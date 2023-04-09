Angels manager Phil Nevin said Sunday that Rodriguez suffered a setback in his ramp up and began experiencing renewed soreness in his right shoulder, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Nevin notes that Rodriguez is still throwing bullpen sessions and playing catch, but the right-hander is no longer facing live hitters and remains without a timetable to make his 2023 debut. Rodriguez missed all of the 2022 campaign after undergoing shoulder surgery in November 2021. The Angels initially had some hope that Rodriguez might be able to contribute for the big club by May, but his setback now makes that unlikely.