Warren (elbow) will require Tommy John surgery, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

After landing on the 15-day injured list last week, Warren joins Jose Quijada (elbow) on the list of Angels relievers who will miss the rest of the season due to Tommy John surgery. A move to the 60-day IL will surely come within a few days, and Warren figures to be out until midway through the 2024 season.

More News