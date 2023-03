In our previous Head-to-Head points mock drafts for 2023, the biggest takeaways were the fading of starting pitchers in Rounds 1 and 2 and the renewed emphasis on position scarcity.

Those changes are pretty well ingrained by now and no longer as novel as they once seemed, so the big takeaway from our latest Head-to-Head points mock is simply this: everyone is paying attention.

Those things making headlines in spring training? They're having an impact on draft boards, at least among those with their ear to the ground. Most notably, Jordan Walker was the 100th player taken in this draft. Let me repeat that lest you skim past it: 100th overall, ahead of Christian Yelich, Dansby Swanson, Adolis Garcia and Rhys Hoskins, to name a few. It's true that with his 4-for-4, two-homer performance over the weekend, Walker's ADP in NFBC leagues climbed about 80 spots, into the top 140, but 100th overall is by far the earliest I've seen him go.

If there's an occasion to gamble that big, it's in a format like this one. With so few lineup spots to fill (only nine hitters), you need impact from every starter, and with such a deep waiver wire (only 252 players rostered), the penalty for missing is low. There comes a point in the draft when the remaining hitters, while still of a reasonable quality, feel a bit redundant, and we were just about there with the Walker pick. It happened right around the point when I thought, "I'm not excited about drafting any of these players."

Deeper leagues with scarcer waiver wires are another matter because the penalty for missing on an upside play is much worse, but for this mock, it seemed like everyone got the memo that it's OK to sell out for upside. Other examples include Bryce Harper (86th overall), Hunter Brown (94th), Grayson Rodriguez (104th) and Lars Nootbaar (113rd)

Here's who all took part in the draft:

1) Jake Holland, formerly The Toss Up (@jakebaseball17)

2) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

3) Michael Waterloo, The Athletic (@MichaelWaterloo)

4) Sean Millerick, Call to the Pen (@miasportsminute)

5) George Kurtz, Sportsgrid (@GeorgeKurtz)

6) Matt Angelini, Fantasy Baseball Academy (@MatttAngelini)

7) JR Fenton, TGFBI participant (@JohnRussell215)

8) Tim Kanak, Fantasy Aceball Podcast (@fantasyaceball)

9) Nick Fox, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)

10) Chris Mitchell, FantasyData (@CJMitch73)

11) Terry Gentzler, lucky reader who got to join in

12) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)

And here are five more takeaways: