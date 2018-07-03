Red Sox's Adam Lind: Sticking with Boston
Lind has elected not to opt out of his minor-league contract with the Red Sox and will continue to play for Triple-A Pawtucket, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Lind's contract contains a clause that would have allowed him to become a free agent if he weren't promoted to Boston by July 1, but he'll stick with the organization for at least as little while longer with the hope of earning his way back to the majors. The 34-year-old, who is slashing .263/.321/.455 across 109 plate appearances with Pawtucket, seems unlikely to receive the call to the big club so long as Mitch Moreland remains healthy and productive as Boston's primary first baseman.
