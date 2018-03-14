Adam Lind: Released by Yankees
Lind was released by the Yankees on Wednesday.
Lind had joined the team's camp as a non-roster invitee less than two weeks ago but will look to latch on with a new organization in the coming weeks following this move. In 2017, he hit .303 with a .513 slugging percentage over 116 appearances for the Nationals. In addition, he swatted 14 home runs and added 59 RBI as provided the ability to man left field as well as first base.
