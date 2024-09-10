|
|
|CMICH
|ILL
Guarding against letdown, Illinois tackles Central Michigan
Illinois coach Bret Bielema said he isn't worried about his players and a possible letdown heading into Saturday's home game against Central Michigan.
The Illini are coming off a 23-17 home win last Saturday over Kansas, which entered the game ranked No. 19 and left with the program's first defeat of a ranked non-conference opponent since 2011. Bielema said his team is mature enough to understand the importance of quickly turning the page after a huge win and focusing on the next game.
"Even as early as (Sunday) afternoon, (there was) detail, the preparation, guys coming in on Sunday and guys coming in Monday on our day off to watch Central Michigan and get a good hold on them," Bielema said about his players. "I think it was pretty impressive. That was one thing that jumped out to me. I don't think it's rhetoric. I think they really believe it."
Off to a 2-0 start, Illinois has had good quarterback play from Luke Altmyer, who has completed 71.4 percent his passes and thrown for 405 yards and four touchdowns in the first two games.
The defense has forced eight turnovers already, including four against Kansas.
This will be the last of three non-conference home games for Illinois before it opens Big Ten play at Nebraska on Sept. 20.
Central Michigan comes in at 1-1 following a 52-16 loss at Florida International last week.
It was a strange game statistically because the Chippewas outgained FIU, 369-309 yards, despite losing by 36 points.
The biggest issue for Central Michigan was that it turned the ball over six times, including five interceptions thrown by starting quarterback Joe Labas, to give FIU a series of short fields to work with.
"More than anything, we've got to go out and prove we can play on the road," Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain said. "It's OK to be uncomfortable. It really becomes about us."
The Chippewas were picked to finish eight in the Mid-American Conference preseason poll.
Even though the teams are in the same geographic region, this will be the first-ever meeting between them. Illinois is 20-6 all-time against current Mid-American Conference teams.
--Field Level Media
|
|
|284.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|217.0
|
|
|146.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|161.5
|
|
|430
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|378.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Labas
|J. Labas
|38/63
|493
|5
|5
|
T. Jefferson
|T. Jefferson
|6/9
|75
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Bailey
|M. Bailey
|17
|122
|2
|35
|
N. Biggins
|N. Biggins
|11
|51
|0
|11
|
B. Harris
|B. Harris
|11
|43
|1
|9
|
M. Lukes
|M. Lukes
|10
|37
|0
|9
|
T. Jefferson
|T. Jefferson
|5
|25
|0
|16
|
B. Townsend
|B. Townsend
|5
|14
|0
|7
|
J. Labas
|J. Labas
|5
|0
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Davis
|S. Davis
|7
|118
|2
|72
|
C. Parker
|C. Parker
|6
|100
|1
|44
|
E. Boyd
|E. Boyd
|5
|86
|1
|47
|
S. Bracey Jr.
|S. Bracey Jr.
|5
|75
|0
|33
|
J. Williams
|J. Williams
|5
|56
|0
|24
|
G. Harris
|G. Harris
|5
|50
|1
|24
|
J. Prewitt III
|J. Prewitt III
|3
|44
|0
|21
|
M. Bailey
|M. Bailey
|4
|30
|0
|12
|
N. VanTimmeren
|N. VanTimmeren
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Harris
|B. Harris
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Temple
|D. Temple
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
N. Biggins
|N. Biggins
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Snell
|A. Snell
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Mattson
|T. Mattson
|1/2
|0
|8/8
|0
|
C. Graham
|C. Graham
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Altmyer
|L. Altmyer
|35/49
|405
|4
|0
|
D. Leary
|D. Leary
|2/5
|29
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Feagin
|K. Feagin
|32
|148
|2
|29
|
A. Laughery
|A. Laughery
|14
|89
|0
|29
|
C. Valentine
|C. Valentine
|12
|43
|0
|16
|
L. Altmyer
|L. Altmyer
|9
|31
|0
|18
|
J. McCray
|J. McCray
|5
|13
|1
|6
|
J. Anderson
|J. Anderson
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Bryant
|P. Bryant
|8
|133
|2
|37
|
Z. Franklin
|Z. Franklin
|11
|127
|0
|42
|
M. Elzy
|M. Elzy
|2
|51
|1
|34
|
A. Hollins
|A. Hollins
|2
|40
|0
|29
|
T. Arkin
|T. Arkin
|2
|21
|1
|16
|
C. Goda
|C. Goda
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
K. Wilcher
|K. Wilcher
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
K. Feagin
|K. Feagin
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Dixon
|C. Dixon
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Laughery
|A. Laughery
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
H. Beatty
|H. Beatty
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
J. McCray
|J. McCray
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Scott
|M. Scott
|0-0
|0
|2
|
T. Cox Jr.
|T. Cox Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
X. Scott
|X. Scott
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Olano
|D. Olano
|4/4
|0
|8/8
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
