark Gasperini's two point layup  
12:01   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
11:48 +2 Ty Perry makes two point layup (Kyle Rose assists) 54-24
11:43   Jalen Cobb personal foul (Mark Gasperini draws the foul)  
11:43   TV timeout  
11:38   Ronnie DeGray III misses two point layup  
11:36   Rams defensive rebound  
11:26   Noah Fernandes shooting foul (Ty Perry draws the foul)  
11:26   Ty Perry misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:26 +1 Ty Perry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 54-25
10:58   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
10:56   Jalen Cobb defensive rebound  
10:47   Ty Perry misses three point jump shot  
10:44   Rams offensive rebound  
10:28   Noah Fernandes shooting foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)  
10:28   Kyle Rose misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:28 +1 Kyle Rose makes regular free throw 2 of 2 54-26
10:24   T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot  
10:22   Jalen Cobb defensive rebound  
10:16   Tre Mitchell personal foul (Onyi Eyisi draws the foul)  
10:02 +2 Jalen Cobb makes two point jump shot 54-28
9:47   T.J. Weeks misses two point jump shot  
9:45   Ty Perry defensive rebound  
9:35   Chris Austin misses three point jump shot  
9:33   Carl Pierre defensive rebound  
+2