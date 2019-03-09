2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Second Base Tiers, Version 2.0

Want to get a jump on the competition? Go to the CBS Sports app on your phone, open up "Settings" and sign up for Fantasy alerts to get the latest from our Fantasy baseball team as soon as it's available.

Tiers, for the uninitiated, are an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production. While it's true every player is expected to produce less than the player ranked ahead of him, there are points in the rankings where the drop-off in expected production is more significant. And at those points, a new tier begins.

The goal is to give you a clear depiction of the distribution of talent at each position so that, in the heat of a draft, you can determine at a glance which position is the ideal one to target. Naturally, the one closest to dropping into the next tier is the one you'll regret having passed up a round later.

Below are the second base tiers for 2019. They depict a position that's lacking in top-shelf talent.

The Elite: Jose Altuve, Javier Baez^

The Near-Elite: Whit Merrifield, Scooter Gennett, Ozzie Albies, Daniel Murphy

The Next-Best Things: Gleyber Torres, Travis Shaw, Dee Gordon^, Robinson Cano†

The Fallback Options: Brian Dozier, Jonathan Villar, Rougned Odor, Nick Senzel, Jonathan Schoop

The Last Resorts: DJ LeMahieu, Jed Lowrie, Cesar Hernandez, Yoan Moncada, Ketel Marte, Jeff McNeil, Asdrubal Cabrera

The Deep-Leaguers: Brandon Lowe, Marwin Gonzalez, Luis Urias, Ian Kinsler, Jason Kipnis

The Leftovers: Starlin Castro, Joey Wendle, Enrique Hernandez, Lourdes Gurriel, Dustin Pedroia, Adam Frazier, Eduardo Nunez, Neil Walker, Ben Zobrist, Joe Panik

^:one tier lower in points leagues

†: one tier lower in categories leagues

