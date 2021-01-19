|
20:00
|
|
|
Jump ball. Tolu Smith (Bulldogs gains possession)
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Romello White shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
|
|
19:30
|
|
+1
|
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-1
|
19:30
|
|
+1
|
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-2
|
19:05
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler turnover (Jalen Johnson steals)
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
KJ Buffen defensive rebound
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Romello White defensive rebound
|
|
17:38
|
|
+3
|
Devontae Shuler makes three point jump shot (Jarkel Joiner assists)
|
3-2
|
17:20
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes three point jump shot (Iverson Molinar assists)
|
3-5
|
17:03
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
KJ Buffen defensive rebound
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Romello White personal foul (Iverson Molinar draws the foul)
|
|
15:50
|
|
+2
|
Iverson Molinar makes two point jump shot
|
3-7
|
15:27
|
|
|
Tolu Smith shooting foul (KJ Buffen draws the foul)
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
KJ Buffen misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Tolu Smith turnover (lost ball) (Luis Rodriguez steals)
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
KJ Buffen misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Khadim Sy defensive rebound
|
|
13:50
|
|
+3
|
KJ Buffen makes three point jump shot (Luis Rodriguez assists)
|
6-7
|
13:29
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner blocks Jalen Johnson's two point jump shot
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
KJ Buffen defensive rebound
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner blocks Iverson Molinar's two point jump shot
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
12:53
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point putback layup
|
6-9
|
12:36
|
|
|
Khadim Sy misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Abdul Ado turnover (lost ball) (KJ Buffen steals)
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses two point layup
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
11:32
|
|
+2
|
KJ Buffen makes two point jump shot (Devontae Shuler assists)
|
8-9
|
11:16
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:04
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point dunk (Javian Davis assists)
|
8-11
|
10:31
|
|
+2
|
Dimencio Vaughn makes two point jump shot
|
10-11
|
10:11
|
|
|
Cameron Matthews turnover (bad pass) (Devontae Shuler steals)
|
|
10:06
|
|
+2
|
Devontae Shuler makes two point layup
|
12-11
|
9:51
|
|
|
Robert Allen shooting foul (Javian Davis draws the foul)
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Javian Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Javian Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Dimencio Vaughn defensive rebound
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Sammy Hunter misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Robert Allen offensive rebound
|
|
9:28
|
|
+2
|
Robert Allen makes two point putback layup
|
14-11
|
9:05
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler defensive rebound
|
|
8:37
|
|
+2
|
Devontae Shuler makes two point driving layup
|
16-11
|
8:07
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler defensive rebound
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Dimencio Vaughn misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Sammy Hunter offensive rebound
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Dimencio Vaughn offensive rebound
|
|
7:27
|
|
+2
|
Dimencio Vaughn makes two point putback layup
|
18-11
|
7:07
|
|
+2
|
Javian Davis makes two point jump shot (Iverson Molinar assists)
|
18-13
|
6:41
|
|
|
Javian Davis blocks Robert Allen's two point layup
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
|
|
6:34
|
|
+2
|
Deivon Smith makes two point layup
|
18-15
|
6:34
|
|
|
Rebels 30 second timeout
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Abdul Ado blocks Jarkel Joiner's two point jump shot
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez offensive rebound
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Khadim Sy misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez blocks Iverson Molinar's two point layup
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar turnover (lost ball) (Devontae Shuler steals)
|
|
5:52
|
|
+2
|
Jarkel Joiner makes two point dunk
|
20-15
|
5:35
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Devontae Shuler steals)
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson blocks Devontae Shuler's two point layup
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Khadim Sy offensive rebound
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
KJ Buffen blocks Iverson Molinar's two point layup
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner defensive rebound
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Khadim Sy misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Tolu Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Rebels defensive rebound
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Dimencio Vaughn turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:39
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point layup (Deivon Smith assists)
|
20-17
|
3:19
|
|
+2
|
Devontae Shuler makes two point step back jump shot
|
22-17
|
2:48
|
|
|
Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler defensive rebound
|
|
2:34
|
|
+2
|
Khadim Sy makes two point layup (KJ Buffen assists)
|
24-17
|
2:31
|
|
|
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|
|
2:16
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point layup (Deivon Smith assists)
|
24-19
|
1:54
|
|
|
KJ Buffen misses two point layup
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Khadim Sy offensive rebound
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Tolu Smith personal foul
|
|
1:52
|
|
+3
|
Devontae Shuler makes three point jump shot (Khadim Sy assists)
|
27-19
|
1:26
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Abdul Ado offensive rebound
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Abdul Ado misses two point layup
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Khadim Sy defensive rebound
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Abdul Ado blocks Khadim Sy's three point jump shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Javian Davis defensive rebound
|
|
0:43
|
|
+2
|
Iverson Molinar makes two point jump shot
|
27-21
|
0:17
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler turnover (lost ball) (Javian Davis steals)
|
|
0:11
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Rebels defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
+2
|
Jarkel Joiner makes two point jump shot
|
29-21
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|