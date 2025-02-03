Accounts connected with a gambling ring that is under federal investigation for its participation in two NBA betting cases have been tied to "unusual wagering activity" on at least three men's college basketball programs this season. The three schools -- North Carolina A&T, Mississippi Valley State and Eastern Michigan -- were all reportedly bet against by the gambling ring and flagged by betting integrity monitors at various points this season, according to ESPN.

North Carolina A&T recently suspended three basketball players -- including the top two scorers on the season for "violating team rules" last week -- though it's unclear if the indefinite suspensions are tied to the betting case.

The same accounts linked in the probe were also involved in suspicious betting activity that placed large wagers on prop bets involving former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter during the 2023-24 season and former Hornets guard Terry Rozier in 2023, ESPN reports.

Porter was served a lifetime ban from the NBA and subsequently charged with a federal felony tied to the case. Rozier has not been charged with a crime or accused of wrongdoing but is under federal investigation as part of a wider government probe into a gambling ring, The Wall Street Journal reported last week.

The accounts linked to the ring also wagered on a Temple game last March that was flagged for unusual gambling activity. Investigation into that case remains ongoing but former Temple player Hysier Miller, who transferred to Virginia Tech in the offseason, was dismissed from the program in November before playing a game with the Hokies over what the school said was "due to circumstances prior to his enrollment."

Eastern Michigan is 10-11 on the season while North Carolina A&T and Mississippi Valley State are a combined 7-38. MVSU was 2-19 entering the weekend before winning at Arkansas Pine Bluff 79-76 and snapping its 22-game losing streak vs. Division I opponents.