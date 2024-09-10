|
|
|UNLV
|KANSAS
Kansas bids to limit miscues in encounter in visit from high-octane UNLV
After getting bounced from the AP Top 25 poll, Kansas aims to get back on the winning track Friday against UNLV in Kansas City, Kan.
The Jayhawks (1-1) and Rebels (2-0) find themselves in the "others receiving votes" category of the Associated Press poll this week. Kansas garnered 22 votes on the heels its 23-17 loss to Illinois, while UNLV picked up seven after its 72-14 thrashing of Utah Tech.
"They're playing extremely confident and feel they should be a Top 25 team, so we've got to make sure that we're ready and hitting on all cylinders as well," Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold said.
Kansas wasn't hitting on all cylinders in last Saturday's loss, turning the ball over four times, with three interceptions by quarterback Jalon Daniels. One of the interceptions was returned 30 yards for a touchdown by Xavier Scott just before halftime.
"We only punted twice but if you don't win the turnover battle your chances of winning really go down," Leipold said. "That was part of it."
Kansas actually finished with a 327-271 edge in total yards and rushed for 186 yards. Devin Neal recorded his second 100-yard rushing game to open the season, finishing with 101 yards on 14 carries, while Luke Grimm highlighted his nine-catch performance with a 3-yard touchdown reception.
UNLV, which opened the season with an impressive 27-7 win at Houston, followed that up with the blowout victory over FCS Utah Tech. The Rebels finished with a team-record 694 yards in total offense, including 503 on the ground, and their 72 points were the second most in a game in school history.
Quarterback Matthew Sluka, a transfer from Holy Cross, had nine carries for 70 yards and a score and also completed 8-of-17 passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns, all of them to All-American wide receiver Ricky White. White also blocked a punt in the contest.
UNLV is 2-0 for the first time since 1999. The Rebels also will be out to avenge an 49-36 loss to the Jayhawks last December in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix.
"The whole country will get to watch us," White said of the nationally televised contest on ESPN. "That's going to be exciting being on the national stage."
--Field Level Media
|
|152.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|170.0
|
|
|349.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|258.5
|
|
|501.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|428.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Sluka
|M. Sluka
|14/30
|232
|5
|1
|
D. Irvin Jr.
|D. Irvin Jr.
|1/1
|42
|0
|0
|
C. Friel
|C. Friel
|1/1
|30
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Sluka
|M. Sluka
|20
|129
|1
|30
|
G. Burrell
|G. Burrell
|15
|117
|1
|42
|
M. Allen
|M. Allen
|18
|105
|0
|36
|
K. James
|K. James
|14
|103
|0
|38
|
H. Williams
|H. Williams
|10
|88
|0
|18
|
D. Green
|D. Green
|6
|61
|1
|38
|
J. Thomas
|J. Thomas
|10
|45
|1
|27
|
J. De Jesus
|J. De Jesus
|6
|21
|0
|12
|
D. Irvin Jr.
|D. Irvin Jr.
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
T. Conerly
|T. Conerly
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
C. Friel
|C. Friel
|3
|7
|1
|4
|
C. Moore
|C. Moore
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. White III
|R. White III
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. White III
|R. White III
|7
|122
|3
|55
|
J. De Jesus
|J. De Jesus
|4
|78
|2
|36
|
J. Bradley
|J. Bradley
|2
|60
|0
|42
|
T. Conerly
|T. Conerly
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
K. Ballungay
|K. Ballungay
|2
|14
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Baldwin
|J. Baldwin
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Catalon
|J. Catalon
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Chittenden
|C. Chittenden
|5/6
|0
|9/9
|0
|
A. Meono
|A. Meono
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|27/47
|289
|3
|4
|
C. Ballard
|C. Ballard
|5/6
|51
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Neal
|D. Neal
|22
|213
|2
|53
|
D. Hishaw Jr.
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|16
|105
|1
|24
|
S. Morrison
|S. Morrison
|8
|45
|1
|17
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|10
|35
|0
|9
|
J. Thompson Jr.
|J. Thompson Jr.
|5
|32
|0
|10
|
H. Stewart III
|H. Stewart III
|7
|24
|0
|7
|
C. Ballard
|C. Ballard
|3
|20
|0
|14
|
Q. Skinner
|Q. Skinner
|2
|20
|0
|27
|
M. Pauley
|M. Pauley
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
D. Emilien
|D. Emilien
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Casey
|J. Casey
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Grimm
|L. Grimm
|15
|151
|2
|58
|
L. Arnold
|L. Arnold
|6
|73
|1
|22
|
Q. Skinner
|Q. Skinner
|4
|67
|0
|25
|
T. Wilson
|T. Wilson
|2
|19
|0
|14
|
D. Hishaw Jr.
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Moeller
|M. Moeller
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Casey
|J. Casey
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Emilien
|D. Emilien
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
T. Kardell
|T. Kardell
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Dotson
|M. Dotson
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Allen
|T. Allen
|1/1
|0
|8/9
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
