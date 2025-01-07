Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love is expected to to be ready for Thursday's Orange Bowl game against 6-seed Penn State after practicing this week, Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock said Tuesday. Love has been dealing with a knee injury that he aggravated in the third quarter of 7-seed Notre Dame's Sugar Bowl win over 2-seed Georgia on Jan. 2 in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

"I believe, in his mind, the way he's practiced this week, he's ready to go," Denbrock said.

The injury limited Love to just six carries in a 23-10 win against the Bulldogs. Love totaled 19 yards in the game as Notre Dame leaned on quarterback Riley Leonard and sophomore running back Jadarian Price to pace its rushing attack.

Love is Notre Dame's leading rusher with 148 carries for 1,076 yards and 16 touchdowns. He's also fifth on the team in receptions with 25 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

He first tweaked his knee on Nov. 30 in Notre Dame's 49-35 win at USC to close the regular season and was limited in practice leading up to Notre Dame's first-round playoff game against Indiana. However, Love totaled 108 yards on eight carries in a 27-17 win over the Hoosiers, his performance highlighted by an electric 98-yard touchdown run to open the scoring early in the first quarter.

Though Love is the Fighting Irish's lead back, Price established himself as a reliable backfield weapon during the 2024 season as well. The sophomore has 720 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the season and turned in a career-high 111-yard performance when Love injured his knee against USC.