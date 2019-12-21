|
|
|ALCORN
|NCAT
Carter, NCA&T rout Alcorn State 64-44 in Celebration Bowl
ATLANTA (AP) Kylil Carter passed for six touchdowns and North Carolina A&T racked up enormous offensive totals to beat Alcorn State 64-44 in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday for the Aggies' third consecutive HBCU national championship title.
Carter completed 18 of 30 passes for 364 yards, and added 96 on the ground. Korey Banks and Elijah Bell each caught a pair of scoring passes for NCA&T, which has beaten Alcorn State in three of the five Celebration Bowls - including two straight.
Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper passed for 341 yards and three scores, but the Braves trailed 24-10 at halftime and NCA&T steadily stacked points from there.
The teams combined for 49 points in the third quarter, when NCA&T scored touchdowns on its first four possessions of the period and Alcorn State banked touchdowns on its first three drives. The Aggies rolled to 290 yards in the quarter, and Alcorn State added 238.
NCA&T took the lead when senior Bell ran past the Alcorn State secondary and pulled in a 53-yard touchdown pass with 13:03 left in the second quarter. That was good for a 7-3 edge and extended Bell's school record to 32 career touchdowns receiving.
Alcorn State moved ahead briefly when Harper found wide receiver Chris Blair wide open for a 59-yard scoring pass with 7:55 left.
That 10-7 advantage didn't last long, as NCA&T scored the final 17 points of the second quarter. The Aggies had a 59-yard touchdown pass to Zachary Leslie and a 4-yard scoring pass to Korey Banks around a 28-yard field goal from Noel Ruiz to take a 24-10 lead at halftime. The field goal came shortly after freshman linebacker Jacob Roberts intercepted Harper's pass and returned it 28 yards to Alcorn State's 5-yard-line.
Jah-Maine Martin helped NCA&T put the game away in the third quarter. He rushed seven times in 0the first half for one yard, but he took the first play of the second half 75 yards off right tackle to score. Martin gained 117 yards rushing in the period. He finished with 110 yards on the ground.
Although Alcorn State countered quickly when Harper scored on a six-yard run to cap a 10-play, 75-yard drive, NCA&T was quicker to answer when another long pass by Carter found Aggies wide receiver Ron Hunt wide open deep for a 43-yard score and a 38-17 lead early in the third.
The Braves entered the game No. 1 in the nation among FCS schools with 34 takeaways, and they stripped NCA&T's Banks on a punt return to set up possession at the Aggies' 23-yard line. Four plays later, Corey McCullough kicked a 28-yard field goal for the early lead with 3:17 left in the first quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Alcorn State: The Braves were plenty potent on offense and battled from start to finish, but they simply couldn't keep NCA&T wide receivers in front of them as the Aggies were wide open time and time again.
North Carolina A & T: Even with their gaudy passing numbers, the Aggies ran a fairly balanced attack. They rushed the ball 33 times for 210 yards.
UP NEXT
Alcorn State: Harper may return at quarterback as a fifth-year senior, but the Braves will lose seven starters on offense and five on defense. Running back De'Shawn Waller, who played a lot this season, also is a senior and will depart, and kicker/punter Corey McCullough is a senior as well.
North Carolina A & T: Quarterback Kylil Carter's eligibility is expired, and the graduate student will be one of four offensive starters to depart while the defense is slated to lose five starters. The Aggies figure to return a good amount of offensive firepower with wide receivers Korey Banks, Israel Spivey and running back Jah-Maine Martin all in line to return for NCA&T.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|22
|Rushing
|6
|11
|Passing
|16
|9
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|441
|568
|Total Plays
|74
|64
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|8.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|119
|210
|Rush Attempts
|32
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|6.2
|Net Yards Passing
|322
|358
|Comp. - Att.
|25-42
|18-30
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|11.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-53
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|6
|8
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|6
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.3
|3-43.0
|Return Yards
|69
|62
|Punts - Returns
|1-14
|3-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-55
|3-14
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-28
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|322
|PASS YDS
|358
|
|
|119
|RUSH YDS
|210
|
|
|441
|TOTAL YDS
|568
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Harper 02 QB
|F. Harper
|25/42
|341
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Blair 11 WR
|C. Blair
|11
|7
|150
|1
|40
|
R. Anderson 81 WR
|R. Anderson
|13
|8
|85
|1
|35
|
L. Pringle 82 WR
|L. Pringle
|10
|6
|66
|0
|21
|
J. Anthony Jr. 16 WR
|J. Anthony Jr.
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
N. Wood 08 TE
|N. Wood
|1
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
D. Waller 03 RB
|D. Waller
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Campbell 87 TE
|B. Campbell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Cole 32 DB
|Q. Cole
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
Ju. Taylor 21 DB
|Ju. Taylor
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morrison 45 DB
|J. Morrison
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Muhammad 49 LB
|S. Muhammad
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 22 DB
|T. Wilson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henderson 51 DL
|D. Henderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Monroe 61 DL
|C. Monroe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 33 LB
|M. Webb
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kinsler Jr. 15 DB
|K. Kinsler Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vines 95 DL
|T. Vines
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sims 90 DL
|D. Sims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bonds 96 DE
|T. Bonds
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burks 01 DB
|D. Burks
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 92 DL
|K. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McCullough 19 K
|C. McCullough
|1/1
|28
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. McCullough 19 K
|C. McCullough
|6
|43.3
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Waller 03 RB
|D. Waller
|2
|9.5
|12
|0
|
J. Morrison 45 DB
|J. Morrison
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
N. Duffey 05 RB
|N. Duffey
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Pringle 82 WR
|L. Pringle
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Carter 10 QB
|K. Carter
|18/30
|364
|6
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ja. Martin 30 RB
|Ja. Martin
|16
|110
|2
|75
|
K. Carter 10 QB
|K. Carter
|13
|96
|0
|55
|
K. Ifedi 12 QB
|K. Ifedi
|3
|4
|0
|3
|
W. Simpson 46 FB
|W. Simpson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Banks 2 WR
|K. Banks
|7
|6
|122
|2
|73
|
Z. Leslie 19 WR
|Z. Leslie
|6
|4
|81
|1
|59
|
E. Bell 13 WR
|E. Bell
|6
|2
|73
|2
|53
|
R. Hunt 81 WR
|R. Hunt
|1
|1
|43
|1
|43
|
Q. Lockhart 84 TE
|Q. Lockhart
|7
|3
|30
|0
|13
|
Ja. Martin 30 RB
|Ja. Martin
|2
|2
|15
|0
|16
|
K. Baker 25 RB
|K. Baker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Howard 54 LB
|K. Howard
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCain III 29 DB
|M. McCain III
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNeill 24 DB
|A. McNeill
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 57 LB
|J. Roberts
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Williams 21 DB
|D. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Je. McDaniel 93 DE
|Je. McDaniel
|4-1
|1.5
|0
|
N. Reams 20 DB
|N. Reams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harrell 50 DL
|D. Harrell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 42 DB
|W. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stuckey 8 LB
|J. Stuckey
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fumbah 23 LB
|A. Fumbah
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Branch 52 DL
|M. Branch
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Moseley 39 DB
|C. Moseley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 92 DL
|J. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruiz 35 K
|N. Ruiz
|2/2
|38
|8/8
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Rivers 47 P
|M. Rivers
|3
|43.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Dupree 22 DB
|A. Dupree
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Banks 2 WR
|K. Banks
|3
|6.7
|13
|0
ALCORN
Braves
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 35-N.Ruiz kicks 63 yards from NAT 35. 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 16 for 14 yards (37-J.Sumpter).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 16(14:55 - 1st) 2-F.Harper complete to 82-L.Pringle. 82-L.Pringle to ALCST 22 for 6 yards (24-A.McNeil).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - ALCORN 22(14:25 - 1st) 2-F.Harper complete to 87-B.Campbell. 87-B.Campbell to ALCST 23 for 1 yard.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - ALCORN 23(13:47 - 1st) 2-F.Harper complete to 82-L.Pringle. 82-L.Pringle to ALCST 28 for 5 yards (8-J.Stuckey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 28(13:22 - 1st) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Blair.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - ALCORN 28(13:18 - 1st) 2-F.Harper sacked at ALCST 21 for -7 yards (93-J.McDaniel52-M.Branch).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 17 - ALCORN 21(12:37 - 1st) 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 28 for 7 yards (93-J.McDaniel).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - ALCORN 28(12:05 - 1st) 19-C.McCullough punts 47 yards from ALCST 28. 2-K.Banks to NAT 25 for no gain (14-C.Key).
NCAT
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 25(11:53 - 1st) 30-J.Martin to NAT 28 for 3 yards (21-J.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCAT 28(11:12 - 1st) 10-K.Carter to NAT 32 for 4 yards (32-Q.Cole).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - NCAT 32(10:34 - 1st) 10-K.Carter to NAT 30 for -2 yards (49-S.Muhammad96-T.Bonds).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NCAT 30(9:54 - 1st) 47-M.Rivers punts 41 yards from NAT 30 to ALCST 29 fair catch by 82-L.Pringle.
ALCORN
Braves
- Fumble (4 plays, 10 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 29(9:45 - 1st) 2-F.Harper complete to 82-L.Pringle. 82-L.Pringle to ALCST 40 for 11 yards (20-N.Reams).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 40(9:12 - 1st) 2-F.Harper sacked at ALCST 31 for -9 yards (92-J.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 19 - ALCORN 31(8:31 - 1st) 2-F.Harper complete to 81-R.Anderson. 81-R.Anderson to ALCST 34 for 3 yards (29-M.McCain).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 16 - ALCORN 34(7:56 - 1st) 2-F.Harper complete to 11-C.Blair. 11-C.Blair to ALCST 39 for 5 yards (24-A.McNeil).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ALCORN 39(7:15 - 1st) 19-C.McCullough punts 40 yards from ALCST 39. 2-K.Banks to NAT 34 FUMBLES (33-M.Webb). 82-L.Pringle to NAT 34 for no gain.
ALCORN
Braves
- FG (9 plays, 23 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 34(7:01 - 1st) 2-F.Harper complete to 11-C.Blair. 11-C.Blair to NAT 26 for 8 yards (29-M.McCain).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - ALCORN 26(6:35 - 1st) 2-F.Harper to NAT 29 for -3 yards (50-D.Harrell).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - ALCORN 29(5:48 - 1st) 2-F.Harper complete to 81-R.Anderson. 81-R.Anderson to NAT 23 for 6 yards (54-K.Howard).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 23(5:23 - 1st) 3-D.Waller runs ob at NAT 18 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ALCORN 18(4:59 - 1st) 2-F.Harper complete to 81-R.Anderson. 81-R.Anderson to NAT 14 for 4 yards (29-M.McCain).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ALCORN 14(4:14 - 1st) 3-D.Waller to NAT 11 for 3 yards (57-J.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 11(4:05 - 1st) 3-D.Waller to NAT 11 for no gain (8-J.Stuckey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ALCORN 11(3:30 - 1st) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Blair.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ALCORN 11(3:25 - 1st) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Pringle.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - ALCORN 11(3:21 - 1st) 19-C.McCullough 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
NCAT
Aggies
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:17 - 1st) 34-G.Blue kicks 30 yards from ALCST 35 out of bounds at the NAT 35.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 35(3:17 - 1st) 10-K.Carter complete to 2-K.Banks. 2-K.Banks pushed ob at NAT 43 for 8 yards (21-J.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - NCAT 43(2:45 - 1st) 10-K.Carter incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Bell.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - NCAT 43(2:41 - 1st) 30-J.Martin to NAT 46 for 3 yards (21-J.Taylor).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 46(2:16 - 1st) 30-J.Martin to NAT 45 for -1 yard (21-J.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - NCAT 45(1:34 - 1st) 10-K.Carter complete to 84-Q.Lockhart. 84-Q.Lockhart to NAT 50 for 5 yards (45-J.Morrison15-K.Kinsler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NCAT 50(0:52 - 1st) 10-K.Carter incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Bell.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NCAT 50(0:49 - 1st) 47-M.Rivers punts 36 yards from NAT 50 to ALCST 14 fair catch by 82-L.Pringle.
ALCORN
Braves
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 14(0:42 - 1st) 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 18 for 4 yards (42-W.Jones54-K.Howard).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ALCORN 18(15:00 - 2nd) 3-D.Waller to ALCST 19 for 1 yard (54-K.Howard50-D.Harrell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ALCORN 19(14:22 - 2nd) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Waller.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ALCORN 19(14:18 - 2nd) 19-C.McCullough punts 46 yards from ALCST 19 to NAT 35 fair catch by 2-K.Banks.
NCAT
Aggies
- TD (3 plays, 65 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 35(14:09 - 2nd) 10-K.Carter complete to 2-K.Banks. 2-K.Banks to NAT 39 for 4 yards (45-J.Morrison1-D.Burks).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - NCAT 39(13:41 - 2nd) 10-K.Carter to NAT 47 for 8 yards (33-M.Webb21-J.Taylor).
|+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 47(13:12 - 2nd) 10-K.Carter complete to 13-E.Bell. 13-E.Bell runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:03 - 2nd) 35-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
ALCORN
Braves
- TD (7 plays, 74 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:03 - 2nd) 35-N.Ruiz kicks 61 yards from NAT 35. 45-J.Morrison to ALCST 26 for 22 yards (39-C.Moseley4-M.Simon).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 26(12:56 - 2nd) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Anderson. Team penalty on NAT Offside 5 yards enforced at ALCST 26. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 5 - ALCORN 31(12:43 - 2nd) 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 47 for 16 yards (20-N.Reams54-K.Howard).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 47(12:05 - 2nd) 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 48 for 1 yard (57-J.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ALCORN 48(11:34 - 2nd) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Anthony.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 9 - ALCORN 48(11:29 - 2nd) 2-F.Harper complete to 16-J.Anthony. 16-J.Anthony runs ob at NAT 36 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 36(10:59 - 2nd) 3-D.Waller to NAT 36 for no gain (57-J.Roberts8-J.Stuckey).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 10 - ALCORN 36(10:24 - 2nd) 2-F.Harper complete to 11-C.Blair. 11-C.Blair runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:16 - 2nd) 19-C.McCullough extra point is good.
NCAT
Aggies
- TD (7 plays, 82 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:16 - 2nd) 34-G.Blue kicks 40 yards from ALCST 35. 22-A.Dupree to NAT 30 for 5 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 30(10:11 - 2nd) 10-K.Carter complete to 84-Q.Lockhart. 84-Q.Lockhart to NAT 42 for 12 yards (32-Q.Cole).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 30(9:55 - 2nd) 10-K.Carter incomplete. Intended for 84-Q.Lockhart.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NCAT 30(9:55 - 2nd) 30-J.Martin to NAT 38 for 8 yards. Team penalty on ALCST Offside 5 yards enforced at NAT 30. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NCAT 35(9:36 - 2nd) 10-K.Carter to NAT 39 for 4 yards (45-J.Morrison21-J.Taylor).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NCAT 39(8:42 - 2nd) 46-W.Simpson to NAT 41 for 2 yards (90-D.Sims).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 41(8:08 - 2nd) 10-K.Carter incomplete. Intended for 19-Z.Leslie.
|+59 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCAT 41(8:04 - 2nd) 10-K.Carter complete to 19-Z.Leslie. 19-Z.Leslie runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:55 - 2nd) 35-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
ALCORN
Braves
- Interception (3 plays, 70 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:55 - 2nd) 35-N.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from NAT 35 to ALCST End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 25(7:55 - 2nd) 2-F.Harper complete to 81-R.Anderson. 81-R.Anderson to ALCST 30 for 5 yards (29-M.McCain).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ALCORN 30(7:20 - 2nd) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Anderson.
|Int
|
3 & 5 - ALCORN 30(7:15 - 2nd) 2-F.Harper incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 57-J.Roberts at ALCST 33. 57-J.Roberts to ALCST 5 for 28 yards (2-F.Harper).
NCAT
Aggies
- FG (4 plays, -4 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - NCAT 5(7:08 - 2nd) 10-K.Carter to ALCST 5 for no gain (32-Q.Cole21-J.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NCAT 5(6:28 - 2nd) 10-K.Carter incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Bell. Penalty on ALCST 45-J.Morrison Offside 3 yards enforced at ALCST 5. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - NCAT 2(6:15 - 2nd) 30-J.Martin to ALCST 2 for no gain (32-Q.Cole92-K.Jones).
|-7 YD
|
3 & 2 - NCAT 2(6:00 - 2nd) 30-J.Martin to ALCST 9 for -7 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NCAT 9(5:05 - 2nd) 35-N.Ruiz 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
ALCORN
Braves
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:05 - 2nd) 35-N.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from NAT 35 to ALCST End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 25(5:05 - 2nd) 3-D.Waller to ALCST 31 for 6 yards (54-K.Howard).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - ALCORN 31(4:32 - 2nd) 3-D.Waller to ALCST 30 for -1 yard (42-W.Jones54-K.Howard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ALCORN 30(3:48 - 2nd) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Pringle.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ALCORN 30(3:43 - 2nd) 19-C.McCullough punts 34 yards from ALCST 30 to NAT 36 fair catch by 2-K.Banks.
NCAT
Aggies
- TD (10 plays, 64 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 36(3:35 - 2nd) 10-K.Carter incomplete. Intended for 25-K.Baker.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCAT 36(3:32 - 2nd) 30-J.Martin to NAT 39 for 3 yards (51-D.Henderson).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 7 - NCAT 39(2:54 - 2nd) 10-K.Carter complete to 2-K.Banks. 2-K.Banks to ALCST 30 for 31 yards (22-T.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 30(2:10 - 2nd) 10-K.Carter incomplete. Intended for 19-Z.Leslie.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NCAT 30(2:05 - 2nd) 30-J.Martin to ALCST 30 for no gain (42-D.Anderson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - NCAT 30(1:30 - 2nd) Penalty on NAT 79-D.Keys False start 5 yards enforced at ALCST 30. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - NCAT 35(1:30 - 2nd) 10-K.Carter incomplete. Penalty on ALCST 20-A.Bruce Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ALCST 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 20(1:22 - 2nd) 10-K.Carter incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Banks.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCAT 20(1:17 - 2nd) 10-K.Carter complete to 30-J.Martin. 30-J.Martin to ALCST 4 for 16 yards (32-Q.Cole).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - NCAT 4(0:47 - 2nd) 10-K.Carter complete to 2-K.Banks. 2-K.Banks runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:41 - 2nd) 35-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
ALCORN
Braves
- Halftime (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 2nd) 35-N.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from NAT 35 to ALCST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 25(0:41 - 2nd) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Anderson.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ALCORN 25(0:38 - 2nd) 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 22 for -3 yards (50-D.Harrell57-J.Roberts). Team penalty on NAT Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Team penalty on ALCST Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - ALCORN 22(0:20 - 2nd) 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 24 for 2 yards (50-D.Harrell).
ALCORN
Braves
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:47 - 3rd) 35-N.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from NAT 35 to ALCST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 25(14:47 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Blair.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ALCORN 25(14:43 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Anderson.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 10 - ALCORN 25(14:38 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper complete to 82-L.Pringle. 82-L.Pringle to ALCST 46 for 21 yards (39-C.Moseley).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 46(14:12 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper complete to 81-R.Anderson. 81-R.Anderson runs ob at NAT 46 for 8 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - ALCORN 46(13:42 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Anderson. Penalty on NAT 29-M.McCain Holding 10 yards enforced at NAT 46. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 36(13:38 - 3rd) 3-D.Waller to NAT 29 for 7 yards (54-K.Howard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ALCORN 29(13:05 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Blair.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - ALCORN 29(13:01 - 3rd) Penalty on ALCST 77-J.Milburn False start 5 yards enforced at NAT 29. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - ALCORN 34(13:01 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper complete to 11-C.Blair. 11-C.Blair to NAT 25 for 9 yards (21-D.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 25(12:34 - 3rd) 3-D.Waller to NAT 21 for 4 yards (42-W.Jones).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - ALCORN 21(11:59 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper complete to 82-L.Pringle. 82-L.Pringle to NAT 6 for 15 yards (24-A.McNeil).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - ALCORN 6(11:42 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:37 - 3rd) 19-C.McCullough extra point is good.
NCAT
Aggies
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:37 - 3rd) 34-G.Blue kicks 40 yards from ALCST 35 to NAT 25 fair catch by 22-A.Dupree.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 25(11:37 - 3rd) 30-J.Martin to NAT 41 for 16 yards (22-T.Wilson32-Q.Cole).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 41(11:04 - 3rd) 10-K.Carter incomplete. Intended for 84-Q.Lockhart.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCAT 41(10:59 - 3rd) 30-J.Martin to ALCST 43 for 16 yards (49-S.Muhammad1-D.Burks).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 43(10:13 - 3rd) 10-K.Carter complete to 81-R.Hunt. 81-R.Hunt runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:06 - 3rd) 35-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
ALCORN
Braves
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:06 - 3rd) 35-N.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from NAT 35 to ALCST End Zone. touchback.
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 25(10:06 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper complete to 11-C.Blair. 11-C.Blair to NAT 35 for 40 yards (29-M.McCain).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 35(9:50 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper complete to 81-R.Anderson. 81-R.Anderson to NAT 23 for 12 yards (21-D.Williams8-J.Stuckey).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 23(9:15 - 3rd) 3-D.Waller runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:09 - 3rd) 19-C.McCullough extra point is good.
NCAT
Aggies
- TD (10 plays, 68 yards, 4:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:09 - 3rd) 34-G.Blue kicks 37 yards from ALCST 35. 18-T.Cooke to NAT 32 for 4 yards (49-S.Muhammad).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 32(9:03 - 3rd) 30-J.Martin to NAT 38 for 6 yards (15-K.Kinsler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NCAT 38(8:30 - 3rd) 10-K.Carter incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Bell.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - NCAT 38(8:26 - 3rd) 10-K.Carter complete to 84-Q.Lockhart. 84-Q.Lockhart to ALCST 49 for 13 yards (32-Q.Cole).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 49(7:44 - 3rd) 30-J.Martin to ALCST 45 for 4 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - NCAT 45(7:03 - 3rd) 10-K.Carter pushed ob at ALCST 35 for 10 yards (32-Q.Cole).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 35(6:42 - 3rd) 10-K.Carter incomplete. Intended for 84-Q.Lockhart.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCAT 35(6:38 - 3rd) 10-K.Carter to ALCST 26 for 9 yards (42-D.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NCAT 26(6:24 - 3rd) 10-K.Carter to ALCST 23 for 3 yards (51-D.Henderson61-C.Monroe).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 23(5:48 - 3rd) 12-K.Ifedi to ALCST 20 for 3 yards (49-S.Muhammad).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCAT 20(5:04 - 3rd) 10-K.Carter complete to 13-E.Bell. 13-E.Bell runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:56 - 3rd) 35-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
ALCORN
Braves
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 3rd) 35-N.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from NAT 35 to ALCST End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 25(4:56 - 3rd) 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 28 for 3 yards (54-K.Howard57-J.Roberts).
|+37 YD
|
2 & 7 - ALCORN 28(4:20 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper complete to 11-C.Blair. 11-C.Blair to NAT 35 for 37 yards (24-A.McNeil).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 35(3:58 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper complete to 81-R.Anderson. 81-R.Anderson runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:49 - 3rd) 19-C.McCullough extra point is good.
NCAT
Aggies
- TD (2 plays, 67 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:49 - 3rd) 34-G.Blue kicks 37 yards from ALCST 35. 18-T.Cooke to NAT 33 for 5 yards (14-C.Key).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 33(3:46 - 3rd) 10-K.Carter sacked at NAT 27 for -6 yards (49-S.Muhammad).
|+73 YD
|
2 & 16 - NCAT 27(3:03 - 3rd) 10-K.Carter complete to 2-K.Banks. 2-K.Banks runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:50 - 3rd) 35-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
ALCORN
Braves
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:50 - 3rd) 35-N.Ruiz kicks 54 yards from NAT 35. 3-D.Waller to ALCST 18 for 7 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 18(2:46 - 3rd) 3-D.Waller to ALCST 19 for 1 yard.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - ALCORN 19(2:14 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper complete to 82-L.Pringle. 82-L.Pringle to ALCST 33 for 14 yards (20-N.Reams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 33(1:45 - 3rd) 3-D.Waller to ALCST 33 for no gain (52-M.Branch).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ALCORN 33(1:03 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Anderson.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - ALCORN 33(0:57 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper to ALCST 36 for 3 yards (93-J.McDaniel).
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - ALCORN 36(0:26 - 3rd) Penalty on ALCST 21-J.Taylor False start 5 yards enforced at ALCST 36. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - ALCORN 31(0:26 - 3rd) 19-C.McCullough punts 49 yards from ALCST 31. 2-K.Banks to NAT 27 for 7 yards. Penalty on NAT 21-D.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NAT 27.
NCAT
Aggies
- Fumble (4 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 12(0:12 - 3rd) 10-K.Carter complete to 19-Z.Leslie. 19-Z.Leslie to NAT 17 for 5 yards (95-T.Vines).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - NCAT 17(15:00 - 4th) 10-K.Carter complete to 2-K.Banks. 2-K.Banks to NAT 19 for 2 yards (21-J.Taylor).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - NCAT 19(14:12 - 4th) 10-K.Carter to NAT 26 for 7 yards (95-T.Vines).
|-10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 26(13:35 - 4th) 30-J.Martin to NAT 20 FUMBLES (61-C.Monroe). 22-T.Wilson to NAT 13 for 3 yards.
NCAT
Aggies
- FG (10 plays, 30 yards, 6:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 4th) 34-G.Blue kicks 31 yards from ALCST 35 to NAT 34 fair catch by 22-A.Dupree.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 34(13:14 - 4th) Team penalty on ALCST Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NAT 34.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 49(13:14 - 4th) 10-K.Carter complete to 19-Z.Leslie. 19-Z.Leslie to NAT 49 for no gain (96-T.Bonds).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCAT 49(13:14 - 4th) 30-J.Martin to ALCST 49 for 2 yards (42-D.Anderson15-K.Kinsler).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - NCAT 49(12:40 - 4th) 10-K.Carter complete to 19-Z.Leslie. 19-Z.Leslie to ALCST 32 for 17 yards (20-A.Bruce32-Q.Cole).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 32(11:55 - 4th) 10-K.Carter to ALCST 31 for 1 yard (33-M.Webb49-S.Muhammad).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - NCAT 31(10:51 - 4th) 30-J.Martin to ALCST 35 for -4 yards (42-D.Anderson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 13 - NCAT 35(10:01 - 4th) 10-K.Carter complete to 84-Q.Lockhart. 84-Q.Lockhart to ALCST 23 for 12 yards (45-J.Morrison).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - NCAT 23(9:18 - 4th) 10-K.Carter to ALCST 20 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 20(8:47 - 4th) 10-K.Carter incomplete. Intended for 84-Q.Lockhart.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCAT 20(8:04 - 4th) 10-K.Carter complete to 30-J.Martin. 30-J.Martin to ALCST 21 for -1 yard (15-K.Kinsler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - NCAT 21(7:59 - 4th) 10-K.Carter incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Bell.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - NCAT 21(7:05 - 4th) 35-N.Ruiz 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
ALCORN
Braves
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:00 - 4th) 35-N.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from NAT 35 to ALCST End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 25(7:00 - 4th) 2-F.Harper complete to 81-R.Anderson. 81-R.Anderson pushed ob at ALCST 37 for 12 yards (24-A.McNeil).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 37(6:37 - 4th) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Anderson.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - ALCORN 37(6:32 - 4th) 2-F.Harper complete to 3-D.Waller. 3-D.Waller to ALCST 47 for 10 yards (21-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 47(6:02 - 4th) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Pringle.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - ALCORN 47(5:56 - 4th) 2-F.Harper to NAT 41 for 12 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 41(5:36 - 4th) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Blair. Team penalty on NAT Offside 5 yards enforced at NAT 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - ALCORN 36(5:32 - 4th) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Pringle.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - ALCORN 36(5:25 - 4th) 2-F.Harper to NAT 20 for 16 yards (54-K.Howard). Penalty on NAT 54-K.Howard Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at NAT 20.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 10(5:05 - 4th) 2-F.Harper complete to 82-L.Pringle. 82-L.Pringle to NAT 1 for 9 yards (21-D.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ALCORN 1(4:39 - 4th) 2-F.Harper runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(4:36 - 4th) 19-C.McCullough to NAT 2 FUMBLES (24-A.McNeil). 24-A.McNeil to ALCST End Zone for 98 yards. Conversion is good.
NCAT
Aggies
- TD (2 plays, 59 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:36 - 4th) 34-G.Blue kicks 29 yards from ALCST 35 to NAT 36 fair catch by 19-Z.Leslie.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 36(4:36 - 4th) Team penalty on ALCST Offside 5 yards enforced at NAT 36.
|+55 YD
|
1 & 5 - NCAT 41(4:36 - 4th) 10-K.Carter to ALCST 4 for 55 yards (22-T.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - NCAT 4(3:41 - 4th) 30-J.Martin runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:37 - 4th) 35-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
ALCORN
Braves
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:37 - 4th) 35-N.Ruiz kicks 64 yards from NAT 35. 3-D.Waller to ALCST 14 for 13 yards (45-K.Jones).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 14(3:35 - 4th) 2-F.Harper sacked at ALCST 7 for -7 yards (93-J.McDaniel).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - ALCORN 7(2:59 - 4th) 2-F.Harper incomplete.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 17 - ALCORN 7(2:53 - 4th) 3-D.Waller to ALCST 17 for 10 yards (57-J.Roberts).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ALCORN 17(2:05 - 4th) 19-C.McCullough punts 44 yards from ALCST 17 Downed at the NAT 39.
NCAT
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCAT 39(1:55 - 4th) 12-K.Ifedi to NAT 38 for -1 yard (42-D.Anderson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - NCAT 38(1:10 - 4th) to NAT 36 for -2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 13 - NCAT 36(1:02 - 4th) 12-K.Ifedi to NAT 38 for 2 yards (21-J.Taylor32-Q.Cole).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NCAT 38(0:55 - 4th) 47-M.Rivers punts 52 yards from NAT 38. 82-L.Pringle to ALCST 24 for 14 yards (18-T.Cooke8-J.Stuckey).
ALCORN
Braves
- End of Game (3 plays, 18 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 24(0:42 - 4th) 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 35 for 11 yards (23-A.Fumbah).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 35(0:32 - 4th) 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 43 for 8 yards (23-A.Fumbah).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ALCORN 43(0:08 - 4th) 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 42 for -1 yard (93-J.McDaniel).
