For the first time ever, teams will have homefield advantage in the College Football Playoff. The four first-round matchups will be played on campus, and a couple games will be easier to get into than others.

The debut of on-campus playoff games will feature some tremendous atmospheres next weekend. Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas and Ohio State will all host first-round games in some iconic college football venues, which means demand for those tickets will be high in the days leading up to kickoff.

Those trying to get into Notre Dame Stadium to see the Fighting Irish take on the Indiana Hoosiers will have an especially tough time finding tickets. That's because the get-in price for that matchup is a whopping $775, according to StubHub, which is the highest of all the first-round games. Things are a little bit more reasonable for Nittany Lions fans trying to find a spot inside Beaver Stadium.

Cheapest ticket for each first-round CFP matchup

Notre Dame vs. Indiana: $775

$775 Ohio State vs. Tennessee: $268

$268 Texas vs. Clemson: $224

$224 Penn State vs. SMU: $103

On the other end of the spectrum, Ohio State fans trying to land the best seat in the house will need to shell out a massive chunk of change in order to do so. Once again, Penn State fans might be pleasantly surprised by the ticket prices for their team's matchup.

Most expensive ticket for each first-round CFP matchup

Ohio State vs. Tennessee: $8,972

$8,972 Notre Dame vs. Indiana: $6,832

$6,832 Texas vs. Clemson: $4,348

$4,348 Penn State vs. SMU: $1,064

Whether fans watch the game from their couch or inside the stadium, they should be in for an entertaining weekend of football. With less than two weeks before kickoff, our experts have logged their College Football Playoff predictions.