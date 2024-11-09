Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is suing the NCAA over its rules that count junior college experience against a player's eligibility, arguing they unfairly stifle the earnings potential of former junior college players.

Pavia, who began his college career at New Mexico Military Institute, has become an SEC star this season while using his final season of eligibility with the Commodores. He is pursuing "temporary and preliminary injunctive relief" through the suit, which was shared on X by sports law attorney Mit Winter.

The lawsuit alleges the NCAA's rules "restrict the ability of athletes who begin their college football careers in junior college from having the same opportunity to profit from NIL as students who enter an NCAA institution as freshmen."

It's been the NCAA's long-established protocol that any collegiate playing experience — even experience at a junior college or NAIA school — counts against a player's eligibility when they transfer to an NCAA school.

However, Pavia's suit argues that "athletes playing football outside of the NCAA monopoly have no meaningful opportunity to profit off their name, image, or likeness."

Pavia played the 2022 and 2023 seasons at New Mexico State following his two-year junior college stint. Entering Saturday's game against Auburn, Pavia has completed 62% of his passes for 1,677 yards with 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions while leading Vanderbilt's remarkable turnaround under fourth-year coach Clark Lea.

He is also leading the Commodores in rushing with 563 yards and four touchdowns. However, the undersized Pavia is a rare example of a star SEC quarterback who isn't viewed as a likely high-end NFL Draft pick. Thus, additional collegiate eligibility would likely be his surest path to continue profiting off his ability.