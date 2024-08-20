|
|
|FSU
|GATECH
No. 10 Florida State, Georgia Tech kick off 2024 season in Dublin
For 229 days, the college football world has awaited the return of the ever-changing sport.
No team is more eager to get back to the proving grounds than No. 10 Florida State.
Georgia Tech and Florida State kick off the 2024 season on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland. Saturday marks the ninth college football game played in the country.
A College Football Playoff bridesmaid in December, the Seminoles return depth from the 13-1 conference-championship winning team. Florida State brings back 73 players, including nine All-ACC members, an unprecedented number in today's transfer portal-dominated landscape.
In the backfield, the Seminoles are led by fifth-year senior Lawrance Toafili, who rushed for 463 yards in 2023, when he backed up Trey Benson. Toafili was last year's ACC Championship Game MVP and enters the season as Florida State's leading returner in rushing and all-purpose yards.
The offense returns a receiving core of nine Seminoles who combined for 86 receptions for 1,195 yards and five touchdowns. Although the unit lost Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson and Jaheim Bell to the NFL Draft, a pair of experienced players in Mackey Award watch list tight end Kyle Morlock (19 receptions, 255 yards in 2023) and Ja'Khi Douglas (14-243) look to anchor the group.
Maybe the most vital piece of the Florida State roster is fifth-year transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. He takes over for Jordan Travis, the 2023 ACC Player of the Year whose season ended with a knee injury that shifted the Seminoles' fortunes. Travis was a fifth-round pick of the Jets in April.
After an inconsistent career at Clemson from 2020-22, Uiagalelei found more success at Oregon State in 2023, passing for 2,638 yards and accounting for 27 total touchdowns.
Back in the ACC for a final go-around, the veteran quarterback is considered a key in the Seminoles' bid for their first College Football Playoff appearance in a decade.
"DJ has played in a lot of football games," Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. "He's seen it all. He's been through the highs and lows. I could not be any more pleased with what I've seen since he got here in January. He's playing with a lot of confidence. I'm excited to see him go play like he's prepared. If he does that, I think he could have a very special season."
In front of Uiagalelei, Florida State returns all-conference offensive linemen Darius Washington and Maurice Smith.
Florida State was left out of the playoff last season in part because of injuries at the quarterback position. But the Seminoles are 23-4 the past two seasons and don't need a pep talk before taking the field in 2024.
Georgia Tech enters the season coming off its first winning campaign since 2018, and first bowl win since 2016. Brent Key has the program anticipating renewed success, but the Seminoles have dominated the series with a 13-4 advantage in regular-season ACC meetings (2-0 in ACC title games).
Dual-threat quarterback Haynes King, who threw for 2,842 yards and 27 touchdowns, while adding 737 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground in 2023, is back behind center for the Yellow Jackets.
"When I say (Haynes) has every skill and every bit of ability to be the best quarterback in the country, I mean it," Key said. "We're very excited for him."
Last year's leading rusher Jamal Haynes (1,059 yards, seven touchdowns) also returns for Tech.
Florida State's offense gets plenty of publicity. The Seminoles have some youth on the other side of the ball, but defensive back Azareye'h Thomas said the group's mindset paves the way for positives.
"They have speed, speed, speed. Our defense will have to mind our Ps and Qs," Thomas said of playing Georgia Tech's track athletes at wide receiver. "It starts in the meeting room. We watch film so that when we come out to practice, it's easy."
Key overturned a staff that ranked 97th in the country last year in points allowed. Duke's defensive coordinator, Tyler Santucci, relocated to Atlanta. Under Santucci, the Blue Devils allowed just 19 points per game, best in the ACC.
"That's why I got hired," Santucci said. "Stop people, create takeaways ... get the ball back to the offense and don't let them score touchdowns. That's not pressure. That's our job."
Georgia Tech is playing internationally for the second time. The Yellow Jackets topped Boston College 17-14 in the inaugural Aer Lingus Classic in 2016.
"It's a great opportunity for Georgia Tech," Key said. "It'll be great for people to see the GT on a worldwide stage."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|0
|AVG PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|0
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
10FSU
GATECH
0
055.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MTST
NMEX
0
054.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
SMU
NEVADA
0
056.5 O/U
+25.5
Sat 8:00pm CBSSN
-
DEST
HAWAII
0
057.5 O/U
-38.5
Sun 12:00am
-
HOW
RUT
0
049.5 O/U
-34.5
Thu 6:00pm BTN
-
CCTST
CMICH
0
0
Thu 7:00pm ESP+
-
FORD
BGREEN
0
0
Thu 7:00pm ESP+
-
JACKST
LAMON
0
0
Thu 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAF
BUFF
0
0
Thu 7:00pm ESP+
-
NCAT
WAKE
0
051.5 O/U
-37.5
Thu 7:00pm ESP+
-
NH
UCF
0
061.5 O/U
-41.5
Thu 7:00pm ESP+
-
WCAR
24NCST
0
060.5 O/U
-33.5
Thu 7:00pm ACCN
-
ARPB
ARK
0
056.5 O/U
-47.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPU
-
DUQ
TOLEDO
0
0
Thu 7:30pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
UAB
0
0
Thu 8:00pm ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JAXST
0
056.5 O/U
-3.5
Thu 8:00pm CBSSN
-
LINDEN
22KANSAS
0
0
Thu 8:00pm ESP+
-
MURYST
11MIZZOU
0
058.5 O/U
-47.5
Thu 8:00pm SECN
-
NDST
COLO
0
059.5 O/U
-10
Thu 8:00pm ESPN
-
NWST
TULSA
0
0
Thu 8:00pm ESP+
-
SELOU
TULANE
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Thu 8:00pm ESP+
-
UNC
MINN
0
050.5 O/U
-2.5
Thu 8:00pm FOX
-
EIL
ILL
0
045.5 O/U
-30.5
Thu 9:00pm BTN
-
SUT
12UTAH
0
052.5 O/U
-37.5
Thu 9:00pm ESP+
-
SACST
SJST
0
0
Thu 10:00pm TRU
-
LEH
ARMY
0
0
Fri 6:00pm CBSSN
-
FAU
MICHST
0
046.5 O/U
-11.5
Fri 7:00pm BTN
-
TEMPLE
16OKLA
0
059.5 O/U
-42.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
ELON
DUKE
0
049.5 O/U
-22.5
Fri 7:30pm ACCN
-
WMICH
WISC
0
056.5 O/U
-24
Fri 9:00pm FS1
-
TCU
STNFRD
0
061.5 O/U
+7.5
Fri 10:30pm ESPN
-
AP
LVILLE
0
055.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
BUCK
NAVY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
14CLEM
1UGA
0
049 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
ILST
25IOWA
0
042.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
INST
PURDUE
0
048.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
KENTST
PITT
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
8PSU
WVU
0
051.5 O/U
+10
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UCONN
MD
0
047.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
VATECH
VANDY
0
053.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TNCHAT
15TENN
0
056.5 O/U
-41.5
Sat 12:45pm SECN
-
SDST
17OKLAST
0
054.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TWST
CINCY
0
054.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
PORTST
WASHST
0
060.5 O/U
-29.5
Sat 3:00pm CW
-
AKRON
2OHIOST
0
058.5 O/U
-50
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
COLOST
4TEXAS
0
059 O/U
-35.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
EMICH
UMASS
0
049.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ETNST
APLST
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
IND
0
050.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
KENSAW
TXSA
0
049.5 O/U
-24
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MERMAK
AF
0
0
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
19MIAMI
FLA
0
054 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
043 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NDK
IOWAST
0
052.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
OHIO
CUSE
0
047.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
UTEP
NEB
0
048.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
WIL
NILL
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
BOISE
GAS
0
057 O/U
+12
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
ODU
SC
0
055 O/U
-19.5
Sat 4:15pm SECN
-
DAVIS
CAL
0
053.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
SALA
0
065 O/U
-5.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
STONYBRK
MRSHL
0
0
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
CAMP
LIB
0
055.5 O/U
-36.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
MISSST
0
058.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NRFST
ECU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
UVA
0
051.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
OREGST
0
050.5 O/U
-32.5
Sat 6:30pm CW
-
BTHN
SFLA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CAR
ARKST
0
054.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
FUR
6MISS
0
060.5 O/U
-42.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
TROY
0
047 O/U
-15
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SAMST
RICE
0
049 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
18KSTATE
0
056.5 O/U
-37.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
MTSU
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TRLST
BAYLOR
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UNLV
HOU
0
054.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
WKY
5BAMA
0
059.5 O/U
-31
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
ABIL
TXTECH
0
056.5 O/U
-32.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
ALAM
AUBURN
0
056.5 O/U
-48.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
9MICH
0
048 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
IDAHO
3OREG
0
062.5 O/U
-43.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
7ND
20TXAM
0
046.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
UCLA
HAWAII
0
055.5 O/U
+13
Sat 7:30pm CBS
-
USM
UK
0
050.5 O/U
-26
Sat 7:45pm SECN
-
GAST
GATECH
0
057 O/U
-21
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
GRAM
UL
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
HOUBP
SMU
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
CHARLO
0
051.5 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
LAMAR
TXSTSM
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
NICHST
LATECH
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
ROB
UTAHST
0
0
Sat 8:00pm
-
SIL
BYU
0
048.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
TAMC
SDGST
0
0
Sat 8:00pm TRU
-
SEMOST
NMEXST
0
0
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
NMEX
21ARIZ
0
054.5 O/U
-30
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
ARIZST
0
047.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WBRST
WASH
0
052.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 11:00pm BTN
-
23USC
13LSU
0
064 O/U
-6
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
BC
10FSU
0
051.5 O/U
-22
Mon 7:30pm ESPN