No. 20 Texas A&M will try to bounce back from its loss to Auburn and punch its ticket to the SEC Championship when it hosts No. 3 Texas on Saturday night during the Week 14 college football schedule. The Aggies still have a chance of making the College Football Playoff, but they are 5.5-point underdogs in the Week 14 college football odds via SportsLine consensus. No. 13 Alabama is also on the outside looking in heading into the Iron Bowl, with the Crimson Tide favored by 11.5 points against Auburn in the Week 14 college football spreads. College football score predictions can be used to identify value on those games and others this weekend.

No. 12 Clemson is a 2.5-point favorite against No. 15 South Carolina, which is on a five-game winning streak. Which side of that rivalry week spread should you back with your Week 14 college football bets? Other notable lines to take into consideration are No. 8 Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt (+11, 48.5) and No. 5 Notre Dame vs. USC (+7.5, 51.5). Before you make any Week 14 college football picks, make sure you see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is a strong 27-17 on all top-rated picks over the past nine weeks of this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated every Week 14 game 10,000 times. You can only see the model's Week 14 college football exact score predictions at SportsLine.

Top Week 14 college football picks

After diving into every game on the Week 14 college football schedule, the model is backing the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-7.5, 51.5) to beat the USC Trojans, 36-22, covering the spread in a 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS kickoff that goes over the total. Notre Dame suffered a shocking loss to Northern Illinois early in the season, but the Fighting Irish have responded with a nine-game winning streak to get within one win of a College Football Playoff appearance. They have won four straight games by at least 21 points, including a 49-14 win over then-No. 19 Army last week.

Sophomore running back Jeremiyah Love had 130 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns, while senior quarterback Riley Leonard completed 10 of 13 passes for 148 yards and two scores. Notre Dame's defense has not allowed more than 14 points in six straight games, and USC has only reached the 30-point mark four times this season. SportsLine's model does not expect the Trojans to keep pace on Saturday, projecting Notre Dame to win by two touchdowns. See the model's other Week 14 college football score predictions here.

How to make Week 14 college football score predictions

The model has also released score predictions for every FBS matchup in Week 14, and it's calling for a whopping 13 underdogs to win outright. You can only get every score prediction for every game at SportsLine.

Who wins each Week 14 college football game, and which underdogs win outright in Week 14? Visit SportsLine now to get the model's college football Week 14 score predictions, all from the model that has generated well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.