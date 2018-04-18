Yankees' Adam Lind: Re-signs with Yankees
Lind signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Lind has latched back on with the Yankees after being released by the team in spring training. The veteran third baseman is expected to report to extended spring training before joining Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre or potentially even the big club. He'll provide an insurance option at first base should Greg Bird's recovery from an ankle injury take a turn for the worse, as it did last season.
