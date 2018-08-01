Lind was released by the Red Sox on Wednesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The veteran reportedly had an opt-out in his contract which could be exercised if he wasn't on the major-league roster by today, so the two parties elected to part ways. Lind hit a strong .303/.362/.513 in a part-time role for the Nationals last season, though his minor-league numbers are poor this year, as he's struggled to a .245/.300/.424 line. That may or may not be enough for another team to take a shot on the 35-year-old as a potential platoon bat.