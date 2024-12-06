The No. 1 Oregon Ducks (12-0, 9-0) aim to complete a perfect regular season when they take on the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (11-1, 8-1) in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday. With a win on Saturday, the Ducks will likely lock up the top overall seed in the 2024 College Football Playoff bracket. Oregon is coming off a dominant 49-21 win over Washington in its last game. Penn State has also likely already done enough to earn a spot in the CFP field regardless of the outcome of Saturday's game, though they will claim a coveted bye with a win. The Nittany Lions are looking to cap off their third straight season with 10 or more wins by winning the program's first conference title since 2016. PSU beat Maryland 44-7 in its last game. The teams last played in the 1995 Rose Bowl with Penn State winning 38-20.

Oregon vs. Penn State spread: Oregon -3.5

Oregon vs. Penn State over/under: 50.5

Oregon vs. Penn State money line: Oregon -177, Penn State +147

Why Oregon can cover

The Ducks have the chance to make a statement by running the table in their first season as members of the Big Ten. Oregon's toughest test came against No. 7 Ohio State, but many of its games were decided in blowout fashion. Many who follow the program believe the team Dan Lanning has built this season is the deepest and overall most talented team in program history.

The Ducks are dominant on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, which has allowed them to rank among the best offensive and defensive teams in the country. Offensively, veteran quarterback Dillon Gabriel has emerged as a star in his first year with the program and enters this matchup with 3,275 passing yards, 24 touchdown passes, and six interceptions. He's also added 175 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. On defense, defensive ends Matayo Uiagalelei (10.5 sacks) and Jordan Burch (8.5 sacks) are one of the top pass rush duos in the country. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Penn State can cover

Like Oregon, Penn State has been dominant on both sides of the ball in 2024. Offensively, the Nittany Lions rank second in the Big Ten in total yards per game (442.8) and fourth in points scored per game (33.3). Defensively, PSU ranks second in the conference in points scored per game (14.0) and third in total yards allowed per game (266.8).

Former five-star recruit Drew Allar has developed into one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten in his second full season as the team's starter. Allar enters this contest with 2,668 yards, 18 touchdown passes, and five interceptions. He's also rushed for 225 yards and five scores. The Nittany Lions also have a weapon in tight end Tyler Warren. The 6-foot-6 senior is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses, and has 81 catches for 978 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. See which team to back at SportsLine.

