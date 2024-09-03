|
|
|ARK
|OKLAST
No. 16 Oklahoma State renews rivalry with Arkansas after 44 years
After their series had gone dormant for 43 years, No. 16 Oklahoma State and visiting Arkansas will renew a regional rivalry when the teams meet Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.
Oklahoma State (1-0) finished off a 44-20 victory over South Dakota State last Saturday, ending the 29-game winning streak of their FCS foe, who had won consecutive championships. The victory moved them up one spot in the AP Top 25.
Arkansas (1-0) also took down an FCS opponent, crushing Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70-0 on Thursday.
Arkansas' new-look offense, led by the return of former Razorbacks head coach Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator, delivered 10 touchdowns on 10 possessions. New quarterback Taylen Green, a Boise State transfer, delivered four total touchdowns in one half of play.
Green was not only 16-of-23 passing for 229 yards and two TDs, but also rushed for 88 yards and two scores on just six carries. Of the Razorbacks' 687 total yards, 279 came on the ground. JaQuinden Jackson, a Utah transfer, rushed for 101 yards on eight carries with two TDs.
"I felt like (footwork) was a little slow the first two drives, and that is what we focused on in camp and translated that into the game," Green said, owning up to some nerves in his first start for the Razorbacks. "That is something I need to improve on and it all starts with my feet, and we have a great opportunity against Oklahoma State."
Oklahoma State was more than pleased with its offensive output against a talented FCS team. Heisman Trophy candidate Ollie Gordon II rushed for 104 yards, with 58 of those coming in the third quarter. Gordon, the Doak Walker Award winner from last season as top running back in the country, ran for two TDs and also caught a touchdown.
Cowboys quarterback Alan Bowman was 25-of-34 passing for 267 yards and three touchdowns, while De'Zhaun Stribling had six receptions for 83 yards and Brennan Presley had seven receptions for 35 yards and one TD.
"I thought (the offensive line) played good because they didn't give up any sacks," Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said. "Bowman did a better job in this game of sitting in the pocket and not running out for no reason at all. That's what we have asked him to do and worked with him on that."
Arkansas leads the all-time series 30-15-1, but only nine of those games were in Stillwater, where the programs have played to an even 4-4-1 record.
Since the start of 2020, the Cowboys are 24-3 at home, tied for second-most home victories in that time behind the 26 from Alabama.
Both head coaches had nothing but praise for the offensive leader on the other side, with Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman calling Gordon as talented as they come.
"If (the offensive line) gets him 3 yards, he's going to get 6 or 7 or more," Pittman said. "We're going to have to get a lot of guys around the ball. We definitely understand how good he is."
Gundy intends on dedicating one player as a spy that tracks Green at all times.
"When you are competing against a guy that has the ability to run, you have to take that into account in your structure of defense and style of play," Gundy said. "... It's just a matter of being disciplined and making sure somebody has responsibility for the quarterback."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|408.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|267.0
|
|
|279.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|127.0
|
|
|687
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|394
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Green
|T. Green
|16/23
|229
|2
|0
|
M. Singleton
|M. Singleton
|8/10
|120
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson
|K. Jackson
|4/4
|59
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson
|J. Jackson
|8
|101
|2
|46
|
T. Green
|T. Green
|6
|88
|2
|36
|
T. Reed Jr.
|T. Reed Jr.
|5
|28
|1
|10
|
B. Russell
|B. Russell
|3
|23
|1
|11
|
R. Dubinion
|R. Dubinion
|3
|15
|0
|7
|
R. Hill
|R. Hill
|4
|15
|1
|6
|
D. Slaughter
|D. Slaughter
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Jackson
|K. Jackson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Singleton
|M. Singleton
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. TeSlaa
|I. TeSlaa
|3
|53
|0
|28
|
J. Anthony
|J. Anthony
|3
|46
|0
|24
|
K. Brown
|K. Brown
|2
|42
|0
|25
|
L. Hasz
|L. Hasz
|3
|42
|0
|20
|
T. Broden
|T. Broden
|3
|35
|1
|18
|
I. Sategna
|I. Sategna
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
M. Harrison
|M. Harrison
|2
|29
|0
|18
|
K. Johnson
|K. Johnson
|2
|25
|0
|15
|
T. Washington
|T. Washington
|1
|23
|1
|23
|
J. Jackson
|J. Jackson
|2
|20
|0
|14
|
S. Easter
|S. Easter
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
R. Hill
|R. Hill
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
R. Dubinion
|R. Dubinion
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
D. Dozier
|D. Dozier
|1
|13
|0
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Ramsey
|K. Ramsey
|0/0
|0
|10/10
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Bowman
|A. Bowman
|25/34
|267
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Gordon II
|O. Gordon II
|27
|104
|2
|12
|
A. Bowman
|A. Bowman
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Howland
|T. Howland
|3
|7
|0
|3
|
B. Presley
|B. Presley
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Vailahi
|S. Vailahi
|5
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stribling
|D. Stribling
|6
|83
|0
|27
|
R. Owens
|R. Owens
|3
|81
|1
|58
|
O. Gordon II
|O. Gordon II
|4
|42
|1
|22
|
B. Presley
|B. Presley
|7
|35
|1
|10
|
S. Vailahi
|S. Vailahi
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
G. Freeman
|G. Freeman
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
T. Howland
|T. Howland
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Black
|K. Black
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Ward
|L. Ward
|3/3
|0
|5/5
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
BYU
SMU
0
057 O/U
-11.5
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
WIL
IND
0
052.5 O/U
-42.5
Fri 7:00pm BTN
-
DUKE
NWEST
0
037 O/U
-2
Fri 9:00pm FS1
-
AKRON
RUT
0
040 O/U
-23
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ARK
16OKLAST
0
061.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
ARMY
FAU
0
042.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
BGREEN
8PSU
0
049.5 O/U
-35
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
23GATECH
CUSE
0
061.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
17KSTATE
TULANE
0
047 O/U
+9
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MERMAK
UCONN
0
045.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
PITT
CINCY
0
063 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RI
MINN
0
045.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm PEAC
-
3TEXAS
10MICH
0
042.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
TROY
MEMP
0
057 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MCN
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-49.5
Sat 12:45pm SECN
-
MOST
BALLST
0
051.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
1UGA
0
062.5 O/U
-54.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
STFRPA
KENTST
0
0
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
UTTCH
UNLV
0
0
Sat 3:00pm
-
BAYLOR
11UTAH
0
055.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
CAL
AUBURN
0
053 O/U
-12
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
UNC
0
048 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
DUQ
BC
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
EMICH
WASH
0
048 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
IDAHO
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm TRU
-
IOWAST
21IOWA
0
035 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
JAXST
22LVILLE
0
056.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
044.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NILL
5ND
0
044.5 O/U
-28
Sat 3:30pm NBC
-
SC
UK
0
042.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
SD
WISC
0
0
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
0
044 O/U
-13
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
UMASS
TOLEDO
0
051 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TXSA
TXSTSM
0
062.5 O/U
-1
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
MTSU
6MISS
0
063 O/U
-43
Sat 4:15pm SECN
-
MRSHL
VATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 4:30pm CW
-
ALBANY
WVU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CMICH
FIU
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
ODU
0
054 O/U
-1.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
12MIAMI
0
055.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
GRDWB
JMAD
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
OHIO
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SAMST
UCF
0
055.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 6:30pm ESP+
-
BUFF
9MIZZOU
0
051.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
STNFRD
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
WKY
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
NEVADA
0
058 O/U
-1
Sat 7:00pm TRU
-
19KANSAS
ILL
0
057.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
NCO
COLOST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm MWN
-
SAMF
FLA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SELOU
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
4BAMA
0
064 O/U
-30.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
SJST
AF
0
044.5 O/U
-5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
TNCHAT
GAST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TULSA
ARKST
0
065.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TXSO
RICE
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
LAMON
0
054.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UL
KENSAW
0
047.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UVA
WAKE
0
055.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
WMMARY
CSTCAR
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
VANDY
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
COLO
NEB
0
056.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NICHST
18LSU
0
060 O/U
-49.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
SFA
NTEXAS
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
14TENN
24NCST
0
060.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
WMICH
2OHIOST
0
054 O/U
-37.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
HOU
15OKLA
0
049.5 O/U
-28
Sat 7:45pm SECN
-
APLST
25CLEM
0
052.5 O/U
-17
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
LIUPOST
TCU
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
SUT
UTEP
0
0
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
7OREG
0
061.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 10:00pm PEAC
-
NAZ
20ARIZ
0
062.5 O/U
-41.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP+
-
SACST
FRESNO
0
0
Sat 10:00pm
-
TXTECH
WASHST
0
066 O/U
-2
Sat 10:00pm FOX
-
LIB
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
MISSST
ARIZST
0
059 O/U
-5.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
OREGST
SDGST
0
054 O/U
+6
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
UTAHST
13USC
0
063 O/U
-29
Sat 11:00pm BTN