2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team Head-to-head points auction

Every auction is different, of course, but Scott White says it wasn't so surprising to see owners go aggressively after starting pitching in this one.

If there's a phrase to sum up the results of every Fantasy Baseball auction, it's "you had to be there."

Trying to piece it together after the fact will drive you crazy.

How could Anthony Rendon have gone for $30 when Kris Bryant went for $23? What about Whit Merrifield for $26 when Ozzie Albies went for $11? What's lacking is context — more specifically, when these players were nominated relative to one another. One of the things that makes auctions difficult is they force you to predict human behavior. And people are whack, yo.

What seems like a sensible price tag at one stage of the auction can look terrible in retrospect. When the competition thins at a position, it can drive bidding down and make for big bargains. But sometimes it goes the other way, and the last couple players in a particular tier go for well more than they should because, you know, scarcity (see Gerrit Cole for $49).

As the auction is unfolding, you can get a sense of how many dollars will be in play later by observing whether players are exceeding or falling short of their projected auction values, but certain scarcities are worth blowing the budget for — in this case, high-end starting pitching. There isn't much of it available, you can't count on it to develop from further down the rankings and, particularly in this format, its impact is considerable.

Case in point: Heath Cummings and I went the most aggressively after starting pitchers last year, each of us landing four costing $24 or more, and we went on to meet in the championship game (where he won by one point, doggone it).

So that's the path the two of us took again, relying on bargain hitters to fill out our starting lineups. And there was no shortage of bargain hitters, it turns out. I wouldn't even say we got the best ones. Some owners left significant money on the table because the competition was so lacking in that middle stage of the auction when Corey Seager ($10), Yasmani Grandal ($6), Gleyber Torres ($3) and David Peralta ($2) went off the board.

One thing to keep in mind in this format, where you're auctioning both a lineup and a bench, is that owners don't have much incentive to bid on a second baseman when they've already filled second base. And the same goes for shortstop, third base, wherever. So particularly if all the money is going elsewhere, like to starting pitcher, you can cruise to easy buys at the deeper positions.

Let's meet who took part in this nonsense, presented alphabetically:

Brant Chesser, Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser)
Heath Cummings, CBS Sports (@heathcummingssr)
Ralph Lifshitz, Razzball (@ProspectJesus)
malamoney, Razzball (@malamoney)
George Maselli, CBS Sports
Chris Mitchell, Fantrax (@CJMitch73)
Tom Ogonowski, Future Studskis (@ProspectFiend)
Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
John Russell, Friends with Fantasy Benefits (@JohnRussell215)
R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)
Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
Scott Zeidman, CREATiVESPORTS

And here's your reminder of how the scoring works in this format:

Head-to-Head point values
For hitters
For pitchers

Single

1

Walk

-1

Double

2

Earned run

-1

Triple

3

Hit

-1

Walk

1

Hit batter

-1

Caught stealing

-1

Inning

3

Hit by pitch

1

Strikeout

0.5

Home run

4

Win

7

Strikeout

-0.5

Loss

-5

Run

1

Save

7

RBI

1

QS

3

Stolen base

2



And here's everything you actually came to see:

Position By Position
Team By Team
CatcherBrant Chesser
PICK PLAYERSALARYPOSPLAYER SALARY
50J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI$28 CYasmani Grandal, MIL$6
24Gary Sanchez, C, NYY$24 1BFreddie Freeman, ATL$36
230Robinson Chirinos, C, HOU$12 1BCody Bellinger, LAD$19
99Willson Contreras, C, CHC$9 1BCarlos Santana, CLE$14
36Buster Posey, C, SF$9 2BOzzie Albies, ATL$11
125Yasmani Grandal, C, MIL$6 SSAndrelton Simmons, LAA$3
60Salvador Perez, C, KC$6 3BEugenio Suarez, CIN$15
132Wilson Ramos, C, NYM$5 3BMiguel Andujar, NYY$6
103Yadier Molina, C, STL$4 OFYasiel Puig, CIN$14
175Danny Jansen, C, TOR$2 OFNicholas Castellanos, DET$9
191Francisco Mejia, C, SD$1 OFAaron Hicks, NYY$4
160Willians Astudillo, C, MIN$1 SPJack Flaherty, STL$24
First BaseSPLuis Castillo, CIN$16
PICK PLAYERSALARYSPEduardo Rodriguez, BOS$12
21Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL$38 SPKyle Hendricks, CHC$10
38Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL$36 SPDallas Keuchel, HOU$9
54Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC$30 SPJon Gray, COL$8
45Joey Votto, 1B, CIN$25 SPAlex Wood, CIN$4
67Matt Carpenter, 1B, STL$23 RPBlake Treinen, OAK$11
78Cody Bellinger, 1B, LAD$19 RPBrad Hand, CLE$6
104Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW$16 RPWade Davis, COL$4
73Carlos Santana, 1B, CLE$14 Chris Mitchell
118Jesus Aguilar, 1B, MIL$12 POSPLAYER SALARY
119Max Muncy, 1B, LAD$9 CBuster Posey, SF$9
117Matt Olson, 1B, OAK$7 1BJosh Bell, PIT$1
127Eric Hosmer, 1B, SD$3 2BJavier Baez, CHC$35
197Jake Bauers, 1B, CLE$2 2BDee Gordon, SEA$4
180Miguel Cabrera, 1B, DET$2 2BJonathan Villar, BAL$2
238Josh Bell, 1B, PIT$1 SSTrea Turner, WAS$38
199Ian Desmond, 1B, COL$1 SSTrevor Story, COL$30
179Luke Voit, 1B, NYY$1 SSJean Segura, PHI$9
142Yuli Gurriel, 1B, HOU$1 3BMike Moustakas, MIL$2
Second BaseOFChristian Yelich, MIL$42
PICK PLAYERSALARYOFStarling Marte, PIT$27
5Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU$37 OFWil Myers, SD$5
20Javier Baez, 2B, CHC$35 SPStephen Strasburg, WAS$30
31Whit Merrifield, 2B, KC$26 SPRobbie Ray, ARI$11
92Daniel Murphy, 2B, COL$16 SPKyle Gibson, MIN$4
77Scooter Gennett, 2B, CIN$15 SPJosh James, HOU$3
138Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL$11 SPReynaldo Lopez, CHW$1
76Robinson Cano, 2B, NYM$9 SPJulio Teheran, ATL$1
123Brian Dozier, 2B, WAS$5 SPMichael Wacha, STL$1
147Dee Gordon, 2B, SEA$4 RPDavid Robertson, PHI$3
143Rougned Odor, 2B, TEX$4 RPJosh Hader, MIL$2
115Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B, TEX$4 George Maselli
128Gleyber Torres, 2B, NYY$3 POSPLAYER SALARY
187Jonathan Villar, 2B, BAL$2 CGary Sanchez, NYY$24
201Yoan Moncada, 2B, CHW$1 1BMax Muncy, LAD$9
161Joey Wendle, 2B, TB$1 1BMatt Olson, OAK$7
Shortstop1BJake Bauers, CLE$2
PICK PLAYERSALARY2BBrian Dozier, WAS$5
65Trea Turner, SS, WAS$38 SSJose Peraza, CIN$3
19Francisco Lindor, SS, CLE$38 OFAaron Judge, NYY$43
4Manny Machado, SS, LAD$34 OFRonald Acuna, ATL$43
68Trevor Story, SS, COL$30 OFByron Buxton, MIN$3
89Carlos Correa, SS, HOU$20 OFBilly Hamilton, KC$1
62Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS$16 OFMallex Smith, SEA$1
12Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC$16 UKhris Davis, OAK$24
100Corey Seager, SS, LAD$10 SPJames Paxton, NYY$32
110Jean Segura, SS, PHI$9 SPJ.A. Happ, NYY$7
107Jurickson Profar, SS, OAK$6 SPRich Hill, LAD$5
163Jose Peraza, SS, CIN$3 SPVince Velasquez, PHI$2
162Andrelton Simmons, SS, LAA$3 SPZach Eflin, PHI$1
154Paul DeJong, SS, STL$3 SPSonny Gray, CIN$1
252Marcus Semien, SS, OAK$1 RPEdwin Diaz, NYM$21
251Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN$1 RPCraig Kimbrel, BOS$9
243Garrett Hampson, SS, COL$1 RPKirby Yates, SD$2
225Lourdes Gurriel, SS, TOR$1 Heath Cummings
221Tim Anderson, SS, CHW$1 POSPLAYER SALARY
216Elvis Andrus, SS, TEX$1 CDanny Jansen, TOR$2
209Chris Taylor, SS, LAD$1 1BMatt Carpenter, STL$23
Third Base2BGleyber Torres, NYY$3
PICK PLAYERSALARYSSPaul DeJong, STL$3
32Nolan Arenado, 3B, COL$46 3BKris Bryant, CHC$23
14Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE$46 OFJuan Soto, WAS$26
33Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU$37 OFMichael Brantley, HOU$13
49Anthony Rendon, 3B, WAS$30 OFJustin Upton, LAA$9
72Kris Bryant, 3B, CHC$23 OFMichael Conforto, NYM$3
56Vladimir Guerrero, 3B, TOR$22 OFKyle Tucker, HOU$1
69Justin Turner, 3B, LAD$16 SPGerrit Cole, HOU$49
91Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN$15 SPCorey Kluber, CLE$44
81Josh Donaldson, 3B, ATL$9 SPBlake Snell, TB$43
114Travis Shaw, 3B, MIL$8 SPNick Pivetta, PHI$3
150Miguel Andujar, 3B, NYY$6 SPAlex Reyes, STL$2
206Mike Moustakas, 3B, MIL$2 SPMike Soroka, ATL$1
144Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK$2 SPForrest Whitley, HOU$1
242Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS$1 RPTyler Glasnow, TB$8
OutfieldRPJulio Urias, LAD$1
PICK PLAYERSALARYRPPedro Strop, CHC$1
7Mike Trout, OF, LAA$55 RPLuiz Gohara, ATL$1
15Mookie Betts, OF, BOS$54 John Russell
42Aaron Judge, OF, NYY$43 POSPLAYER SALARY
16Ronald Acuna, OF, ATL$43 CJ.T. Realmuto, PHI$28
44Christian Yelich, OF, MIL$42 1BLuke Voit, NYY$1
1Bryce Harper, OF, WAS$35 2BYoan Moncada, CHW$1
70Andrew Benintendi, OF, BOS$32 SSTim Anderson, CHW$1
26Charlie Blackmon, OF, COL$30 3BAlex Bregman, HOU$37
48Starling Marte, OF, PIT$27 OFAndrew Benintendi, BOS$32
64Juan Soto, OF, WAS$26 OFVictor Robles, WAS$3
61Rhys Hoskins, OF, PHI$24 OFCorey Dickerson, PIT$1
34George Springer, OF, HOU$21 UGiancarlo Stanton, NYY$30
102Yasiel Puig, OF, CIN$14 SPMax Scherzer, WAS$50
10Eloy Jimenez, OF, CHW$14 SPLuis Severino, NYY$34
79Michael Brantley, OF, HOU$13 SPChris Archer, PIT$16
74A.J. Pollock, OF, LAD$12 SPJake Arrieta, PHI$4
98Lorenzo Cain, OF, MIL$11 SPZack Godley, ARI$4
95Tommy Pham, OF, TB$10 SPRoss Stripling, LAD$3
155Nicholas Castellanos, OF, DET$9 SPKyle Freeland, COL$2
140David Dahl, OF, COL$9 SPDereck Rodriguez, SF$1
116Mitch Haniger, OF, SEA$9 RPRaisel Iglesias, CIN$9
112Justin Upton, OF, LAA$9 RPShane Greene, DET$1
131Joey Gallo, OF, TEX$8 RPArodys Vizcaino, ATL$1
120Eddie Rosario, OF, MIN$7 RPBrad Keller, KC$1
151Wil Myers, OF, SD$5 malamoney
124Nomar Mazara, OF, TEX$5 POSPLAYER SALARY
122Marcell Ozuna, OF, STL$5 CWillians Astudillo, MIN$1
58Gregory Polanco, OF, PIT$5 1BPaul Goldschmidt, STL$38
141Aaron Hicks, OF, NYY$4 2BJose Altuve, HOU$37
129Andrew McCutchen, OF, PHI$4 SSJurickson Profar, OAK$6
190Victor Robles, OF, WAS$3 SSLourdes Gurriel, TOR$1
176Byron Buxton, OF, MIN$3 3BNolan Arenado, COL$46
164Michael Conforto, OF, NYM$3 3BTravis Shaw, MIL$8
222Brandon Nimmo, OF, NYM$2 OFDavid Dahl, COL$9
139David Peralta, OF, ARI$2 OFNomar Mazara, TEX$5
250Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU$1 OFMarcell Ozuna, STL$5
248Franmil Reyes, OF, SD$1 OFEnder Inciarte, ATL$1
236Corey Dickerson, OF, PIT$1 SPClayton Kershaw, LAD$30
232Stephen Piscotty, OF, OAK$1 SPJose Berrios, MIN$26
228Billy Hamilton, OF, KC$1 SPCarlos Martinez, STL$17
226Adam Eaton, OF, WAS$1 SPYu Darvish, CHC$10
215Ender Inciarte, OF, ATL$1 SPJose Quintana, CHC$7
212Jesse Winker, OF, CIN$1 SPAndrew Heaney, LAA$4
198Mallex Smith, OF, SEA$1 SPCarlos Rodon, CHW$1
185Nick Markakis, OF, ATL$1 SPJoey Lucchesi, SD$1
166Trey Mancini, OF, BAL$1 RPFelipe Vazquez, PIT$5
Designated HitterRPKen Giles, TOR$2
PICK PLAYERSALARYPhil Ponebshek
40J.D. Martinez, U, BOS$45 POSPLAYER SALARY
53Giancarlo Stanton, U, NYY$30 CWilson Ramos, NYM$5
41Khris Davis, U, OAK$24 1BJoey Votto, CIN$25
84Nelson Cruz, U, MIN$8 1BMiguel Cabrera, DET$2
130Edwin Encarnacion, U, SEA$3 2BDaniel Murphy, COL$16
183Shohei Ohtani, U, LAA$2 SSFrancisco Lindor, CLE$38
196Shin-Soo Choo, U, TEX$1 SSManny Machado, LAD$34
Starting Pitcher3BMatt Chapman, OAK$2
PICK PLAYERSALARYOFMike Trout, LAA$55
22Jacob deGrom, SP, NYM$50 OFA.J. Pollock, LAD$12
6Max Scherzer, SP, WAS$50 OFGregory Polanco, PIT$5
46Gerrit Cole, SP, HOU$49 OFDavid Peralta, ARI$2
8Chris Sale, SP, BOS$49 SPMadison Bumgarner, SF$21
28Corey Kluber, SP, CLE$44 SPZack Wheeler, NYM$17
30Blake Snell, SP, TB$43 SPNathan Eovaldi, BOS$5
27Aaron Nola, SP, PHI$42 SPJimmy Nelson, MIL$4
43Carlos Carrasco, SP, CLE$41 SPJoe Musgrove, PIT$3
3Justin Verlander, SP, HOU$40 SPJhoulys Chacin, MIL$1
13Trevor Bauer, SP, CLE$37 SPAnibal Sanchez, WAS$1
83Jameson Taillon, SP, PIT$34 RPSean Doolittle, WAS$9
18Luis Severino, SP, NYY$34 RPJordan Hicks, STL$2
11Noah Syndergaard, SP, NYM$34 RPRyan Yarbrough, TB$1
35James Paxton, SP, NYY$32 R.J. White
57Stephen Strasburg, SP, WAS$30 POSPLAYER SALARY
23Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS$30 CWillson Contreras, CHC$9
9Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD$30 1BJesus Aguilar, MIL$12
39Mike Clevinger, SP, CLE$28 2BWhit Merrifield, KC$26
17Zack Greinke, SP, ARI$28 2BJoey Wendle, TB$1
71Jose Berrios, SP, MIN$26 SSXander Bogaerts, BOS$16
2Walker Buehler, SP, LAD$25 3BVladimir Guerrero, TOR$22
90Jack Flaherty, SP, STL$24 OFTommy Pham, TB$10
82Madison Bumgarner, SP, SF$21 OFMitch Haniger, SEA$9
75Masahiro Tanaka, SP, NYY$20 UJ.D. Martinez, BOS$45
106Mike Foltynewicz, SP, ATL$18 UEdwin Encarnacion, SEA$3
137Carlos Martinez, SP, STL$17 UShohei Ohtani, LAA$2
55Zack Wheeler, SP, NYM$17 SPMasahiro Tanaka, NYY$20
111Luis Castillo, SP, CIN$16 SPMike Foltynewicz, ATL$18
105Chris Archer, SP, PIT$16 SPGerman Marquez, COL$15
88David Price, SP, BOS$16 SPCharlie Morton, TB$14
113German Marquez, SP, COL$15 SPJon Lester, CHC$5
80Miles Mikolas, SP, STL$15 SPKenta Maeda, LAD$3
59Shane Bieber, SP, CLE$15 SPHyun-Jin Ryu, LAD$2
66Charlie Morton, SP, TB$14 RPAroldis Chapman, NYY$13
52Cole Hamels, SP, CHC$13 RPKenley Jansen, LAD$9
173Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS$12 RPCollin McHugh, HOU$6
63Robbie Ray, SP, ARI$11 Ralph Lifshitz
126Kyle Hendricks, SP, CHC$10 POSPLAYER SALARY
97Yu Darvish, SP, CHC$10 CRobinson Chirinos, HOU$12
153Dallas Keuchel, SP, HOU$9 2BRougned Odor, TEX$4
85Rick Porcello, SP, BOS$9 SSCarlos Correa, HOU$20
148Jon Gray, SP, COL$8 3BJosh Donaldson, ATL$9
149J.A. Happ, SP, NYY$7 OFBryce Harper, WAS$35
136Jose Quintana, SP, CHC$7 OFGeorge Springer, HOU$21
47Jesus Luzardo, SP, OAK$7 OFEloy Jimenez, CHW$14
219Steven Matz, SP, NYM$5 OFJoey Gallo, TEX$8
182Rich Hill, SP, LAD$5 OFBrandon Nimmo, NYM$2
158Nathan Eovaldi, SP, BOS$5 SPCarlos Carrasco, CLE$41
96Jon Lester, SP, CHC$5 SPJameson Taillon, PIT$34
184Jake Arrieta, SP, PHI$4 SPMiles Mikolas, STL$15
178Kyle Gibson, SP, MIN$4 SPShane Bieber, CLE$15
172Andrew Heaney, SP, LAA$4 SPJesus Luzardo, OAK$7
170Zack Godley, SP, ARI$4 SPSteven Matz, NYM$5
157Alex Wood, SP, CIN$4 SPSean Newcomb, ATL$3
51Jimmy Nelson, SP, MIL$4 SPKevin Gausman, ATL$3
203Sean Newcomb, SP, ATL$3 SPYusei Kikuchi, SEA$3
200Kevin Gausman, SP, ATL$3 SPLuke Weaver, ARI$1
195Kenta Maeda, SP, LAD$3 RPRoberto Osuna, HOU$7
193Nick Pivetta, SP, PHI$3 RPJose Alvarado, TB$1
192Josh James, SP, HOU$3 Scott White
189Yusei Kikuchi, SP, SEA$3 POSPLAYER SALARY
169Joe Musgrove, SP, PIT$3 CFrancisco Mejia, SD$1
156Ross Stripling, SP, LAD$3 1BJose Abreu, CHW$16
227Vince Velasquez, SP, PHI$2 2BRobinson Cano, NYM$9
207Tyler Skaggs, SP, LAA$2 SSAdalberto Mondesi, KC$16
202Marco Gonzales, SP, SEA$2 3BAnthony Rendon, WAS$30
186Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, LAD$2 3BRafael Devers, BOS$1
171Alex Reyes, SP, STL$2 OFRhys Hoskins, PHI$24
167Kyle Freeland, SP, COL$2 OFFranmil Reyes, SD$1
246Chase Anderson, SP, MIL$1 OFStephen Piscotty, OAK$1
240Mike Soroka, SP, ATL$1 OFJesse Winker, CIN$1
237Marcus Stroman, SP, TOR$1 UNelson Cruz, MIN$8
233Reynaldo Lopez, SP, CHW$1 SPJustin Verlander, HOU$40
229Michael Pineda, SP, MIN$1 SPTrevor Bauer, CLE$37
224Jhoulys Chacin, SP, MIL$1 SPPatrick Corbin, WAS$30
223Julio Teheran, SP, ATL$1 SPZack Greinke, ARI$28
218Zach Eflin, SP, PHI$1 SPRick Porcello, BOS$9
217Forrest Whitley, SP, HOU$1 SPTyler Skaggs, LAA$2
214Anibal Sanchez, SP, WAS$1 SPMarcus Stroman, TOR$1
213Michael Wacha, SP, STL$1 RPJose Leclerc, TEX$3
210Luke Weaver, SP, ARI$1 RPBrandon Woodruff, MIL$1
208Sonny Gray, SP, CIN$1 RPWill Smith, SF$1
205Carlos Rodon, SP, CHW$1 Scott Zeidman
194Joey Lucchesi, SP, SD$1 POSPLAYER SALARY
168Dereck Rodriguez, SP, SF$1 CYadier Molina, STL$4
Relief Pitcher1BIan Desmond, COL$1
PICK PLAYERSALARY1BYuli Gurriel, HOU$1
29Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM$21 2BScooter Gennett, CIN$15
86Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY$13 SSCorey Seager, LAD$10
101Blake Treinen, RP, OAK$11 SSChris Taylor, LAD$1
94Craig Kimbrel, RP, BOS$9 3BJustin Turner, LAD$16
93Kenley Jansen, RP, LAD$9 OFMookie Betts, BOS$54
87Sean Doolittle, RP, WAS$9 OFLorenzo Cain, MIL$11
37Raisel Iglesias, RP, CIN$9 OFEddie Rosario, MIN$7
159Tyler Glasnow, RP, TB$8 OFAndrew McCutchen, PHI$4
108Roberto Osuna, RP, HOU$7 OFTrey Mancini, BAL$1
181Collin McHugh, RP, HOU$6 SPChris Sale, BOS$49
134Brad Hand, RP, CLE$6 SPNoah Syndergaard, NYM$34
152Felipe Vazquez, RP, PIT$5 SPMike Clevinger, CLE$28
109Wade Davis, RP, COL$4 SPDavid Price, BOS$16
146Jose Leclerc, RP, TEX$3 SPMarco Gonzales, SEA$2
121David Robertson, RP, PHI$3 SPMichael Pineda, MIN$1
25Cody Allen, RP, LAA$3 RPCody Allen, LAA$3
174Kirby Yates, RP, SD$2 RPKelvin Herrera, CHW$1
165Ken Giles, RP, TOR$2 RPAlex Colome, CHW$1
135Josh Hader, RP, MIL$2 Tom Ogonowski
133Jordan Hicks, RP, STL$2 POSPLAYER SALARY
249Brad Boxberger, RP, KC$1 CSalvador Perez, KC$6
247Julio Urias, RP, LAD$1 1BAnthony Rizzo, CHC$30
245Brandon Woodruff, RP, MIL$1 1BEric Hosmer, SD$3
244Pedro Strop, RP, CHC$1 2BAsdrubal Cabrera, TEX$4
241Shane Greene, RP, DET$1 SSMarcus Semien, OAK$1
239Corey Knebel, RP, MIL$1 SSJorge Polanco, MIN$1
235Luiz Gohara, RP, ATL$1 SSGarrett Hampson, COL$1
234Hunter Strickland, RP, SEA$1 SSElvis Andrus, TEX$1
231Arodys Vizcaino, RP, ATL$1 3BJose Ramirez, CLE$46
220Jose Alvarado, RP, TB$1 OFCharlie Blackmon, COL$30
211Brad Keller, RP, KC$1 OFAdam Eaton, WAS$1
204Ryan Yarbrough, RP, TB$1 OFNick Markakis, ATL$1
188Kelvin Herrera, RP, CHW$1 UShin-Soo Choo, TEX$1
177Alex Colome, RP, CHW$1 SPJacob deGrom, NYM$50
145Will Smith, RP, SF$1 SPAaron Nola, PHI$42



SPWalker Buehler, LAD$25



SPCole Hamels, CHC$13



SPChase Anderson, MIL$1



RPBrad Boxberger, KC$1



RPCorey Knebel, MIL$1



RPHunter Strickland, SEA$1






























