|
|
|SC
|UK
South Carolina expects better performance in clash vs. Kentucky
It's probably more glaring for South Carolina regarding what the Gamecocks need to work on in advance of their next game than it is for Kentucky.
The Southeastern Conference schedule is bringing these teams together for their league opener Saturday in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said contests with the Gamecocks are "always a good game, always evenly matched."
Last week, Kentucky handled Southern Mississippi in a 31-0 season-opening victory. South Carolina produced a 23-19 survival against visiting Old Dominion to begin its slate.
The benefit for the Gamecocks might be that they didn't showcase much of their good stuff.
"I think we got a really good football team," South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said, though he didn't sound fully convinced. "Awful performance. We made enough mistakes for an entire season."
Still, South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has the Wildcats' attention even after an uneven outing in the Old Dominion game.
"Every game, every rep, he'll improve," Stoops said. "A pretty good physical guy with a lot of attributes. He can run, he can throw, he seems like a very mature young man."
Kentucky's defense might be primed for an impactful season. More will be known after an SEC game.
"I'm not ready to anoint them yet," Stoops said. "I don't want any of that. There's things that we need to improve on a great deal."
Brock Vandagriff had a sturdy outing in his first game as Kentucky's starting quarterback. He's bound to encounter some different challenges from South Carolina's active defensive front. Gamecocks teammates Kyle Kennard and Dylan Steward shared SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors.
"We're certainly not going to be as comfortable this week with South Carolina's defensive front and the way they can pressure the quarterback, so we got to make sure we have a very good plan for that," Stoops said.
Beamer said he's emphasizing the opportunity for rapid improvements for a team lacking experience in some areas.
"We're going to have to go through some growing pains," Beamer said. "I expect us to be much better ... up in Lexington."
Stoops said he liked the atmosphere in the home stadium for the season opener and figures that could be heightened in Week 2.
"Call on that home crowd to once again show up like they did last week and make a difference," he said.
Kentucky won six of seven from South Carolina from 2014-21 before the Gamecocks won the last two meetings, including 17-14 at home last year. South Carolina leads the all-time series 20-14-1, including 10-6-1 in Columbia and 10-8 in Lexington.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|114.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|169.0
|
|
|174.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|148.0
|
|
|288
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|317
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Sellers
|L. Sellers
|10/23
|114
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Sanders
|R. Sanders
|24
|88
|1
|21
|
L. Sellers
|L. Sellers
|22
|68
|1
|23
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. McDowell
|J. McDowell
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
O. Adaway III
|O. Adaway III
|4
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Jacobs
|V. Jacobs
|2
|59
|0
|41
|
M. Bennett Jr.
|M. Bennett Jr.
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
R. Sanders
|R. Sanders
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Simon
|J. Simon
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
P. Mangrum
|P. Mangrum
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Campbell
|D. Campbell
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Smith
|M. Smith
|2
|4
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Fortune
|O. Fortune
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Kilgore
|J. Kilgore
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Herrera
|A. Herrera
|3/4
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Vandagriff
|B. Vandagriff
|12/18
|169
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|8
|59
|1
|22
|
B. Vandagriff
|B. Vandagriff
|5
|35
|0
|14
|
J. Patterson
|J. Patterson
|4
|28
|0
|12
|
B. Brown
|B. Brown
|3
|14
|0
|10
|
J. Wilcox
|J. Wilcox
|2
|8
|0
|10
|
F. Farrier II
|F. Farrier II
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Maclin
|J. Maclin
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Maclin
|J. Maclin
|2
|66
|0
|46
|
D. Key
|D. Key
|3
|60
|0
|35
|
B. Brown
|B. Brown
|4
|28
|2
|12
|
F. Farrier II
|F. Farrier II
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Dingle
|J. Dingle
|2
|3
|1
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dumas-Johnson
|J. Dumas-Johnson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Hardaway
|J. Hardaway
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor
|A. Raynor
|1/1
|0
|4/4
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
BYU
SMU
0
057 O/U
-11.5
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
WIL
IND
0
052.5 O/U
-42.5
Fri 7:00pm BTN
-
DUKE
NWEST
0
037 O/U
-2
Fri 9:00pm FS1
-
AKRON
RUT
0
040 O/U
-23
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ARK
16OKLAST
0
061.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
ARMY
FAU
0
042.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
BGREEN
8PSU
0
049.5 O/U
-35
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
23GATECH
CUSE
0
061.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
17KSTATE
TULANE
0
047 O/U
+9
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MERMAK
UCONN
0
045.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
PITT
CINCY
0
063 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RI
MINN
0
045.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm PEAC
-
3TEXAS
10MICH
0
042.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
TROY
MEMP
0
057 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MCN
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-49.5
Sat 12:45pm SECN
-
MOST
BALLST
0
051.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
1UGA
0
062.5 O/U
-54.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
STFRPA
KENTST
0
0
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
UTTCH
UNLV
0
0
Sat 3:00pm
-
BAYLOR
11UTAH
0
055.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
CAL
AUBURN
0
053 O/U
-12
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
UNC
0
048 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
DUQ
BC
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
EMICH
WASH
0
048 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
IDAHO
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm TRU
-
IOWAST
21IOWA
0
035 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
JAXST
22LVILLE
0
056.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
044.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NILL
5ND
0
044.5 O/U
-28
Sat 3:30pm NBC
-
SC
UK
0
042.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
SD
WISC
0
0
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
0
044 O/U
-13
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
UMASS
TOLEDO
0
051 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TXSA
TXSTSM
0
062.5 O/U
-1
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
MTSU
6MISS
0
063 O/U
-43
Sat 4:15pm SECN
-
MRSHL
VATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 4:30pm CW
-
ALBANY
WVU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CMICH
FIU
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
ODU
0
054 O/U
-1.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
12MIAMI
0
055.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
GRDWB
JMAD
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
OHIO
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SAMST
UCF
0
055.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 6:30pm ESP+
-
BUFF
9MIZZOU
0
051.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
STNFRD
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
WKY
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
NEVADA
0
058 O/U
-1
Sat 7:00pm TRU
-
19KANSAS
ILL
0
057.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
NCO
COLOST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm MWN
-
SAMF
FLA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SELOU
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
4BAMA
0
064 O/U
-30.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
SJST
AF
0
044.5 O/U
-5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
TNCHAT
GAST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TULSA
ARKST
0
065.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TXSO
RICE
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
LAMON
0
054.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UL
KENSAW
0
047.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UVA
WAKE
0
055.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
WMMARY
CSTCAR
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
VANDY
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
COLO
NEB
0
056.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NICHST
18LSU
0
060 O/U
-49.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
SFA
NTEXAS
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
14TENN
24NCST
0
060.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
WMICH
2OHIOST
0
054 O/U
-37.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
HOU
15OKLA
0
049.5 O/U
-28
Sat 7:45pm SECN
-
APLST
25CLEM
0
052.5 O/U
-17
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
LIUPOST
TCU
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
SUT
UTEP
0
0
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
7OREG
0
061.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 10:00pm PEAC
-
NAZ
20ARIZ
0
062.5 O/U
-41.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP+
-
SACST
FRESNO
0
0
Sat 10:00pm
-
TXTECH
WASHST
0
066 O/U
-2
Sat 10:00pm FOX
-
LIB
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
MISSST
ARIZST
0
059 O/U
-5.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
OREGST
SDGST
0
054 O/U
+6
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
UTAHST
13USC
0
063 O/U
-29
Sat 11:00pm BTN