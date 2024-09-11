|
|UCONN
|DUKE
Jordan Moore, Duke look to keep making plays vs. UConn
Two basketball heavyweights will square off on the gridiron Saturday evening when UConn visits Duke for a non-conference matchup in Durham, N.C.
This will be just the fourth all-time meeting between the schools' football teams. The Huskies recorded a 22-20 win in 2004 and a 45-14 victory in 2007 before the Blue Devils responded with a 41-7 decision last season.
Most of the offensive stars for Duke (2-0) have moved on since last year's matchup, but UConn (1-1) still will have to contend with wide receiver Jordan Moore. He racked up eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown in the 2023 meeting.
Moore has done plenty of damage this season, as well. He totaled seven catches for 112 yards in the Blue Devils' season-opening win over Elon and then registered 11 grabs for 121 yards and a score in last weekend's 26-20 double-overtime victory over Northwestern.
The Blue Devils overcame a foot injury to running back Jaquez Moore against the Wildcats, not to mention a litany of mistakes on the field -- including an interception, a blocked punt, a muffed punt and a missed field goal.
"That's just a testament to our culture," Jordan Moore said. "The game's not won in the first quarter. It's won in the fourth or overtime. We keep fighting, we keep giving body blows, and we have faith that every single one of our teammates will make plays."
The Huskies are feeling better as well after rolling past FCS foe Merrimack 63-17 last weekend. Joe Fagnano threw for five touchdowns and ran for another score for UConn, which led 56-7 at the break.
Fagnano was playing in place of Nick Evers, who suffered a concussion in UConn's season-opening 50-7 loss to Maryland. Evers was just 6 of 17 for 73 yards in that contest before giving way to Fagnano.
"Joe was very calm, he read out his progressions, he threw the ball with accuracy, he ran the ball well," Huskies coach Jim Mora Jr. said. "I was very pleased with his performance. ... Nick's situation will be evaluated daily by our medical staff."
--Field Level Media
|284.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|270.0
|
|
|183.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|76.0
|
|
|467
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|346
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fagnano
|J. Fagnano
|21/35
|477
|6
|1
|
N. Evers
|N. Evers
|6/17
|73
|0
|1
|
C. Welliver
|C. Welliver
|2/4
|10
|0
|0
|
T. McDonald
|T. McDonald
|2/3
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Robinson
|D. Robinson
|17
|128
|1
|48
|
M. Brown
|M. Brown
|20
|95
|0
|22
|
V. Rosa
|V. Rosa
|7
|48
|1
|29
|
C. Edwards
|C. Edwards
|11
|47
|1
|16
|
J. Fagnano
|J. Fagnano
|5
|38
|1
|19
|
N. Evers
|N. Evers
|6
|13
|0
|9
|
T. McDonald
|T. McDonald
|2
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Bell
|S. Bell
|7
|246
|1
|60
|
C. Edwards
|C. Edwards
|2
|60
|1
|50
|
E. Anderson
|E. Anderson
|2
|54
|1
|44
|
T. Sheffield
|T. Sheffield
|4
|53
|1
|27
|
S. Porter
|S. Porter
|2
|42
|1
|39
|
A. Honig
|A. Honig
|3
|36
|1
|12
|
J. Gathings
|J. Gathings
|2
|23
|0
|15
|
L. Hansen
|L. Hansen
|2
|19
|0
|14
|
V. Rosa
|V. Rosa
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
D. Robinson
|D. Robinson
|4
|14
|0
|9
|
J. Harper
|J. Harper
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Freeman
|C. Freeman
|0/2
|0
|10/10
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Murphy
|M. Murphy
|50/79
|533
|5
|2
|
H. Belin IV
|H. Belin IV
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thomas
|S. Thomas
|30
|81
|0
|12
|
J. Moore
|J. Moore
|13
|35
|1
|8
|
P. Jones
|P. Jones
|8
|30
|0
|9
|
H. Belin IV
|H. Belin IV
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
M. Murphy
|M. Murphy
|3
|-3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moore
|J. Moore
|18
|233
|1
|47
|
E. Pancol
|E. Pancol
|9
|100
|3
|55
|
S. Hagans
|S. Hagans
|8
|76
|0
|14
|
N. Dalmolin
|N. Dalmolin
|3
|39
|0
|21
|
J. Harvey
|J. Harvey
|2
|25
|0
|13
|
J. Robertson
|J. Robertson
|3
|24
|0
|10
|
S. Thomas
|S. Thomas
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Hasley
|J. Hasley
|3
|11
|1
|7
|
P. Jones
|P. Jones
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Moore
|J. Moore
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Q. Brown
|Q. Brown
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Moore
|T. Moore
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Pelino
|T. Pelino
|4/5
|0
|4/4
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
