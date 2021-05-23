Rodriguez (shoulder) tossed a bullpen session Saturday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The bullpen session was Rodriguez's second since he was placed on the injured list May 6 due to a right shoulder injury. He could take the next step forward in his throwing program by facing hitters in live batting practice at some point during the upcoming week.
More News
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Completes bullpen session•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Not yet throwing•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Minimum stay expected•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Placed on injured list•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Tending to shoulder injury•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Records win in long relief•