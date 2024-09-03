|
|
|TEXAS
|MICH
No. 3 Texas favored to halt No. 10 Michigan's 16-game win streak
The oddsmakers believe reigning national champion Michigan's winning streak will end this weekend, even though the Wolverines are playing at home.
No. 3 Texas heads to Ann Arbor, Mich., as a 7 1/2-point favorite on FanDuel for a blockbuster nonconference clash between two elite programs.
Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian gives the No. 10 Wolverines more respect than the betting public.
"They're 41-3 in their last 44 games. They've won 16 games in a row. They've won 23 straight home games," Sarkisian said. "So, these guys know how to win. You can see it in their style of play. They play with a great deal of confidence. They believe in one another, so it's a heck of a challenge for our team."
Sarkisian sounds more like a fan than an opposing coach when he speaks of playing Michigan at its storied home field.
"I'm super pumped. ... Even as a kid, or watching Michigan play, them taking the field and all jumping up and hitting the Go Blue sign, like, I love that," he said. "There's all these little things along college football with different teams, different stadiums that are the pageantry of the game.
"The Big House is one of those things. The Michigan helmets, them taking the field is one of those things. To think, these two iconic programs, with those iconic uniforms, and those iconic helmets meeting for the first time in The Big House, man, it's awesome."
Texas looked awesome in its opener, pounding Colorado State 52-0. The Longhorns were 12-1 last season until they lost to Washington in the College Football Playoff semifinal 37-31.
Quarterback Quinn Ewers, one of the Heisman Trophy favorites, completed 20 of 27 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns against the Rams. The Longhorns' defense held Colorado State to 192 yards and forced two turnovers.
Michigan's defense was also stout in its opener.
The Wolverines recorded three sacks and scored a defensive touchdown on Will Johnson's 86-yard interception return during last Saturday's 30-10 win over Fresno State.
Michigan's only previous meeting with Texas was a 38-37 loss in the 2005 Rose Bowl.
"I think it's exciting for our players, for the program, for the fans, everything," Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore said. "You want these types of games. You want these atmospheres. You want these building blocks to help you mold your team and really get where you need to be."
The Longhorns' offense will present a much tougher challenge than Fresno State.
"We've got a really good football team coming in, in all three phases," Moore said of Texas. "Coach (Sarkisian) has done a really good job with the program. On offense, they present challenges because of the way he calls the game and what he does, his creativity, his rhythm. Obviously, they have a really great quarterback. Skilled players, fast everywhere. ... The (offensive) line is as good as you'll see in the country."
The Wolverines will need a much better showing from their offense to keep up with the Longhorns. Davis Warren received his first career start against the Bulldogs and completed 15 of 25 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown. Alex Orji, who lost a training camp battle with Warren for the No. 1 job, rushed for 32 yards on five carries and threw a touchdown pass.
Tight end Colston Loveland (eight receptions, 87 yards) was the main target, as the wide receiving corps only contributed 34 yards on six receptions. Kalel Mullings rushed for 92 yards but Donovan Edwards, the top returning back, was held to 27 yards on 11 carries behind a rebuilt offensive line.
--Field Level Media
|
|355.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|121.0
|
|
|190.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|148.0
|
|
|545
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|269
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Ewers
|Q. Ewers
|20/27
|260
|3
|1
|
A. Manning
|A. Manning
|5/6
|95
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gibson
|J. Gibson
|10
|67
|1
|22
|
J. Blue
|J. Blue
|11
|57
|0
|17
|
I. Bond
|I. Bond
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
Q. Wisner
|Q. Wisner
|5
|22
|1
|9
|
R. Niblett
|R. Niblett
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
V. Gardner
|V. Gardner
|3
|11
|0
|9
|
C. Page
|C. Page
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
A. Manning
|A. Manning
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
Q. Ewers
|Q. Ewers
|1
|-6
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Wingo
|R. Wingo
|4
|70
|0
|30
|
I. Bond
|I. Bond
|5
|61
|1
|23
|
J. Cook II
|J. Cook II
|3
|56
|0
|40
|
M. Golden
|M. Golden
|3
|50
|2
|38
|
G. Helm
|G. Helm
|2
|42
|0
|37
|
J. Blue
|J. Blue
|3
|37
|0
|15
|
Q. Wisner
|Q. Wisner
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Davis
|J. Davis
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Niblack
|A. Niblack
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Bolden
|S. Bolden
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
R. Niblett
|R. Niblett
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Auburn
|B. Auburn
|1/1
|0
|7/7
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mullings
|K. Mullings
|15
|92
|0
|21
|
A. Orji
|A. Orji
|5
|32
|0
|11
|
D. Edwards
|D. Edwards
|11
|27
|0
|7
|
S. Morgan
|S. Morgan
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Warren
|D. Warren
|1
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Loveland
|C. Loveland
|8
|87
|1
|20
|
T. Morris
|T. Morris
|3
|15
|0
|9
|
K. Bell
|K. Bell
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Morgan
|S. Morgan
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Edwards
|D. Edwards
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Berry
|Z. Berry
|0-0
|0
|1
|
W. Johnson
|W. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Zvada
|D. Zvada
|3/3
|0
|3/3
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
BYU
SMU
0
055.5 O/U
-11.5
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
WIL
IND
0
0
Fri 7:00pm BTN
-
DUKE
NWEST
0
037.5 O/U
-2
Fri 9:00pm FS1
-
AKRON
RUT
0
039.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ARK
16OKLAST
0
062.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
ARMY
FAU
0
042.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
BGREEN
8PSU
0
050 O/U
-35
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
23GATECH
CUSE
0
061 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
17KSTATE
TULANE
0
047.5 O/U
+9
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MERMAK
UCONN
0
0
Sat 12:00pm
-
PITT
CINCY
0
062.5 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RI
MINN
0
0
Sat 12:00pm PEAC
-
3TEXAS
10MICH
0
042.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
TROY
MEMP
0
057.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MCN
TXAM
0
0
Sat 12:45pm SECN
-
MOST
BALLST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
1UGA
0
062.5 O/U
-53.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
STFRPA
KENTST
0
0
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
UTTCH
UNLV
0
0
Sat 3:00pm
-
BAYLOR
11UTAH
0
055.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
CAL
AUBURN
0
053 O/U
-13
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
UNC
0
048 O/U
-22.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
DUQ
BC
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
EMICH
WASH
0
047.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
IDAHO
WYO
0
0
Sat 3:30pm TRU
-
IOWAST
21IOWA
0
035 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
JAXST
22LVILLE
0
056.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
044 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NILL
5ND
0
044.5 O/U
-28
Sat 3:30pm NBC
-
SC
UK
0
042.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
SD
WISC
0
0
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
0
044 O/U
-13
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
UMASS
TOLEDO
0
051 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TXSA
TXSTSM
0
062.5 O/U
-1
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
MTSU
6MISS
0
062.5 O/U
-42.5
Sat 4:15pm SECN
-
MRSHL
VATECH
0
052 O/U
-20.5
Sat 4:30pm CW
-
ALBANY
WVU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CMICH
FIU
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
ODU
0
054.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
12MIAMI
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
GRDWB
JMAD
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
OHIO
0
056 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SAMST
UCF
0
055.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 6:30pm ESP+
-
BUFF
9MIZZOU
0
051.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
STNFRD
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
WKY
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
NEVADA
0
058.5 O/U
-1
Sat 7:00pm TRU
-
19KANSAS
ILL
0
057.5 O/U
+5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
NCO
COLOST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm MWN
-
SAMF
FLA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+