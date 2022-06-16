Rodriguez (shoulder) began playing catch this week, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Rodriguez has been shut down from throwing for the past six weeks after experiencing a setback in his recovery from capsule repair surgery in his right shoulder, but he's finally restarted his throwing program. The 23-year-old is still a significant ways away from seeing game action, and it's unclear if he'll be back with the Angels by the end of 2022.
