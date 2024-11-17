USC's quarterback recruiting in the Class of 2025 shuffled on Sunday after much speculation. The Trojans earned a commitment from five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet, flipping him from Texas A&M, according to 247Sports. In the process, longtime USC commit Julian Lewis decommitted from the program, according to multiple reports.

Lewis committed to the Trojans in August 2023, when he was rated as a top-50 national recruit in the Top247 rankings. However, Lewis has been openly shopping with other programs ever since. The Carrollton, Georgia, product took visits to Colorado and Indiana and has received 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions to each program in the past months.

After months of Lewis publicly flirting elsewhere, USC's staff decided to look in other directions. Longstreet is the No. 28 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the recruiting class out of Corona, California, less than an hour away from USC's campus. He committed to the Aggies in May over offers from across the country, including Michigan, Oregon and Ole Miss.

However, Longstreet held out hope that an offer could come from his hometown program. The Trojans offered on Sunday and he committed the same day. Ironically, 247Sports' Greg Biggins compares him to another Lincoln Riley quarterback: Spencer Rattler.

"Longstreet has one of the strongest arms out West and one of the quicker releases to go with it," Biggins wrote. "He generates a ton of velocity with little effort and is able to easily throw from different arm angles and is equally comfortable rolling out and throwing right or left. He has big hands and spins the football as consistently as anyone."

As a junior, Longstreet completed 66% of his passes for 3,013 yards including 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He added 645 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

The decision by USC to move forward with Longstreet clears the way for Lewis to land at Colorado, though other programs could be in the mix. If Lewis does decide to join Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, he will be the face of the post-Shedeur Sanders era in Boulder. Colorado moved to 8-2 for only the second time since 2004 after beating Utah and is on track to reach the Big 12 Championship Game.

Riley has established himself as the top quarterback developer in college football in eight seasons as a head coach. Four of his five full-time starting quarterbacks since becoming a head coach are now NFL starters (Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Caleb Williams, Jalen Hurts). The other, Spencer Rattler, also started three games for the New Orleans Saints as a rookie.