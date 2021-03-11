Cobb pitched three innings in Wednesday's Cactus League contest against Cleveland, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out four.

According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, Cobb's velocity hit 94 mph during the exhibition outing, a slight bump over his average velocity last season. That bodes well for the right-hander's attempt to bounce back after a trio of subpar campaigns. Cobb appears in line for the final spot in the Angels' six-man rotation, but his fantasy value is limited by an unexciting skillset that includes a lack of strikeouts.