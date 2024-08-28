|
|
|ODU
|SC
South Carolina looking to turn up heat on Old Dominion
Seeking a good start to the season after a rocky 2023, South Carolina takes on visiting Old Dominion on Saturday in Columbia, S.C.
The Gamecocks finished 5-7 a year ago, with all their victories in home games, as coach Shane Beamer experienced his first losing season since taking over in 2021.
Redshirt freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers is set to make his first career start for South Carolina.
"No matter what their demeanor is, it's still going to be a lot on Saturday," Beamer said. "With LaNorris' demeanor, he gives you a quiet confidence."
Eight of the 14 returning starters are on the defensive side for the Gamecocks, who are counting on their depth.
"It's going to be hot Saturday, so play our players," Beamer said. "We're going to play a lot of defensive linemen."
Old Dominion, coming off a 6-7 season, has 57 players who weren't on last season's roster.
Communication for the Monarchs will be crucial, so coach Ricky Rahne had noise pumped into practice sessions to get a sense of the volume expected at Williams-Brice Stadium. It likely will be the largest crowd that the Monarchs have ever played in front of.
"We know it's going to be loud down there," Rahne said. "They have such great fans down there."
Rahne said the Monarchs can't afford to give up big plays and they put an emphasis on tackling during the offseason.
"You never feel like you've tackled enough, but I feel like we've done a pretty good job with that," he said.
The Monarchs feature linebacker Jason Henderson, who has led the country in tackles per game for two consecutive seasons (14.2 last year).
There's also a level of consistency at quarterback for Old Dominion, with Grant Wilson making his second straight season-opening start.
"An athletic quarterback who can make plays for them," Beamer said.
This will be the first meeting between the programs. Old Dominion hasn't faced a Southeastern Conference team since losing at Vanderbilt in 2014. Last year, the Monarchs opened with a loss at Virginia Tech.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|0
|AVG PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|0
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
LEH
ARMY
0
046.5 O/U
-31.5
Fri 6:00pm CBSSN
-
FAU
MICHST
0
045 O/U
-13
Fri 7:00pm BTN
-
TEMPLE
16OKLA
0
057.5 O/U
-42.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
ELON
DUKE
0
049.5 O/U
-23.5
Fri 7:30pm ACCN
-
WMICH
WISC
0
057 O/U
-24
Fri 9:00pm FS1
-
TCU
STNFRD
0
059.5 O/U
+8
Fri 10:30pm ESPN
-
AP
LVILLE
0
054.5 O/U
-36.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
BUCK
NAVY
0
047.5 O/U
-32
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
14CLEM
1UGA
0
048.5 O/U
-12
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
ILST
25IOWA
0
040.5 O/U
-23
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
INST
PURDUE
0
048.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
KENTST
PITT
0
054.5 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
8PSU
WVU
0
050.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UCONN
MD
0
044.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
VATECH
VANDY
0
048 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TNCHAT
15TENN
0
056.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 12:45pm SECN
-
SDST
17OKLAST
0
054 O/U
-9
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TWST
CINCY
0
053.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
PORTST
WASHST
0
059.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 3:00pm CW
-
AKRON
2OHIOST
0
057.5 O/U
-48.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
COLOST
4TEXAS
0
059.5 O/U
-32
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
EMICH
UMASS
0
051 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ETNST
APLST
0
055.5 O/U
-34
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
IND
0
051.5 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
KENSAW
TXSA
0
049.5 O/U
-24
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MERMAK
AF
0
047.5 O/U
-29.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
19MIAMI
FLA
0
054 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
039.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NDK
IOWAST
0
051.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
OHIO
CUSE
0
046 O/U
-18
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
UTEP
NEB
0
048.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
WIL
NILL
0
053.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
BOISE
GAS
0
056.5 O/U
+13
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
ODU
SC
0
055 O/U
-19.5
Sat 4:15pm SECN
-
DAVIS
CAL
0
054 O/U
-20.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
SALA
0
064.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
STONYBRK
MRSHL
0
052 O/U
-30.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
CAMP
LIB
0
055.5 O/U
-35.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
MISSST
0
060.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NRFST
ECU
0
050.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
UVA
0
050 O/U
-19
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
OREGST
0
055 O/U
-28.5
Sat 6:30pm CW
-
BTHN
SFLA
0
060 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CAR
ARKST
0
056.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
FUR
6MISS
0
060.5 O/U
-42.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
061.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
TROY
0
044.5 O/U
-9
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SAMST
RICE
0
049.5 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
18KSTATE
0
056.5 O/U
-36
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
MTSU
0
053 O/U
-22
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TRLST
BAYLOR
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UNLV
HOU
0
055.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
WKY
5BAMA
0
059.5 O/U
-33
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
ABIL
TXTECH
0
058.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
ALAM
AUBURN
0
056.5 O/U
-46.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
9MICH
0
045.5 O/U
-21
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
IDAHO
3OREG
0
062.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
7ND
20TXAM
0
045.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
UCLA
HAWAII
0
052.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm CBS
-
USM
UK
0
050 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:45pm SECN
-
GAST
GATECH
0
055.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
GRAM
UL
0
058.5 O/U
-34
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
HOUBP
SMU
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
CHARLO
0
048 O/U
+9.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
LAMAR
TXSTSM
0
061.5 O/U
-31
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
NICHST
LATECH
0
056.5 O/U
-8
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
ROB
UTAHST
0
053.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
SIL
BYU
0
050.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
TAMC
SDGST
0
057 O/U
-32.5
Sat 8:00pm TRU
-
SEMOST
NMEXST
0
052.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
NMEX
21ARIZ
0
058.5 O/U
-31
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
ARIZST
0
047.5 O/U
-7
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WBRST
WASH
0
052.5 O/U
-26
Sat 11:00pm BTN
-
23USC
13LSU
0
064.5 O/U
-4.5
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
BC
10FSU
0
050 O/U
-17
Mon 7:30pm ESPN
-
10FSU
GATECH
21
24
Final ESPN
-
MTST
NMEX
35
31
Final FS1
-
SMU
NEVADA
29
24
Final CBSSN
-
DEST
HAWAII
14
35
Final
-
HOW
RUT
7
44
Final BTN
-
CCTST
CMICH
10
66
Final ESP+
-
FORD
BGREEN
17
41
Final ESP+
-
LAF
BUFF
13
30
Final ESP+
-
NCAT
WAKE
13
45
Final ESP+
-
NH
UCF
3
57
Final ESP+
-
WCAR
24NCST
21
38
Final ACCN
-
ARPB
ARK
0
70
Final ESPU
-
DUQ
TOLEDO
10
49
Final ESP+
-
ALCORN
UAB
3
41
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JAXST
55
27
Final CBSSN
-
LINDEN
22KANSAS
3
48
Final ESP+
-
MURYST
11MIZZOU
0
51
Final SECN
-
NDST
COLO
26
31
Final ESPN
-
NWST
TULSA
28
62
Final ESP+
-
SELOU
TULANE
0
52
Final ESP+
-
EIL
ILL
0
45
Final BTN
-
JACKST
LAMON
14
30
Final ESP+
-
SUT
12UTAH
0
49
Final ESP+
-
UNC
MINN
19
17
Final FOX
-
SACST
SJST
24
42
Final TRU