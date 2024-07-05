Oregon set off Fourth of July fireworks that were felt coast to coast with the Class of 2025's biggest recruiting shocker yet -- a commitment from the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2025 cycle, Dakorien Moore.

A five-star prospect from Duncanville, Texas, Moore ranks as the No. 5 overall prospect in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports. The highest-ranked player to sign with Oregon in the modern recruiting era was Kayvon Thibodeaux, who ranked No. 6.

Moore was previously committed to LSU but re-opened his commitment in May. What followed was heavy interest from Ohio State, Oregon and Texas as well as continued interest from LSU. If you had polled insiders 48 hours ago, they would have said in-state Texas was a slam-dunk, what with Arch Manning taking the reins in 2025 and Steve Sarkisian calling the shots.

Not so.

"The reason I chose Oregon is because I want to be different," Moore told 247Sports' Mike Roach. "I want to be a part of something legendary. I see coach (Dan) Lanning building a program that will win a national championship. I feel like (Oregon wide receivers) coach (Junior) Adams will develop me into the best wide receiver and man outside of football, and the culture Is different there most of all."

Through three seasons at Duncanville, Moore has 130 receptions for 2,653 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Oregon jumps from No. 7 to No. 5 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings after Moore's commitment. He's one of two 247Sports Composite five-star wide receivers in the class and one of three total five-stars, per the industry-generated composite, including fellow Texan Dorian Brew, who committed June 29.

In a (well-timed) article that ran July 3 on CBS Sports, recruiting experts from 247Sports rounded up the "dream class" hypotheticals for four teams with a legitimate chance to finish No. 1 in the 2025 rankings: Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, who rank Nos. 1-3, and Oregon, who ranked seventh. One verdict we learned was that the Ducks, if everything broke their way, could absolutely make a run at the top class.

Who else fits in Oregon's dream class?

Player Position Stars National Rank Jonah Williams LB 5 7 Michael Terry III ATH 5 20 Trey McNutt S 5 23 Justin Hill EDGE 4 60 Noah Mikhail~ LB 4 83 Kaleb Edwards~ TE 4 119 Blake Woodby CB 4 127 Aaron Dunn OT 4 131 Juan Gaston OT 4 165 Alai Kalaniuvalu OL 4 172 Keylan Moses~ LB 4 251* Omarion Robinson S 3 299*

~Currently committed elsewhere; Denotes 247Sports Composite Ranking

"A class of seven five-stars would rival the historic 2022 class for Texas A&M, which included eight five-stars," Andrew Ivins wrote. "Is it likely? The smart money would say no, but start looking into future tickets for Oregon as the Ducks might be on the verge of signing back-to-back top 5-ranked recruiting classes for the first time in program history. Oregon's NIL alignment is no secret in the college football roster acquisition world, which gives the Ducks a chance for every prospect they want."

247Sports' Gabe Brooks projects Moore as a first round pick in the NFL Draft with a player comp to Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints. The 5-11, 175-pound receiver does not overwhelm opposing defenders with height but has good length and special athleticism when it comes to speed and agility. Moore has also competed in track and field at Duncanville High School, where he ran anchor of the school's 6A state championship 4x200 relay team.

For the Texas perspective of things, it's fair to wonder why the Longhorns were not able to win a commitment they were positioned to finish first in. Horns247's Hank South went in-depth on Texas' recruiting frustrations. The Longhorns would love to salvage the weekend, but there might be another round of bad news first.