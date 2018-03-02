Lind signed a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training Friday.

Lind hit a strong .303/.362/.513 in 301 plate appearances for the Nationals last season, his highest marks in all three categories since 2014. The veteran will likely be battling Tyler Austin for a role as a bench bat and the primary backup to Greg Bird. Austin is hardly an insurmountable obstacle, as he's hit just .236/.294/.447 in 136 career major-league plate appearances and is already 26, so Lind has a fairly clear path to a roster spot. His playing time will likely be limited initially, but if the oft-injured Bird goes down again for a portion of the 2018 season, Lind has a shot at temporary fantasy relevance as a power hitter in one of the best parks for lefty power in the league.