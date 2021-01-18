|
20:00
Taylor Funk vs. Jared Kimbrough (Cameron Brown gains possession)
19:22
+3
Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Jared Kimbrough assists)
0-3
19:07
Taylor Funk turnover (lost ball) (David Beatty steals)
18:52
+2
David Beatty makes two point layup
0-5
18:46
Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot
18:44
Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
18:30
Jared Kimbrough turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Hall steals)
18:17
+3
Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Dahmir Bishop assists)
3-5
17:59
Christian Ray misses two point jump shot
17:57
Jordan Hall defensive rebound
17:47
Jared Kimbrough blocks Jordan Hall's two point layup
17:45
Scott Spencer defensive rebound
17:30
+2
Jared Kimbrough makes two point jump shot
3-7
17:09
+2
Dahmir Bishop makes two point layup
5-7
17:05
Scott Spencer turnover (bad pass)
16:54
Cameron Brown misses two point layup
16:52
Christian Ray defensive rebound
16:46
Scott Spencer turnover (Jack Forrest steals)
16:42
+2
Jack Forrest makes two point layup
7-7
16:42
Christian Ray shooting foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)
16:42
+1
Jack Forrest makes regular free throw 1 of 1
8-7
16:25
+2
Jack Clark makes two point jump shot (Sherif Kenney assists)
8-9
16:09
David Beatty shooting foul (Jadrian Tracey draws the foul)
16:09
Jadrian Tracey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
16:09
Jadrian Tracey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:09
Jack Clark defensive rebound
16:01
David Beatty misses two point jump shot
15:59
Jack Forrest defensive rebound
15:44
+2
Jack Forrest makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists)
10-9
15:44
David Beatty shooting foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)
15:44
TV timeout
15:44
+1
Jack Forrest makes regular free throw 1 of 1
11-9
15:23
Jack Clark misses two point jump shot
15:21
Taylor Funk defensive rebound
15:14
+2
Jadrian Tracey makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists)
13-9
14:51
+2
Clifton Moore makes two point layup (Sherif Kenney assists)
13-11
14:42
Clifton Moore blocks Jordan Hall's two point layup
14:40
Scott Spencer defensive rebound
14:35
Jack Forrest personal foul (Jack Clark draws the foul)
14:32
+2
Sherif Kenney makes two point layup (Anwar Gill assists)
13-13
14:18
Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot
14:16
Clifton Moore defensive rebound
14:01
Clifton Moore misses two point jump shot
13:59
Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound
13:42
+2
Dahmir Bishop makes two point jump shot
15-13
13:19
Anthony Longpre blocks Clifton Moore's two point layup
13:17
Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound
13:03
+3
Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot
18-13
12:43
+2
Anwar Gill makes two point layup
18-15
12:25
+2
Jordan Hall makes two point layup
20-15
12:13
+2
Anwar Gill makes two point jump shot (Sherif Kenney assists)
20-17
11:50
+2
Anthony Longpre makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists)
22-17
11:50
Clifton Moore shooting foul (Anthony Longpre draws the foul)
11:50
TV timeout
11:50
+1
Anthony Longpre makes regular free throw 1 of 1
23-17
11:28
Jack Clark turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Longpre steals)
11:28
Jack Clark shooting foul (Cameron Brown draws the foul)
11:24
+1
Cameron Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-17
11:24
+1
Cameron Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-17
11:07
+2
Jared Kimbrough makes two point layup (Christian Ray assists)
25-19
10:49
+3
Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot (Cameron Brown assists)
28-19
10:26
Anwar Gill misses two point layup
10:24
Anwar Gill offensive rebound
10:19
Anwar Gill misses two point layup
10:19
Christian Ray offensive rebound
10:19
+2
Christian Ray makes two point layup
28-21
10:12
Rahmir Moore turnover (bad pass)
10:01
Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
9:59
Jack Forrest defensive rebound
9:42
+3
Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot (Myles Douglas assists)
31-21
9:25
+2
Anwar Gill makes two point layup (Jack Clark assists)
31-23
9:25
Taylor Funk shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
9:25
+1
Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 1
31-24
9:15
Rahmir Moore turnover (bad pass)
8:50
Christian Ray misses two point layup
8:48
Jared Kimbrough offensive rebound
8:46
+2
Jared Kimbrough makes two point layup
31-26
8:28
Dahmir Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Jared Kimbrough steals)
8:20
Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot
8:18
Jordan Hall defensive rebound
8:03
Taylor Funk turnover (bad pass)
7:41
Anwar Gill turnover (double dribble)
7:41
TV timeout
7:22
+2
Jack Forrest makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists)
33-26
7:08
Anwar Gill misses two point jump shot
7:06
Jared Kimbrough offensive rebound
7:06
Jump ball. Jared Kimbrough vs. Jack Forrest (Hawks gains possession)
7:06
Jared Kimbrough turnover (lost ball) (Jack Forrest steals)
6:56
Dahmir Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Anwar Gill steals)
6:48
+2
Anwar Gill makes two point layup
33-28
6:35
Dahmir Bishop misses two point layup
6:33
Anwar Gill defensive rebound
6:08
+2
Jared Kimbrough makes two point dunk (Christian Ray assists)
33-30
5:44
Christian Ray blocks Dahmir Bishop's two point layup
5:42
Hawks offensive rebound
5:42
Jordan Hall turnover (bad pass) (Jack Clark steals)
5:35
+2
Christian Ray makes two point layup
33-32
5:39
Jadrian Tracey shooting foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)
5:39
Christian Ray misses regular free throw 1 of 1
5:39
Jordan Hall defensive rebound
5:30
Jordan Hall misses two point layup
5:28
Taylor Funk offensive rebound
5:22
+2
Taylor Funk makes two point layup
35-32
5:13
+3
Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
35-35
5:02
Jordan Hall turnover (bad pass) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
4:59
+2
Jhamir Brickus makes two point dunk
35-37
5:00
Hawks 30 second timeout
4:49
+3
Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot (Dahmir Bishop assists)
38-37
4:30
Jack Clark misses two point layup
4:28
Jordan Hall defensive rebound
4:24
Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot
4:22
Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
3:58
+2
Jared Kimbrough makes two point hook shot
38-39
3:43
Jack Clark personal foul (Rahmir Moore draws the foul)
3:43
TV timeout
3:38
Rahmir Moore misses two point layup
3:36
Hawks offensive rebound
3:36
Scott Spencer personal foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)
3:36
+1
Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 1 of 2
39-39
3:38
+1
Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 2 of 2
40-39
3:09
Anwar Gill misses two point jump shot
3:07
Christian Ray offensive rebound
3:01
+2
Christian Ray makes two point layup
40-41
2:45
Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot
2:43
Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound
2:14
Anwar Gill misses two point jump shot
2:12
Jordan Hall defensive rebound
2:07
+2
Rahmir Moore makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists)
42-41
1:56
Christian Ray turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Hall steals)
1:31
Taylor Funk misses two point jump shot
1:29
Scott Spencer defensive rebound
1:19
Christian Ray misses two point layup
1:17
Jared Kimbrough offensive rebound
1:18
Anthony Longpre shooting foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)
1:18
+1
Sherif Kenney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
42-42
1:18
+1
Sherif Kenney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
42-43
0:58
Jordan Hall misses two point layup
0:56
Christian Ray defensive rebound
0:50
+3
Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Clifton Moore assists)
42-46
0:32
Anwar Gill blocks Rahmir Moore's two point layup
0:30
Christian Ray defensive rebound
0:21
+2
Anwar Gill makes two point jump shot (Scott Spencer assists)
42-48
0:20
Taylor Funk turnover (traveling)
0:20
Explorers 30 second timeout
0:05
Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
0:03
Anthony Longpre defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
