The penultimate College Football Playoff Rankings have been released, and according to CFP Selection Committee chair Warde Manuel, teams who do not play during conference championship weekend will not move up in the final rankings on Selection Sunday.

So that being said, happy trails to No. 12 Miami, No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 14 South Carolina. Alabama earned the coveted "last team in" designation Tuesday night at No. 11 in the poll since Miami will be out in favor of Big 12 champion Arizona State or Iowa State. The Crimson Tide will be keeping a close eye on the ACC Championship Game on Saturday pitting SMU (11-2) against Clemson (9-3) since a win for the Tigers could present a bid-stealing scenario for Kalen DeBoer's team.

Manuel said this week Alabama could "potentially" jump SMU in the final rankings if the Mustangs lose to Clemson in Charlotte. If that doesn't happen, and the ACC is a two-bid league should the Tigers prevail, the Crimson Tide would be pushed out of final rankings and likely head to the Citrus Bowl as a result.



CFP Bubble Watch: Championship Week 1 Alabama Now, we wait. Alabama has done everything in its power to garner a playoff selection after grabbing the No. 11 ranking this week. The ACC Championship Game now takes center stage along with the Mountain West Championship Game between Boise State and UNLV. There's a scenario in which the Runnin' Rebels upset the Broncos and the Fighting Ashton Jeantys are still included in the playoff field at 11-2 overall. The odds are favoring Alabama to be a first-round participant on the road, but that has not been solidified just yet. 2 Clemson Dabo Swinney jokingly said this week his team had a chance to make history as the first 10-3 team to run the table and win the national championship as long as they get in the dance. That hope becomes reality if Clemson takes out SMU in the ACC finale. In that scenario, we're expecting the Tigers to be the No. 12 seed playing on the road in the first round with the four byes going to the Big Ten, SEC, Big 12 and Mountain West champions. 3 UNLV UNLV is still in the mix if the Runnin' Rebels avenge a previous loss to Boise State with a victory in Boise, Idaho. Stopping Heisman Trophy candidate Jeanty is top priority for Barry Odom's defense given the talented running back's nation-leading totals on the ground. The Group of Five champion will be determined on the Smurf Turf since Tulane's loss to Memphis last week essentially eliminated the Green Wave from the conversation despite this weekend's opportunity in the AAC finale against Army.

About the expanded CFP

In the first season of the 12-team playoff format, the four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded 1-4 and receive first-round byes next month. Remaining teams, including the fifth conference champion, will be seeded 5-12 based on the selection committee's opinion.

First-round games on campus start Dec. 20 with CFP quarterfinals at bowl sites beginning Dec. 31. The semifinals at the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl will be played Jan. 9 and 10. The national championship is set for Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.