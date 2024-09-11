|
|
|VATECH
|ODU
Virginia Tech vies for elusive road win at Old Dominion
Why do power conference teams rarely play on the road at Group of Five schools? Just ask Virginia Tech.
Over the last six years, the Hokies have twice traveled across Virginia to play Old Dominion and each time they have lost.
When the Hokies (1-1) make another trip to Norfolk to face the Monarchs (0-2) on Saturday, they'll try to overcome their unfortunate history in the series.
In three meetings at Virginia Tech, the Hokies have handled the Monarchs, including a 36-17 victory in last year's season opener. But it's been a different story in Norfolk.
"I'm not naive," Old Dominion coach Ricky Rahne said. "I recognize that Virginia Tech is an important game. It's important to me. It's important to our school. It's important to our fan base."
Virginia Tech isn't as enthusiastic about the matchup. Hokies coach Brent Pry twice dodged questions about his opinion of the series, which includes three more games in Norfolk over the next seven years.
"These contracts are in place well ahead of time. I don't worry about things I can't control," said Pry, who dropped a 20-17 decision at Old Dominion in his head coaching debut two years ago.
"We've gotta be the type of team that can go to Old Dominion and win the football game."
The Hokies are coming off a 31-14 win over Marshall in which Bhayshul Tuten rushed 22 times for 120 yards and a touchdown.
"He's a guy who's gonna play in the NFL for quite a long time," Rahne said. "He really does fit what the NFL is looking for right now."
Old Dominion also will look to contain quarterback Kyron Drones, who has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 452 yards and three touchdowns. Drones also poses a threat on the ground, rushing for 818 yards and five touchdowns last season.
Old Dominion has had a frustrating start to the season, committing six turnovers. The Monarchs squandered a fourth-quarter lead in a 23-19 loss at South Carolina on Aug. 31 before dropping a 20-14 decision against East Carolina last Saturday.
Quarterback Grant Wilson, who has thrown for 2,538 yards and 19 touchdowns over the last two years, was hurt on the final play last week against East Carolina.
Rahne was mum on the status of Wilson and All-American linebacker Jason Henderson, who led the nation in tackles (14.2 per game) last year. Henderson, who had offseason knee surgery, did not play last week.
If Wilson can't play, Old Dominion will turn to Boston College transfer Emmett Morehead or redshirt freshman Colton Joseph.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|226.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|194.5
|
|
|141.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|101.5
|
|
|367.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|296
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Tuten
|B. Tuten
|31
|154
|2
|25
|
M. Thomas
|M. Thomas
|10
|56
|0
|20
|
K. Drones
|K. Drones
|31
|32
|1
|13
|
P. Prioleau
|P. Prioleau
|5
|23
|0
|8
|
C. Schlee
|C. Schlee
|2
|9
|0
|14
|
T. Heath
|T. Heath
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Lane
|J. Lane
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Gosnell
|S. Gosnell
|5
|126
|0
|49
|
J. Lane
|J. Lane
|8
|103
|0
|26
|
A. Jennings
|A. Jennings
|2
|91
|1
|62
|
B. Gosnell
|B. Gosnell
|6
|75
|0
|26
|
D. Felton
|D. Felton
|4
|27
|1
|9
|
B. Tuten
|B. Tuten
|10
|25
|1
|11
|
M. Thomas
|M. Thomas
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Delane
|M. Delane
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Love
|J. Love
|3/3
|0
|7/7
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wilson
|G. Wilson
|42/72
|389
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Paige
|I. Paige
|10
|131
|1
|72
|
M. Alston
|M. Alston
|10
|78
|0
|18
|
D. Vines
|D. Vines
|10
|71
|0
|31
|
K. Williams
|K. Williams
|2
|52
|1
|44
|
P. Conroy
|P. Conroy
|3
|32
|0
|15
|
A. Young
|A. Young
|4
|21
|0
|8
|
B. Duke
|B. Duke
|3
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Manning
|J. Manning
|0-0
|0
|2
|
W. Jones II
|W. Jones II
|0-0
|0
|1
|
P. Smith-Young
|P. Smith-Young
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sanchez
|E. Sanchez
|2/2
|0
|3/4
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
ARIZST
TXSTSM
0
059.5 O/U
+1.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
NWST
SALA
0
058.5 O/U
-35.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP+
-
UNLV
KANSAS
0
058 O/U
-7
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
20ARIZ
14KSTATE
0
060 O/U
-7.5
Fri 8:00pm FOX
-
ARKST
17MICH
0
047.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
4BAMA
WISC
0
049.5 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
CINCY
MIAOH
0
046.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
CMICH
ILL
0
049.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm PEAC
-
LATECH
NCST
0
049 O/U
-21.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
16LSU
SC
0
050 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
MEMP
FSU
0
052 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
NTEXAS
TXTECH
0
069.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
13OKLAST
TULSA
0
062.5 O/U
+19
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
24BC
6MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:45pm SECN
-
UMASS
BUFF
0
045 O/U
-4.5
Sat 1:00pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
TEMPLE
0
051.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
10MIAMI
0
054.5 O/U
-36.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MRGNST
OHIO
0
047.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
18ND
PURDUE
0
045.5 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
NEVADA
MINN
0
043.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
9OREG
OREGST
0
050 O/U
+16
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
PRARIE
MICHST
0
050.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
TULANE
15OKLA
0
047 O/U
-13
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TXAM
FLA
0
047 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
VMI
GATECH
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
WASHST
WASH
0
056 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm PEAC
-
WVU
PITT
0
063.5 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
APLST
ECU
0
060.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
TROY
IOWA
0
039 O/U
-22.5
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
UAB
ARK
0
060.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 4:15pm SECN
-
12UTAH
UTAHST
0
044.5 O/U
+20
Sat 4:30pm CBSSN
-
COLG
AKRON
0
045.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
FAU
0
044 O/U
-5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
048.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NCCEN
UNC
0
055.5 O/U
-37.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
GAS
0
055.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
UCONN
DUKE
0
047.5 O/U
-17
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
LIB
0
057.5 O/U
-23
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
VATECH
ODU
0
049 O/U
+15
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BTHN
WMICH
0
051.5 O/U
-32.5
Sat 6:30pm ESP+
-
5MISS
WAKE
0
064 O/U
+23.5
Sat 6:30pm CW
-
HAWAII
SAMST
0
050.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
EMICH
0
052 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
KENSAW
SJST
0
044 O/U
-19
Sat 7:00pm TRU
-
SFLA
USM
0
057.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TXSA
2TEXAS
0
054.5 O/U
-35
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
VANDY
GAST
0
046.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
MTSU
0
054.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
AF
BAYLOR
0
041.5 O/U
-16
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
COLO
COLOST
0
058.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm CBS
-
EIL
NWEST
0
036.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
IND
UCLA
0
046 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NMEX
AUBURN
0
061 O/U
-28
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
NOIOWA
23NEB
0
047.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
TOLEDO
MISSST
0
059.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
UCF
TCU
0
061.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
1UGA
UK
0
045 O/U
+24
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
KENTST
7TENN
0
062.5 O/U
-49
Sat 7:45pm SECN
-
MD
UVA
0
057.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
RICE
HOU
0
044.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
BYU
WYO
0
040.5 O/U
+11
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
NMEXST
FRESNO
0
047.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 10:30pm TRU
-
SDGST
CAL
0
048 O/U
-19
Sat 10:30pm ESPN