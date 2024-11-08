New ACC foes will meet in Week 11 when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-4, 2-2) host the California Golden Bears (4-4, 0-4) on Friday. Cal is coming out of its bye week looking for consistency and a shot at a bowl game, dominating Oregon State 44-7 its last time out. Wake Forest is also coming off its bye week in the win column, narrowly defeating new conference rival Stanford, 27-24, in Week 9.

Kickoff from Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium is 8 p.m. ET. The Bears are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Wake Forest vs. California odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5.

Wake Forest vs. California spread: Bears -7.5

Wake Forest vs. California over/under: 54.5 points

Wake Forest vs. California money line: Cal -292, Wake +231

WAKE: 2-4-2 ATS this season

CAL: 5-3-0 ATS this season

Wake Forest vs. California streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why California can cover

Despite not winning a conference game yet this season, the Bears have played all of their new ACC rivals very tight so far, covering the spread against tough opponents like Pitt and Miami. They have covered the spread in three of their last four games overall thanks to their disruptive defense, which sets them up nicely against a Wake Forest defense that ranks toward the bottom of the conference in multiple categories.

The spotlight will once again be on sophomore quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who has impressed with 2,095 passing yards and a 10-3 TD-INT ratio. He has completed over 70% of his passes over his last three starts, and another big performance is what Cal needs to win and get closer to a bowl game berth.

Why Wake Forest can cover

While the Wake Forest defense hasn't been great this season, it has been good at holding off in-conference competition like Stanford and NC State. The Under has also hit in each of the Demon Deacons' last two home games, and they will work a similar angle to keep Mendoza from running up the scoreboard.

Quarterback Hank Bachmeier has thrown 12 touchdowns this season but has also thrown six interceptions, and he will be targeted heavily by Cal's defense. Running back Demond Claiborne leads the Demon Deacons with 4.9 yards per carry for eight rushing touchdowns, so he will likely have a heavy workload as Wake Forest aims to cover the spread at home.

