|
|
|UVA
|WAKE
Virginia vies for another fast start in game vs. Wake Forest
Two of the Atlantic Coast Conference's worst teams from a season ago will seek a fresh start in league play when Virginia visits Wake Forest on Saturday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The Demon Deacons finished last with a 1-7 record in the ACC in 2023, just behind the Cavaliers and two other schools at 2-6.
Both Virginia and Wake Forest are coming off season-opening wins against FCS opponents last Saturday, with Wake Forest rolling over North Carolina A&T 45-13 and Virginia beating Richmond 34-13.
The Cavaliers are looking for their first 2-0 start under third-year coach Tony Elliott, who expects a tough challenge from Demon Deacons coach Dave Clawson's squad.
"We get to evaluate where we are because they play extremely hard, and they're very, very well-coached," Elliott said. "(Those) guys have a lot of confidence and they understand the identity of who they are, and those are all things that we're trying to establish here."
Virginia scored on its first five possessions against Richmond. Anthony Colandrea completed 17 of 23 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score. Kobe Pace gained 144 yards from scrimmage and rushed for a TD, and Malachi Fields caught five passes for 100 yards.
Defensively, the Cavaliers collected seven tackles for loss, recovered a fumble and allowed the Spiders to convert only 3 of 15 chances on third down.
Wake Forest trailed North Carolina A&T 10-7 early in the second quarter before ripping off 31 unanswered points. Hank Bachmeier threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns, and Demond Claiborne rushed for 135 yards and a TD. Taylor Morin gained 100 yards on six receptions and added a 73-yard punt-return TD.
Clawson was not as pleased with his team's defensive effort, however.
"I thought we missed a lot of tackles, which sometimes happens in Game 1," he said. "That's something we got to get cleaned up."
Wake Forest is 3-0 against Virginia since Clawson became the coach in 2014. The Demon Deacons have won the last five meetings overall, with the Cavaliers' most recent victory coming in 2007.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|297.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|320.0
|
|
|200.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|193.0
|
|
|497
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|513
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Colandrea
|A. Colandrea
|17/23
|297
|2
|0
|
T. Muskett
|T. Muskett
|0/3
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Pace
|K. Pace
|11
|93
|1
|43
|
A. Colandrea
|A. Colandrea
|11
|49
|1
|35
|
X. Brown
|X. Brown
|8
|44
|0
|13
|
J. Griese
|J. Griese
|5
|12
|0
|4
|
G. Brosterhous
|G. Brosterhous
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Fields
|M. Fields
|5
|100
|0
|41
|
J. Griese
|J. Griese
|1
|57
|1
|57
|
K. Pace
|K. Pace
|2
|51
|0
|52
|
T. Harris
|T. Harris
|2
|38
|1
|35
|
D. Twitty
|D. Twitty
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
S. Harrison
|S. Harrison
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
E. Wood
|E. Wood
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
S. Wood Jr.
|S. Wood Jr.
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Neville
|T. Neville
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Bettridge
|W. Bettridge
|2/3
|0
|4/4
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Bachmeier
|H. Bachmeier
|18/28
|263
|3
|0
|
M. Kern
|M. Kern
|5/8
|57
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Claiborne
|D. Claiborne
|17
|135
|1
|48
|
T. Carney
|T. Carney
|9
|40
|1
|10
|
T. Clark III
|T. Clark III
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
H. Bachmeier
|H. Bachmeier
|2
|6
|0
|9
|
M. Kern
|M. Kern
|2
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Morin
|T. Morin
|6
|100
|0
|51
|
D. Greene
|D. Greene
|3
|72
|1
|35
|
D. Alexander
|D. Alexander
|5
|69
|1
|25
|
H. Fields
|H. Fields
|3
|33
|1
|15
|
W. Merrill
|W. Merrill
|2
|26
|0
|14
|
C. Hite
|C. Hite
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
H. Lodge
|H. Lodge
|2
|7
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dennis
|M. Dennis
|1/1
|0
|6/6
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
BYU
SMU
0
056.5 O/U
-11.5
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
WIL
IND
0
052.5 O/U
-42.5
Fri 7:00pm BTN
-
DUKE
NWEST
0
037 O/U
-2
Fri 9:00pm FS1
-
AKRON
RUT
0
040 O/U
-23
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ARK
16OKLAST
0
061.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
ARMY
FAU
0
042.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
BGREEN
8PSU
0
049.5 O/U
-35
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
23GATECH
CUSE
0
061.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
17KSTATE
TULANE
0
047 O/U
+9
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MERMAK
UCONN
0
045.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
PITT
CINCY
0
063 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RI
MINN
0
045.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm PEAC
-
3TEXAS
10MICH
0
042.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
TROY
MEMP
0
057 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MCN
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-49.5
Sat 12:45pm SECN
-
MOST
BALLST
0
051.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
1UGA
0
062.5 O/U
-54.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
STFRPA
KENTST
0
0
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
UTTCH
UNLV
0
0
Sat 3:00pm
-
BAYLOR
11UTAH
0
055.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
CAL
AUBURN
0
053 O/U
-12
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
UNC
0
048 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
DUQ
BC
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
EMICH
WASH
0
048 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
IDAHO
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm TRU
-
IOWAST
21IOWA
0
035 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
JAXST
22LVILLE
0
056.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
044.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NILL
5ND
0
044.5 O/U
-28
Sat 3:30pm NBC
-
SC
UK
0
042.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
SD
WISC
0
0
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
0
044 O/U
-13
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
UMASS
TOLEDO
0
051 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TXSA
TXSTSM
0
062.5 O/U
-1
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
MTSU
6MISS
0
063 O/U
-43
Sat 4:15pm SECN
-
MRSHL
VATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 4:30pm CW
-
ALBANY
WVU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CMICH
FIU
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
ODU
0
054 O/U
-1.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
12MIAMI
0
055.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
GRDWB
JMAD
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
OHIO
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SAMST
UCF
0
055.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 6:30pm ESP+
-
BUFF
9MIZZOU
0
051.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
STNFRD
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
WKY
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
NEVADA
0
058 O/U
-1
Sat 7:00pm TRU
-
19KANSAS
ILL
0
057.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
NCO
COLOST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm MWN
-
SAMF
FLA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SELOU
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
4BAMA
0
064 O/U
-30.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
SJST
AF
0
044.5 O/U
-5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
TNCHAT
GAST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TULSA
ARKST
0
065.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TXSO
RICE
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
LAMON
0
054.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UL
KENSAW
0
047.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UVA
WAKE
0
055.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
WMMARY
CSTCAR
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
VANDY
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
COLO
NEB
0
056.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NICHST
18LSU
0
060 O/U
-49.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
SFA
NTEXAS
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
14TENN
24NCST
0
060.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
WMICH
2OHIOST
0
054 O/U
-37.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
HOU
15OKLA
0
049.5 O/U
-28
Sat 7:45pm SECN
-
APLST
25CLEM
0
052.5 O/U
-17
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
LIUPOST
TCU
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
SUT
UTEP
0
0
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
7OREG
0
061.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 10:00pm PEAC
-
NAZ
20ARIZ
0
063.5 O/U
-41.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP+
-
SACST
FRESNO
0
0
Sat 10:00pm
-
TXTECH
WASHST
0
066 O/U
-2
Sat 10:00pm FOX
-
LIB
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
MISSST
ARIZST
0
059 O/U
-5.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
OREGST
SDGST
0
054 O/U
+6
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
UTAHST
13USC
0
063 O/U
-29
Sat 11:00pm BTN