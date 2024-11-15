The No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) will try to keep their realistic College Football Playoff hopes alive when they host the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (8-1) on Saturday night in an SEC showdown. Georgia had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 28-10 loss at then-No. 16 Ole Miss last week, putting the Bulldogs on the brink of playoff elimination. Tennessee is currently in the College Football Playoff picture after completing an unbeaten four-game homestand with a 33-14 win over Mississippi State last week. The Vols are seeking their first win over the Bulldogs since winning on a Hail Mary in 2016.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Georgia vs. Tennessee odds, while the over/under is 47 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Tennessee vs. Georgia picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Georgia vs. Tennessee spread: Georgia -9.5

Georgia vs. Tennessee over/under: 47 points

Georgia vs. Tennessee money line: Georgia -366, Tennessee +284

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia is coming off a road loss at Ole Miss, marking just its second season with two losses since 2020. The Bulldogs are looking to avoid consecutive losses for the first time since head coach Kirby Smart's first season in 2016, and they are trying to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. They have not lost to Tennessee since 2016, winning each of the last seven meetings by 14-plus points.

The Bulldogs cruised to a 38-10 win last season, easily covering the spread as 9-point road favorites. Senior quarterback Carson Beck has 2,488 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, while junior running back Trevor Etienne has 477 rushing yards and seven scores. Georgia has won 28 consecutive home games, with its last loss in Athens coming against South Carolina in 2019.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee suffered its lone loss at Arkansas in early October, but it has rattled off four straight wins since then to get back on track for a College Football Playoff spot. The Vols beat Florida in overtime before taking down then-No. 7 Alabama in their following game. They have added double-digit wins over Kentucky and Mississippi State, generating momentum heading into the biggest game left on their schedule.

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava left last week's game with a head injury, and he is listed as questionable for this game. The Vols can lean heavily on their defense, which has yet to allow 20 points in a game. Georgia's 10 points scored last week was its lowest total since 2021, and Beck is tied with an FBS-high 12 interceptions this season, including nine in his last four games.

How to make Georgia vs. Tennessee picks

The model has simulated Tennessee vs. Georgia 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

So who wins Georgia vs. Tennessee, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time?