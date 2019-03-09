2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Relief Pitcher Tiers, Version 2.0

Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances than ever, as Scott White's tiers show.

Tiers, for the uninitiated, are an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production. While it's true every player is expected to produce less than the player ranked ahead of him, there are points in the rankings where the drop-off in expected production is more significant. And at those points, a new tier begins.     

The goal is to give you a clear depiction of the distribution of talent at each position so that, in the heat of a draft, you can determine at a glance which position is the ideal one to target. Naturally, the one closest to dropping into the next tier is the one you'll regret having passed up a round later.

Below are the relief pitcher tiers for 2019. They depict a volatile position that offers fewer assurances than ever. 

The Elite: Edwin Diaz, Blake Treinen, Craig Kimbrel, Aroldis Chapman
The Near-Elite: Kenley Jansen, Sean Doolittle
The Next-Best Things: Roberto Osuna, Felipe Vazquez, Brad Hand, Jose Leclerc, Kirby Yates, Wade Davis, Raisel Iglesias, Corey Knebel
The Fallback Options: Josh Hader, Cody Allen, Ken Giles, Jordan HicksDavid RobertsonMatt Barnes, Archie Bradley
The Last Resorts: Will SmithJose AlvaradoAlex Colome, Arodys Vizcaino, Hunter Strickland
The Deep-Leaguers: Pedro Strop, Trevor May, Mychal GivensDrew Steckenrider, Shane Greene, Brad Boxberger
The Next in Line: Greg Holland, A.J. Minter, Andrew Miler, Brandon MorrowKelvin Herrera, Ryan Brasier, Sergio Romo, Wily Peralta

