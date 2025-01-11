The 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship is set as (8) Ohio State and (7) Notre Dame will face off for the sport's most illustrious prize. This will be Notre Dame's first shot at a national championship since 2012, while the Buckeyes are back in the national title game for the second time under coach Ryan Day.

Ohio State has left a path of destruction in its wake en route to the CFP National Championship. The Buckeyes won their first two playoff games against Tennessee and top-seeded Oregon by a combined score of 83-38. They outscored their opponents 35-0 in the first quarter of those first two rounds.

Then, in the Cotton Bowl against Texas, Ohio State got taken to the brink before some late-game heroics from defensive lineman Jack Sawyer, who strip-sacked Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers and returned the ensuing fumbled 83 yards for a touchdown and sealed a 28-14 win.

Notre Dame's efforts have been equally impressive. The Fighting Irish beat Indiana in the first round and Georgia in the Sugar Bowl by an average of 11.5 points. Their Orange Bowl showdown against Penn State did come down to the wire, but a timely interception from cornerback Christian Gray and a decisive 41-yard field goal from kicker Mitch Jeter sealed a 27-24 victory for Marcus Freeman's side.

Where to watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Date: Monday, Jan. 20 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)