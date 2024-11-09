The No. 5 Texas Longhorns (7-1) will play their first home game in three weeks when they host the Florida Gators (4-4) on Saturday afternoon. Texas bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 27-24 win at then-No. 25 Vanderbilt two weeks ago before having a bye last week. The Longhorns are in a five-way tie atop the SEC standings, joining Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee and LSU as teams with one loss in conference play. Florida finds itself near the bottom of the standings, but it covered the spread in a 34-20 loss to Georgia last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Texas is favored by 21.5 points in the latest Texas vs. Florida odds, while the over/under is 47.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Florida vs. Texas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Texas vs. Florida spread: Texas -21.5

Texas vs. Florida over/under: 47.5 points

Texas vs. Florida money line: Texas -2222, Florida +1038

Why Texas can cover

Texas looked like the best team in college football in its first six games of the season, winning all of those games in blowout fashion. The Longhorns suffered their first loss against Georgia to snap their hot streak, but they were able to grind out a win against upset-minded Vanderbilt two weeks ago. Their bye last week gave them a chance to reset before their final four games of the regular season.

Junior quarterback Quinn Ewers has 1,389 passing yards and 14 touchdowns, while sophomore running back Quintrevion Wisner has 409 rushing yards and two scores. Florida's offense was down to its third-string quarterback at the end of last week's game, with the Gators managing just 81 total yards in the second half. They have now lost seven straight games in November, while Texas has covered the spread in eight of its last 12 games. See which team to pick here.

Why Florida can cover

Florida head coach Billy Napier had one of the hottest seats in college football after the Gators dropped two of their first three games this season, but they have shown some impressive resilience since then, and athletic director Scott Stricklin announced on Thursday that Napier will be retained for another season. The Gators have won three of their last five games while also taking then-No. 8 Tennessee to overtime in mid-October. Florida covered the spread again last week against No. 2 Georgia, covering for the fifth consecutive game.

The game was tied entering the fourth quarter, but Florida was ultimately unable to keep Georgia off the board down the stretch. Freshman quarterback DJ Lagway, who is listed as questionable on the availability report, could return on Saturday after getting hurt in last week's game against the Bulldogs. Texas has struggled to meet expectations at the end of the season, covering the spread one time in its last eight games in Week 11. See which team to pick here.

