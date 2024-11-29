The Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe is reignited in college football Week 14 as the Wisconsin Badgers (5-6, 3-5) host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-5, 4-4) Friday on CBS and Paramount+. The Badgers are stuck in a four-game losing skid and are fighting for bowl eligibility. They host a Minnesota side that has dropped its last two games, including a heartbreaking 26-25 defeat to No. 4 Penn State last Saturday.

Kickoff from Camp Randall Stadium in Madison is scheduled for noon ET. The Badgers are 1-point favorites in the latest Wisconsin vs. Minnesota odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 41. Before making any Minnesota vs. Wisconsin picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has dialed in on Wisconsin vs. Minnesota. Here are the college football odds for the Minnesota vs. Wisconsin matchup:

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota spread: Wisconsin -1

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota over/under: 41 points

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota money line: Wisconsin -115, Minnesota -105

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota picks:



Wisconsin vs. Minnesota streaming:

Why Minnesota can cover

The Golden Gophers are an impressive 8-2-1 ATS this season, covering in six of eight meetings against Big Ten teams this season. They have also fared better against conference opponents and are going up against a Badgers side that has lost each of its last four games to a Big Ten team.

Minnesota will once again lean on quarterback Max Brosmer to lead the team to victory. The passing game hasn't been very consistent, although the Golden Gophers are 4-0 when Brosmer connects on at least 70% of this throws. Wisconsin's defense is allowing 23.0 average points per game, which opens the door for Minnesota to run up the scoreboard and cover the spread.

Why Wisconsin can cover

The Badgers could have a psychological advantage since they have dominated the overall series, winning 24 of their last 29 meetings with the Golden Gophers. That includes a 28-14 victory in Minneapolis when these teams last met in 2023.

Braedyn Locke threw for nearly 300 yards and had three touchdowns and one interception in a 44-25 loss to Nebraska in Week 13, so the Badgers best bet over covering is to get the ground game going. The Badgers are 5-0 when they run for over 170 yards and are winless when they don't, so a big game from Tawee Walker or Darrion Dupree will help Wisconsin cover the small spread on Friday.

How to make Wisconsin vs. Minnesota picks

The model is going Over on the total, projecting 45 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time?