Oregon State has landed a commitment from former Texas and Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy, 247Sports and CBS Sports report. Murphy will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Beavers.

A former blue-chip national recruit, Murphy was the first quarterback commitment of the Steve Sarkisian era at Texas, pledging only weeks after Sarkisian took the job. He served as the primary backup to Quinn Ewers during the 2023 season and led the program to a pair of wins over BYU and Kansas State when Ewers missed time with injuries.

After the season, he transferred to Duke and joined first-year coach Manny Diaz. He also toured at Oregon State during the transfer period, along with South Carolina. Murphy excelled with the Blue Devils throwing for a school record 26 touchdowns to go along with 2,933 yards and two rushing scores. Duke posted an impressive 9-3 record and has a chance to reach 10 wins for the first time since 2013 with a bowl win.

However, Murphy entered the transfer portal again after Duke targeted Tulane transfer Darian Mensah to take over under center. Mensah posted 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns on 9.5 yards per attempt as a freshman with the Green Wave after unexpectedly winning the starting job over veterans Kai Horton and Ty Thompson.

Oregon State was inconsistent at the quarterback position in 2024, throwing only seven touchdowns to 11 interceptions. Primary starter Gevani McCoy posted only 1,300 yards passing before transferring to FCS Incarnate Word after the season. The Beavers lost six of their last seven games, but upset Washington State 41-38 in lone matchup between the two "Pac-12" schools.