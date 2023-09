The Angels selected Fletcher's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

With Luis Rengifo (biceps) headed for the 60-day injured list, Fletcher will return to the active roster after being outrighted to Triple-A in July. The 29-year-old has slashed .213/.245/.298 across 49 plate appearances in the majors this year, and he'll likely serve as infield depth to close out the season.