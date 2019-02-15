2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team Head-to-head points auction
Every auction is different, of course, but Scott White says it wasn't so surprising to see owners go aggressively after starting pitching in this one.
Want to get a jump on the competition? Go to the CBS Sports app on your phone, open up "Settings" and sign up for Fantasy alerts to get the latest from our Fantasy baseball team as soon as it's available.
If there's a phrase to sum up the results of every Fantasy Baseball auction, it's "you had to be there."
Trying to piece it together after the fact will drive you crazy.
How could Anthony Rendon have gone for $30 when Kris Bryant went for $23? What about Whit Merrifield for $26 when Ozzie Albies went for $11? What's lacking is context — more specifically, when these players were nominated relative to one another. One of the things that makes auctions difficult is they force you to predict human behavior. And people are whack, yo.
What seems like a sensible price tag at one stage of the auction can look terrible in retrospect. When the competition thins at a position, it can drive bidding down and make for big bargains. But sometimes it goes the other way, and the last couple players in a particular tier go for well more than they should because, you know, scarcity (see Gerrit Cole for $49).
As the auction is unfolding, you can get a sense of how many dollars will be in play later by observing whether players are exceeding or falling short of their projected auction values, but certain scarcities are worth blowing the budget for — in this case, high-end starting pitching. There isn't much of it available, you can't count on it to develop from further down the rankings and, particularly in this format, its impact is considerable.
Case in point: Heath Cummings and I went the most aggressively after starting pitchers last year, each of us landing four costing $24 or more, and we went on to meet in the championship game (where he won by one point, doggone it).
So that's the path the two of us took again, relying on bargain hitters to fill out our starting lineups. And there was no shortage of bargain hitters, it turns out. I wouldn't even say we got the best ones. Some owners left significant money on the table because the competition was so lacking in that middle stage of the auction when Corey Seager ($10), Yasmani Grandal ($6), Gleyber Torres ($3) and David Peralta ($2) went off the board.
One thing to keep in mind in this format, where you're auctioning both a lineup and a bench, is that owners don't have much incentive to bid on a second baseman when they've already filled second base. And the same goes for shortstop, third base, wherever. So particularly if all the money is going elsewhere, like to starting pitcher, you can cruise to easy buys at the deeper positions.
Let's meet who took part in this nonsense, presented alphabetically:
Brant Chesser, Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser)
Heath Cummings, CBS Sports (@heathcummingssr)
Ralph Lifshitz, Razzball (@ProspectJesus)
malamoney, Razzball (@malamoney)
George Maselli, CBS Sports
Chris Mitchell, Fantrax (@CJMitch73)
Tom Ogonowski, Future Studskis (@ProspectFiend)
Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
John Russell, Friends with Fantasy Benefits (@JohnRussell215)
R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)
Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
Scott Zeidman, CREATiVESPORTS
And here's your reminder of how the scoring works in this format:
|Head-to-Head point values
|For hitters
|
|For pitchers
|
Single
1
Walk
-1
Double
2
Earned run
-1
Triple
3
Hit
-1
Walk
1
Hit batter
-1
Caught stealing
-1
Inning
3
Hit by pitch
1
Strikeout
0.5
Home run
4
Win
7
Strikeout
-0.5
Loss
-5
Run
1
Save
7
RBI
1
QS
3
Stolen base
2
|
|
And here's everything you actually came to see:
|Position By Position
|Team By Team
|Catcher
|Brant Chesser
|PICK
|PLAYER
|SALARY
|POS
|PLAYER
|SALARY
|50
|J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI
|$28
|C
|Yasmani Grandal, MIL
|$6
|24
|Gary Sanchez, C, NYY
|$24
|1B
|Freddie Freeman, ATL
|$36
|230
|Robinson Chirinos, C, HOU
|$12
|1B
|Cody Bellinger, LAD
|$19
|99
|Willson Contreras, C, CHC
|$9
|1B
|Carlos Santana, CLE
|$14
|36
|Buster Posey, C, SF
|$9
|2B
|Ozzie Albies, ATL
|$11
|125
|Yasmani Grandal, C, MIL
|$6
|SS
|Andrelton Simmons, LAA
|$3
|60
|Salvador Perez, C, KC
|$6
|3B
|Eugenio Suarez, CIN
|$15
|132
|Wilson Ramos, C, NYM
|$5
|3B
|Miguel Andujar, NYY
|$6
|103
|Yadier Molina, C, STL
|$4
|OF
|Yasiel Puig, CIN
|$14
|175
|Danny Jansen, C, TOR
|$2
|OF
|Nicholas Castellanos, DET
|$9
|191
|Francisco Mejia, C, SD
|$1
|OF
|Aaron Hicks, NYY
|$4
|160
|Willians Astudillo, C, MIN
|$1
|SP
|Jack Flaherty, STL
|$24
|First Base
|SP
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|$16
|PICK
|PLAYER
|SALARY
|SP
|Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
|$12
|21
|Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL
|$38
|SP
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|$10
|38
|Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL
|$36
|SP
|Dallas Keuchel, HOU
|$9
|54
|Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC
|$30
|SP
|Jon Gray, COL
|$8
|45
|Joey Votto, 1B, CIN
|$25
|SP
|Alex Wood, CIN
|$4
|67
|Matt Carpenter, 1B, STL
|$23
|RP
|Blake Treinen, OAK
|$11
|78
|Cody Bellinger, 1B, LAD
|$19
|RP
|Brad Hand, CLE
|$6
|104
|Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW
|$16
|RP
|Wade Davis, COL
|$4
|73
|Carlos Santana, 1B, CLE
|$14
|Chris Mitchell
|118
|Jesus Aguilar, 1B, MIL
|$12
|POS
|PLAYER
|SALARY
|119
|Max Muncy, 1B, LAD
|$9
|C
|Buster Posey, SF
|$9
|117
|Matt Olson, 1B, OAK
|$7
|1B
|Josh Bell, PIT
|$1
|127
|Eric Hosmer, 1B, SD
|$3
|2B
|Javier Baez, CHC
|$35
|197
|Jake Bauers, 1B, CLE
|$2
|2B
|Dee Gordon, SEA
|$4
|180
|Miguel Cabrera, 1B, DET
|$2
|2B
|Jonathan Villar, BAL
|$2
|238
|Josh Bell, 1B, PIT
|$1
|SS
|Trea Turner, WAS
|$38
|199
|Ian Desmond, 1B, COL
|$1
|SS
|Trevor Story, COL
|$30
|179
|Luke Voit, 1B, NYY
|$1
|SS
|Jean Segura, PHI
|$9
|142
|Yuli Gurriel, 1B, HOU
|$1
|3B
|Mike Moustakas, MIL
|$2
|Second Base
|OF
|Christian Yelich, MIL
|$42
|PICK
|PLAYER
|SALARY
|OF
|Starling Marte, PIT
|$27
|5
|Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
|$37
|OF
|Wil Myers, SD
|$5
|20
|Javier Baez, 2B, CHC
|$35
|SP
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|$30
|31
|Whit Merrifield, 2B, KC
|$26
|SP
|Robbie Ray, ARI
|$11
|92
|Daniel Murphy, 2B, COL
|$16
|SP
|Kyle Gibson, MIN
|$4
|77
|Scooter Gennett, 2B, CIN
|$15
|SP
|Josh James, HOU
|$3
|138
|Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL
|$11
|SP
|Reynaldo Lopez, CHW
|$1
|76
|Robinson Cano, 2B, NYM
|$9
|SP
|Julio Teheran, ATL
|$1
|123
|Brian Dozier, 2B, WAS
|$5
|SP
|Michael Wacha, STL
|$1
|147
|Dee Gordon, 2B, SEA
|$4
|RP
|David Robertson, PHI
|$3
|143
|Rougned Odor, 2B, TEX
|$4
|RP
|Josh Hader, MIL
|$2
|115
|Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B, TEX
|$4
|George Maselli
|128
|Gleyber Torres, 2B, NYY
|$3
|POS
|PLAYER
|SALARY
|187
|Jonathan Villar, 2B, BAL
|$2
|C
|Gary Sanchez, NYY
|$24
|201
|Yoan Moncada, 2B, CHW
|$1
|1B
|Max Muncy, LAD
|$9
|161
|Joey Wendle, 2B, TB
|$1
|1B
|Matt Olson, OAK
|$7
|Shortstop
|1B
|Jake Bauers, CLE
|$2
|PICK
|PLAYER
|SALARY
|2B
|Brian Dozier, WAS
|$5
|65
|Trea Turner, SS, WAS
|$38
|SS
|Jose Peraza, CIN
|$3
|19
|Francisco Lindor, SS, CLE
|$38
|OF
|Aaron Judge, NYY
|$43
|4
|Manny Machado, SS, LAD
|$34
|OF
|Ronald Acuna, ATL
|$43
|68
|Trevor Story, SS, COL
|$30
|OF
|Byron Buxton, MIN
|$3
|89
|Carlos Correa, SS, HOU
|$20
|OF
|Billy Hamilton, KC
|$1
|62
|Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS
|$16
|OF
|Mallex Smith, SEA
|$1
|12
|Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC
|$16
|U
|Khris Davis, OAK
|$24
|100
|Corey Seager, SS, LAD
|$10
|SP
|James Paxton, NYY
|$32
|110
|Jean Segura, SS, PHI
|$9
|SP
|J.A. Happ, NYY
|$7
|107
|Jurickson Profar, SS, OAK
|$6
|SP
|Rich Hill, LAD
|$5
|163
|Jose Peraza, SS, CIN
|$3
|SP
|Vince Velasquez, PHI
|$2
|162
|Andrelton Simmons, SS, LAA
|$3
|SP
|Zach Eflin, PHI
|$1
|154
|Paul DeJong, SS, STL
|$3
|SP
|Sonny Gray, CIN
|$1
|252
|Marcus Semien, SS, OAK
|$1
|RP
|Edwin Diaz, NYM
|$21
|251
|Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN
|$1
|RP
|Craig Kimbrel, BOS
|$9
|243
|Garrett Hampson, SS, COL
|$1
|RP
|Kirby Yates, SD
|$2
|225
|Lourdes Gurriel, SS, TOR
|$1
|Heath Cummings
|221
|Tim Anderson, SS, CHW
|$1
|POS
|PLAYER
|SALARY
|216
|Elvis Andrus, SS, TEX
|$1
|C
|Danny Jansen, TOR
|$2
|209
|Chris Taylor, SS, LAD
|$1
|1B
|Matt Carpenter, STL
|$23
|Third Base
|2B
|Gleyber Torres, NYY
|$3
|PICK
|PLAYER
|SALARY
|SS
|Paul DeJong, STL
|$3
|32
|Nolan Arenado, 3B, COL
|$46
|3B
|Kris Bryant, CHC
|$23
|14
|Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
|$46
|OF
|Juan Soto, WAS
|$26
|33
|Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
|$37
|OF
|Michael Brantley, HOU
|$13
|49
|Anthony Rendon, 3B, WAS
|$30
|OF
|Justin Upton, LAA
|$9
|72
|Kris Bryant, 3B, CHC
|$23
|OF
|Michael Conforto, NYM
|$3
|56
|Vladimir Guerrero, 3B, TOR
|$22
|OF
|Kyle Tucker, HOU
|$1
|69
|Justin Turner, 3B, LAD
|$16
|SP
|Gerrit Cole, HOU
|$49
|91
|Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN
|$15
|SP
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|$44
|81
|Josh Donaldson, 3B, ATL
|$9
|SP
|Blake Snell, TB
|$43
|114
|Travis Shaw, 3B, MIL
|$8
|SP
|Nick Pivetta, PHI
|$3
|150
|Miguel Andujar, 3B, NYY
|$6
|SP
|Alex Reyes, STL
|$2
|206
|Mike Moustakas, 3B, MIL
|$2
|SP
|Mike Soroka, ATL
|$1
|144
|Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK
|$2
|SP
|Forrest Whitley, HOU
|$1
|242
|Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS
|$1
|RP
|Tyler Glasnow, TB
|$8
|Outfield
|RP
|Julio Urias, LAD
|$1
|PICK
|PLAYER
|SALARY
|RP
|Pedro Strop, CHC
|$1
|7
|Mike Trout, OF, LAA
|$55
|RP
|Luiz Gohara, ATL
|$1
|15
|Mookie Betts, OF, BOS
|$54
|John Russell
|42
|Aaron Judge, OF, NYY
|$43
|POS
|PLAYER
|SALARY
|16
|Ronald Acuna, OF, ATL
|$43
|C
|J.T. Realmuto, PHI
|$28
|44
|Christian Yelich, OF, MIL
|$42
|1B
|Luke Voit, NYY
|$1
|1
|Bryce Harper, OF, WAS
|$35
|2B
|Yoan Moncada, CHW
|$1
|70
|Andrew Benintendi, OF, BOS
|$32
|SS
|Tim Anderson, CHW
|$1
|26
|Charlie Blackmon, OF, COL
|$30
|3B
|Alex Bregman, HOU
|$37
|48
|Starling Marte, OF, PIT
|$27
|OF
|Andrew Benintendi, BOS
|$32
|64
|Juan Soto, OF, WAS
|$26
|OF
|Victor Robles, WAS
|$3
|61
|Rhys Hoskins, OF, PHI
|$24
|OF
|Corey Dickerson, PIT
|$1
|34
|George Springer, OF, HOU
|$21
|U
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
|$30
|102
|Yasiel Puig, OF, CIN
|$14
|SP
|Max Scherzer, WAS
|$50
|10
|Eloy Jimenez, OF, CHW
|$14
|SP
|Luis Severino, NYY
|$34
|79
|Michael Brantley, OF, HOU
|$13
|SP
|Chris Archer, PIT
|$16
|74
|A.J. Pollock, OF, LAD
|$12
|SP
|Jake Arrieta, PHI
|$4
|98
|Lorenzo Cain, OF, MIL
|$11
|SP
|Zack Godley, ARI
|$4
|95
|Tommy Pham, OF, TB
|$10
|SP
|Ross Stripling, LAD
|$3
|155
|Nicholas Castellanos, OF, DET
|$9
|SP
|Kyle Freeland, COL
|$2
|140
|David Dahl, OF, COL
|$9
|SP
|Dereck Rodriguez, SF
|$1
|116
|Mitch Haniger, OF, SEA
|$9
|RP
|Raisel Iglesias, CIN
|$9
|112
|Justin Upton, OF, LAA
|$9
|RP
|Shane Greene, DET
|$1
|131
|Joey Gallo, OF, TEX
|$8
|RP
|Arodys Vizcaino, ATL
|$1
|120
|Eddie Rosario, OF, MIN
|$7
|RP
|Brad Keller, KC
|$1
|151
|Wil Myers, OF, SD
|$5
|malamoney
|124
|Nomar Mazara, OF, TEX
|$5
|POS
|PLAYER
|SALARY
|122
|Marcell Ozuna, OF, STL
|$5
|C
|Willians Astudillo, MIN
|$1
|58
|Gregory Polanco, OF, PIT
|$5
|1B
|Paul Goldschmidt, STL
|$38
|141
|Aaron Hicks, OF, NYY
|$4
|2B
|Jose Altuve, HOU
|$37
|129
|Andrew McCutchen, OF, PHI
|$4
|SS
|Jurickson Profar, OAK
|$6
|190
|Victor Robles, OF, WAS
|$3
|SS
|Lourdes Gurriel, TOR
|$1
|176
|Byron Buxton, OF, MIN
|$3
|3B
|Nolan Arenado, COL
|$46
|164
|Michael Conforto, OF, NYM
|$3
|3B
|Travis Shaw, MIL
|$8
|222
|Brandon Nimmo, OF, NYM
|$2
|OF
|David Dahl, COL
|$9
|139
|David Peralta, OF, ARI
|$2
|OF
|Nomar Mazara, TEX
|$5
|250
|Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU
|$1
|OF
|Marcell Ozuna, STL
|$5
|248
|Franmil Reyes, OF, SD
|$1
|OF
|Ender Inciarte, ATL
|$1
|236
|Corey Dickerson, OF, PIT
|$1
|SP
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|$30
|232
|Stephen Piscotty, OF, OAK
|$1
|SP
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|$26
|228
|Billy Hamilton, OF, KC
|$1
|SP
|Carlos Martinez, STL
|$17
|226
|Adam Eaton, OF, WAS
|$1
|SP
|Yu Darvish, CHC
|$10
|215
|Ender Inciarte, OF, ATL
|$1
|SP
|Jose Quintana, CHC
|$7
|212
|Jesse Winker, OF, CIN
|$1
|SP
|Andrew Heaney, LAA
|$4
|198
|Mallex Smith, OF, SEA
|$1
|SP
|Carlos Rodon, CHW
|$1
|185
|Nick Markakis, OF, ATL
|$1
|SP
|Joey Lucchesi, SD
|$1
|166
|Trey Mancini, OF, BAL
|$1
|RP
|Felipe Vazquez, PIT
|$5
|Designated Hitter
|RP
|Ken Giles, TOR
|$2
|PICK
|PLAYER
|SALARY
|Phil Ponebshek
|40
|J.D. Martinez, U, BOS
|$45
|POS
|PLAYER
|SALARY
|53
|Giancarlo Stanton, U, NYY
|$30
|C
|Wilson Ramos, NYM
|$5
|41
|Khris Davis, U, OAK
|$24
|1B
|Joey Votto, CIN
|$25
|84
|Nelson Cruz, U, MIN
|$8
|1B
|Miguel Cabrera, DET
|$2
|130
|Edwin Encarnacion, U, SEA
|$3
|2B
|Daniel Murphy, COL
|$16
|183
|Shohei Ohtani, U, LAA
|$2
|SS
|Francisco Lindor, CLE
|$38
|196
|Shin-Soo Choo, U, TEX
|$1
|SS
|Manny Machado, LAD
|$34
|Starting Pitcher
|3B
|Matt Chapman, OAK
|$2
|PICK
|PLAYER
|SALARY
|OF
|Mike Trout, LAA
|$55
|22
|Jacob deGrom, SP, NYM
|$50
|OF
|A.J. Pollock, LAD
|$12
|6
|Max Scherzer, SP, WAS
|$50
|OF
|Gregory Polanco, PIT
|$5
|46
|Gerrit Cole, SP, HOU
|$49
|OF
|David Peralta, ARI
|$2
|8
|Chris Sale, SP, BOS
|$49
|SP
|Madison Bumgarner, SF
|$21
|28
|Corey Kluber, SP, CLE
|$44
|SP
|Zack Wheeler, NYM
|$17
|30
|Blake Snell, SP, TB
|$43
|SP
|Nathan Eovaldi, BOS
|$5
|27
|Aaron Nola, SP, PHI
|$42
|SP
|Jimmy Nelson, MIL
|$4
|43
|Carlos Carrasco, SP, CLE
|$41
|SP
|Joe Musgrove, PIT
|$3
|3
|Justin Verlander, SP, HOU
|$40
|SP
|Jhoulys Chacin, MIL
|$1
|13
|Trevor Bauer, SP, CLE
|$37
|SP
|Anibal Sanchez, WAS
|$1
|83
|Jameson Taillon, SP, PIT
|$34
|RP
|Sean Doolittle, WAS
|$9
|18
|Luis Severino, SP, NYY
|$34
|RP
|Jordan Hicks, STL
|$2
|11
|Noah Syndergaard, SP, NYM
|$34
|RP
|Ryan Yarbrough, TB
|$1
|35
|James Paxton, SP, NYY
|$32
|R.J. White
|57
|Stephen Strasburg, SP, WAS
|$30
|POS
|PLAYER
|SALARY
|23
|Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS
|$30
|C
|Willson Contreras, CHC
|$9
|9
|Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD
|$30
|1B
|Jesus Aguilar, MIL
|$12
|39
|Mike Clevinger, SP, CLE
|$28
|2B
|Whit Merrifield, KC
|$26
|17
|Zack Greinke, SP, ARI
|$28
|2B
|Joey Wendle, TB
|$1
|71
|Jose Berrios, SP, MIN
|$26
|SS
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS
|$16
|2
|Walker Buehler, SP, LAD
|$25
|3B
|Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
|$22
|90
|Jack Flaherty, SP, STL
|$24
|OF
|Tommy Pham, TB
|$10
|82
|Madison Bumgarner, SP, SF
|$21
|OF
|Mitch Haniger, SEA
|$9
|75
|Masahiro Tanaka, SP, NYY
|$20
|U
|J.D. Martinez, BOS
|$45
|106
|Mike Foltynewicz, SP, ATL
|$18
|U
|Edwin Encarnacion, SEA
|$3
|137
|Carlos Martinez, SP, STL
|$17
|U
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA
|$2
|55
|Zack Wheeler, SP, NYM
|$17
|SP
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|$20
|111
|Luis Castillo, SP, CIN
|$16
|SP
|Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
|$18
|105
|Chris Archer, SP, PIT
|$16
|SP
|German Marquez, COL
|$15
|88
|David Price, SP, BOS
|$16
|SP
|Charlie Morton, TB
|$14
|113
|German Marquez, SP, COL
|$15
|SP
|Jon Lester, CHC
|$5
|80
|Miles Mikolas, SP, STL
|$15
|SP
|Kenta Maeda, LAD
|$3
|59
|Shane Bieber, SP, CLE
|$15
|SP
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
|$2
|66
|Charlie Morton, SP, TB
|$14
|RP
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY
|$13
|52
|Cole Hamels, SP, CHC
|$13
|RP
|Kenley Jansen, LAD
|$9
|173
|Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS
|$12
|RP
|Collin McHugh, HOU
|$6
|63
|Robbie Ray, SP, ARI
|$11
|Ralph Lifshitz
|126
|Kyle Hendricks, SP, CHC
|$10
|POS
|PLAYER
|SALARY
|97
|Yu Darvish, SP, CHC
|$10
|C
|Robinson Chirinos, HOU
|$12
|153
|Dallas Keuchel, SP, HOU
|$9
|2B
|Rougned Odor, TEX
|$4
|85
|Rick Porcello, SP, BOS
|$9
|SS
|Carlos Correa, HOU
|$20
|148
|Jon Gray, SP, COL
|$8
|3B
|Josh Donaldson, ATL
|$9
|149
|J.A. Happ, SP, NYY
|$7
|OF
|Bryce Harper, WAS
|$35
|136
|Jose Quintana, SP, CHC
|$7
|OF
|George Springer, HOU
|$21
|47
|Jesus Luzardo, SP, OAK
|$7
|OF
|Eloy Jimenez, CHW
|$14
|219
|Steven Matz, SP, NYM
|$5
|OF
|Joey Gallo, TEX
|$8
|182
|Rich Hill, SP, LAD
|$5
|OF
|Brandon Nimmo, NYM
|$2
|158
|Nathan Eovaldi, SP, BOS
|$5
|SP
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE
|$41
|96
|Jon Lester, SP, CHC
|$5
|SP
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|$34
|184
|Jake Arrieta, SP, PHI
|$4
|SP
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|$15
|178
|Kyle Gibson, SP, MIN
|$4
|SP
|Shane Bieber, CLE
|$15
|172
|Andrew Heaney, SP, LAA
|$4
|SP
|Jesus Luzardo, OAK
|$7
|170
|Zack Godley, SP, ARI
|$4
|SP
|Steven Matz, NYM
|$5
|157
|Alex Wood, SP, CIN
|$4
|SP
|Sean Newcomb, ATL
|$3
|51
|Jimmy Nelson, SP, MIL
|$4
|SP
|Kevin Gausman, ATL
|$3
|203
|Sean Newcomb, SP, ATL
|$3
|SP
|Yusei Kikuchi, SEA
|$3
|200
|Kevin Gausman, SP, ATL
|$3
|SP
|Luke Weaver, ARI
|$1
|195
|Kenta Maeda, SP, LAD
|$3
|RP
|Roberto Osuna, HOU
|$7
|193
|Nick Pivetta, SP, PHI
|$3
|RP
|Jose Alvarado, TB
|$1
|192
|Josh James, SP, HOU
|$3
|Scott White
|189
|Yusei Kikuchi, SP, SEA
|$3
|POS
|PLAYER
|SALARY
|169
|Joe Musgrove, SP, PIT
|$3
|C
|Francisco Mejia, SD
|$1
|156
|Ross Stripling, SP, LAD
|$3
|1B
|Jose Abreu, CHW
|$16
|227
|Vince Velasquez, SP, PHI
|$2
|2B
|Robinson Cano, NYM
|$9
|207
|Tyler Skaggs, SP, LAA
|$2
|SS
|Adalberto Mondesi, KC
|$16
|202
|Marco Gonzales, SP, SEA
|$2
|3B
|Anthony Rendon, WAS
|$30
|186
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, LAD
|$2
|3B
|Rafael Devers, BOS
|$1
|171
|Alex Reyes, SP, STL
|$2
|OF
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI
|$24
|167
|Kyle Freeland, SP, COL
|$2
|OF
|Franmil Reyes, SD
|$1
|246
|Chase Anderson, SP, MIL
|$1
|OF
|Stephen Piscotty, OAK
|$1
|240
|Mike Soroka, SP, ATL
|$1
|OF
|Jesse Winker, CIN
|$1
|237
|Marcus Stroman, SP, TOR
|$1
|U
|Nelson Cruz, MIN
|$8
|233
|Reynaldo Lopez, SP, CHW
|$1
|SP
|Justin Verlander, HOU
|$40
|229
|Michael Pineda, SP, MIN
|$1
|SP
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|$37
|224
|Jhoulys Chacin, SP, MIL
|$1
|SP
|Patrick Corbin, WAS
|$30
|223
|Julio Teheran, SP, ATL
|$1
|SP
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|$28
|218
|Zach Eflin, SP, PHI
|$1
|SP
|Rick Porcello, BOS
|$9
|217
|Forrest Whitley, SP, HOU
|$1
|SP
|Tyler Skaggs, LAA
|$2
|214
|Anibal Sanchez, SP, WAS
|$1
|SP
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|$1
|213
|Michael Wacha, SP, STL
|$1
|RP
|Jose Leclerc, TEX
|$3
|210
|Luke Weaver, SP, ARI
|$1
|RP
|Brandon Woodruff, MIL
|$1
|208
|Sonny Gray, SP, CIN
|$1
|RP
|Will Smith, SF
|$1
|205
|Carlos Rodon, SP, CHW
|$1
|Scott Zeidman
|194
|Joey Lucchesi, SP, SD
|$1
|POS
|PLAYER
|SALARY
|168
|Dereck Rodriguez, SP, SF
|$1
|C
|Yadier Molina, STL
|$4
|Relief Pitcher
|1B
|Ian Desmond, COL
|$1
|PICK
|PLAYER
|SALARY
|1B
|Yuli Gurriel, HOU
|$1
|29
|Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM
|$21
|2B
|Scooter Gennett, CIN
|$15
|86
|Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY
|$13
|SS
|Corey Seager, LAD
|$10
|101
|Blake Treinen, RP, OAK
|$11
|SS
|Chris Taylor, LAD
|$1
|94
|Craig Kimbrel, RP, BOS
|$9
|3B
|Justin Turner, LAD
|$16
|93
|Kenley Jansen, RP, LAD
|$9
|OF
|Mookie Betts, BOS
|$54
|87
|Sean Doolittle, RP, WAS
|$9
|OF
|Lorenzo Cain, MIL
|$11
|37
|Raisel Iglesias, RP, CIN
|$9
|OF
|Eddie Rosario, MIN
|$7
|159
|Tyler Glasnow, RP, TB
|$8
|OF
|Andrew McCutchen, PHI
|$4
|108
|Roberto Osuna, RP, HOU
|$7
|OF
|Trey Mancini, BAL
|$1
|181
|Collin McHugh, RP, HOU
|$6
|SP
|Chris Sale, BOS
|$49
|134
|Brad Hand, RP, CLE
|$6
|SP
|Noah Syndergaard, NYM
|$34
|152
|Felipe Vazquez, RP, PIT
|$5
|SP
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|$28
|109
|Wade Davis, RP, COL
|$4
|SP
|David Price, BOS
|$16
|146
|Jose Leclerc, RP, TEX
|$3
|SP
|Marco Gonzales, SEA
|$2
|121
|David Robertson, RP, PHI
|$3
|SP
|Michael Pineda, MIN
|$1
|25
|Cody Allen, RP, LAA
|$3
|RP
|Cody Allen, LAA
|$3
|174
|Kirby Yates, RP, SD
|$2
|RP
|Kelvin Herrera, CHW
|$1
|165
|Ken Giles, RP, TOR
|$2
|RP
|Alex Colome, CHW
|$1
|135
|Josh Hader, RP, MIL
|$2
|Tom Ogonowski
|133
|Jordan Hicks, RP, STL
|$2
|POS
|PLAYER
|SALARY
|249
|Brad Boxberger, RP, KC
|$1
|C
|Salvador Perez, KC
|$6
|247
|Julio Urias, RP, LAD
|$1
|1B
|Anthony Rizzo, CHC
|$30
|245
|Brandon Woodruff, RP, MIL
|$1
|1B
|Eric Hosmer, SD
|$3
|244
|Pedro Strop, RP, CHC
|$1
|2B
|Asdrubal Cabrera, TEX
|$4
|241
|Shane Greene, RP, DET
|$1
|SS
|Marcus Semien, OAK
|$1
|239
|Corey Knebel, RP, MIL
|$1
|SS
|Jorge Polanco, MIN
|$1
|235
|Luiz Gohara, RP, ATL
|$1
|SS
|Garrett Hampson, COL
|$1
|234
|Hunter Strickland, RP, SEA
|$1
|SS
|Elvis Andrus, TEX
|$1
|231
|Arodys Vizcaino, RP, ATL
|$1
|3B
|Jose Ramirez, CLE
|$46
|220
|Jose Alvarado, RP, TB
|$1
|OF
|Charlie Blackmon, COL
|$30
|211
|Brad Keller, RP, KC
|$1
|OF
|Adam Eaton, WAS
|$1
|204
|Ryan Yarbrough, RP, TB
|$1
|OF
|Nick Markakis, ATL
|$1
|188
|Kelvin Herrera, RP, CHW
|$1
|U
|Shin-Soo Choo, TEX
|$1
|177
|Alex Colome, RP, CHW
|$1
|SP
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|$50
|145
|Will Smith, RP, SF
|$1
|SP
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|$42
|SP
|Walker Buehler, LAD
|$25
|SP
|Cole Hamels, CHC
|$13
|SP
|Chase Anderson, MIL
|$1
|RP
|Brad Boxberger, KC
|$1
|RP
|Corey Knebel, MIL
|$1
|RP
|Hunter Strickland, SEA
|$1
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Baseball breakouts 2019
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Undervalued assets
There are a lot of ways to define a sleeper. Heath Cummings says the most simple way is also...
-
Breakouts 1.0: League-winners?
These 10 breakout candidates have league-winning potential.
-
Busts 1.0: Who is overvalued?
It's not hard to make the playoffs if you just avoid these busts
-
Best Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Fantasy Baseball 2019 sleeper picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...