The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (10-2, 6-2) aim to solidify their College Football Playoff resume when they take on the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (11-1, 7-1) in the 2024 SEC Championship Game on Saturday. Georgia handed Texas its lone loss of the season in October, but needed eight overtimes to get by Georgia Tech in its last game. The Longhorns are coming off a 17-7 win over Texas A&M in the first playing of the Lonestar Showdown in 13 years. The winner will likely receive at least the No. 2 overall seed in the CFP bracket, while the loser should still be in the field but will be playing in the first round. The Longhorns are 7-5 and the Bulldogs are 3-9 against the spread this season.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Longhorns are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. Georgia odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 49.5 points. Before locking in any 2024 SEC Championship Game picks or Georgia vs. Texas predictions, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is an NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big on sports betting apps for the last two years.

Kaylor has destroyed the sportsbooks in college football the last two seasons, netting a whopping 68.54 units while posting a 221-144-6 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season. All of his picks have been featured on his SportsLine expert page or in his weekly bylined articles. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Texas vs. Georgia and just locked in his picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Kaylor's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Georgia vs. Texas:

Georgia vs. Texas spread: Texas -2.5

Georgia vs. Texas over/under: 49.5

Georgia vs. Texas money line: Texas -147, Georgia +123

Georgia vs. Texas picks: See picks at SportsLine



Georgia vs. Texas streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia has been inconsistent in 2024, but remains one of the most talented teams in the country. The Bulldogs were dominant in their road win over Texas earlier this season, which should provide them with plenty of confidence heading into Saturday. Moreover, the only way for Georgia to completely ensure it makes the College Football Playoff field with two losses is to win the SEC Championship.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has been streaky in 2024, but remains capable of picking apart any defense he faces. Beck enters Saturday with 3,429 passing yards, 28 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. In Georgia's win over Georgia Tech, Beck threw for 297 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, the Bulldogs are led by safety Malaki Starks, who will likely be an early first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Texas can cover

Texas will be out to avenge its only loss of the season. Aside from their loss to Georgia in October, the Longhorns have won the bulk of their games in 2024 in blowout fashion. The Horns have been dominant on both sides of the ball, with a well-balanced offensive attack that averages 34.8 points per game and a smothering defense that ranks second in college football in points allowed per game (11.7).

Defensively, Texas leads the SEC in both total yards allowed per game (247.5) and points allowed per game (11.7). The Longhorns have only allowed two teams (Georgia and Vanderbilt) to score more than 20 points on them. Sophomore linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., a likely All-American, has been outstanding for the Horns, leading the team in tackles (84), sacks (7.5), and forced fumbles (4). He also has one interception on the season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make SEC Championship picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Texas vs. Georgia in the SEC Championship in Atlanta on Saturday, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert who has profited $6,854 for $100 college football bettors since Week 1 of the 2023 season, and find out.