Texas has agreed to a contract extension with coach Steve Sarkisian after guiding the program to consecutive berths in the College Football Playoff, 247Sports confirmed on Saturday. The news of Sarkisian's extension comes after reports that some NFL teams planned on inquiring about the Texas coach for vacant openings.

Sarkisian's contract extension with Texas is his second in as many years. He received a salary increase from $5.8 million to $10.3 million, and the new agreement adds an additional season to the deal signed last February, 247Sports confirmed.

Sarkisian was due to receive agreed-upon salary increases of $100,000 annually, which would've reached a total of $10.9 million in the final year of the contract in 2030. The increase at the time placed him behind Georgia's Kirby Smart and Clemson's Dabo Swinney as the highest-paid coaches in college football. Sarkisian received a $150,000 bonus for reaching the CFP.

Sarkisian has guided Texas to a 38-17 mark across his four seasons in Austin. After going 5-7 in his first season at the helm, the Longhorns improved their win total by three in 2022 and reached the CFP for the first time in program history last season after winning the Big 12 title. Texas' season came to a close with a 28-14 loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl last week.